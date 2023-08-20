August 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gamblers now give Vivek Ramaswamy better odds at winning the White House than Ron DeSantis
Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis. Images via AP.

Jacob OglesAugust 20, 20235min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.13.23

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis laments the high price of housing in New Hampshire

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis pushes back against Chris Christie calling him a ‘big government conservative’

Ramaswamy DeSantis
Some betting sites give Robert Kennedy, Jr. or Gavin Newsom a stronger chance.

Political betting sites now give political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy much better odds of becoming president than Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Polls for the most part continue to rank DeSantis as the primary challenger to former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. But as Ramaswamy shows more strength with voters, more gamblers see him as the smarter bet.

To be sure, Trump remains the odds on favorite for the GOP nomination. Election Betting Odds, which draws on the BetfairSmarketsPredictItand Polymarket platforms, gives Trump a 68.5% chance at securing the nomination. Oddschecker, which draws from British betting sites Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and Coral, also gives a higher chance of Trump winning the nomination, about 58%.

But Ramaswamy at this point has eclipsed DeSantis significantly in the percentages. Oddschecker gives the businessman a 10.9% chance at the nomination while the Florida Governor has a 9.1% chance. Meanwhile, Election Betting Odds gives Ramaswamy a 12.2% shot at the nomination compared to DeSantis’ 7.6%.

Of note, both betting aggregators view President Joe Biden as the odds-on favorite to win the election. The incumbent has a 36.5% chance at securing a second term, with Trump behind him with a 26% chance, according to Election Betting Odds. Meanwhile, Oddschecker gives Biden a 36.4% chance at winning and Trump a 30.8% chance.

Both sites now list Ramaswamy as the third most likely person to win the presidency next fall. Oddschecker gives the Republican a 7.7% chance of ascending to the White House, the same odds Election Betting Odds shares.

But both aggregators give a non-Biden Democrat a better shot at winning.

Oddschecker gives Robert Kennedy, Jr., a longshot challenger to Biden for the Democratic nomination, a 6.7% chance, while giving DeSantis only a 5.9% chance of winning the race.

Meanwhile, Election Betting Odds puts DeSantis behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom. While the West Coast Democrat has publicly stated he won’t challenge Biden for the nomination, the betting website still gives him a 5.2% shot at winning the presidency next year, while figuring DeSantis only has a 4.3% shot.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.13.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories