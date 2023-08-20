Gamblers now give Vivek Ramaswamy better odds at winning the White House than Ron DeSantis

Political betting sites now give political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy much better odds of becoming president than Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Polls for the most part continue to rank DeSantis as the primary challenger to former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. But as Ramaswamy shows more strength with voters, more gamblers see him as the smarter bet.

To be sure, Trump remains the odds on favorite for the GOP nomination. Election Betting Odds, which draws on the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt, and Polymarket platforms, gives Trump a 68.5% chance at securing the nomination. Oddschecker, which draws from British betting sites Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and Coral, also gives a higher chance of Trump winning the nomination, about 58%.

But Ramaswamy at this point has eclipsed DeSantis significantly in the percentages. Oddschecker gives the businessman a 10.9% chance at the nomination while the Florida Governor has a 9.1% chance. Meanwhile, Election Betting Odds gives Ramaswamy a 12.2% shot at the nomination compared to DeSantis’ 7.6%.

Of note, both betting aggregators view President Joe Biden as the odds-on favorite to win the election. The incumbent has a 36.5% chance at securing a second term, with Trump behind him with a 26% chance, according to Election Betting Odds. Meanwhile, Oddschecker gives Biden a 36.4% chance at winning and Trump a 30.8% chance.

Both sites now list Ramaswamy as the third most likely person to win the presidency next fall. Oddschecker gives the Republican a 7.7% chance of ascending to the White House, the same odds Election Betting Odds shares.

But both aggregators give a non-Biden Democrat a better shot at winning.

Oddschecker gives Robert Kennedy, Jr., a longshot challenger to Biden for the Democratic nomination, a 6.7% chance, while giving DeSantis only a 5.9% chance of winning the race.

Meanwhile, Election Betting Odds puts DeSantis behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom. While the West Coast Democrat has publicly stated he won’t challenge Biden for the nomination, the betting website still gives him a 5.2% shot at winning the presidency next year, while figuring DeSantis only has a 4.3% shot.