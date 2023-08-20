August 20, 2023
Business leader Lisa Hogan endorses Greg Folley in HD 81
Greg Folley.

Jacob Ogles

Greg Folley~mv2
The Marco City Councilman continues to rack of endorsements for the open seat.

Marco Island leaders are rallying around one of their own in a state House race.

Marco Island Parks & Recreation Committee member Lisa Hogan endorsed Marco Island City Councilmember Greg Folley for the open seat representing House District 81.

Hogan cited Folley’s contributions to the community in a statement expressing her support.

“You may ask why we support Greg Folley for House Representative. We have gotten to know Greg Folley over the past five years first as an acquaintance, then as a friend, and then as a small part of the wheel that makes Marco Island the place it is today,” she wrote. “His drive, his honesty, his proven experience as a leader, and his passion for what he does every day have led us to be involved in our local government giving back to this beautiful place we call home.

“There is no doubt that Greg never stops thinking about how he can help make this town/county/state a better place to live. Make no mistake about it, Greg Folley is the right choice for State Representative District 81.”

Folley faces Gladyvette Benarroch in the Republican Primary for the seat. Incumbent state rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican, cannot run for another two years in the seat thanks to term limits.

Folley said he values the support of Hogan, a prominent marketing professional in the region.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of public servants who work daily to improve our community and have District 81’s best interests in mind,” he said.

“I cannot thank my friend Lisa Hogan enough for her supportive words and willingness to stand behind me in this race. It is wonderful to have the backing of people who work to make Marco Island such a high-quality community. I am extremely grateful for her endorsement and support on the campaign trail.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

