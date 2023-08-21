Associated Builders and Contractors names new Director of Government and Political Affairs

The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) hired Grant Archer as its Director of Government and Political Affairs.

Archer will coordinate the government and political affairs efforts for ABC-FEC at the federal and local levels and will coordinate educational outreach.

“ABC-FEC is extremely proud of its industry-leading advocacy work on behalf of South Florida’s commercial construction industry,” ABC-FEC President and CEO Peter Dyga said. “Grant’s addition to the team will further enhance ABC-FEC’s existing government and political affairs outreach.”

Archer previously served on the Broward Republican Executive Committee and Broward Young Republicans. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

The ABC-FEC represents general and specialty contractors and supplier members from Key West to Brevard County. The member organization supports open and competitive processes and stresses the importance of industry education, training and safety and the association’s role in those priorities.

The organization brings commercial construction companies and builders together to provide business and educational opportunities.

It is part of a nationwide construction trade association representing more than 21,000 members across the U.S. and is one of 70 local chapters.

The ABC-FEC sets legislative agendas that benefit its members at the local, state and federal levels, priorities Archer will play a key role in developing.