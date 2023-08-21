August 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill Roedy says he’s collected more than enough signatures to qualify for Miami Beach Mayor race
Image via Bill Roedy.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 21, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis appoints Howard ‘Rusty’ Williams as Holmes County SOE

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Florida Dems hire Kristellys Estanga as new Voter Registration Director

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

BillRoedy
3 Democrats are competing in the mayoral contest as well.

Former MTV and HBO executive Bill Roedy says he’s now collected more than enough petition signatures to qualify for this year’s Miami Beach mayoral race.

The number of signatures required to qualify for the contest is 956. Roedy says he surpassed the threshold by about 350 signatures.

“Thirteen hundred registered voters support Bill Roedy for Mayor on the ballot in the upcoming election this November,” said a press note from Roedy’s team, which attributed that figure to his “commitment to grassroots engagement” and “inclusive, transparent, and resident-centric campaign.”

A member of the Independent Party of Florida and a first-time political candidate, Roedy entered the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on June 1.

Roedy called the signature haul “a significant milestone in our journey to bring positive change to Miami Beach.”

“I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support we’ve received from our fellow residents,” he said in a statement. “Collecting these petitions was an opportunity to listen, learn, and connect with the people who make our city vibrant and unique.”

In his first month running, Roedy amassed more than $655,000 between his campaign account and political committee. Nearly 90% of the funds came from his bank account.

Three Democrats are competing in the mayoral contest as well: Miami Beach Vice Mayor Steven Meiner, former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora and former Rep. Mike Grieco, who also served on the City Commission.

Through June 30, the most recent date for which candidates’ finance information is available under Florida’s new quarterly reporting schedule, Góngora had $544,000, Grieco had $453,000 and Meiner held about $20,000.

This year’s deadline to submit signatures to qualify for an election in Miami Beach is noon Tuesday, 14 days before the first day of qualifying, according to City Clerk Rafael Granado.

Seats representing Groups 4, 5 and 6 are also up for grabs Nov. 7.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVeteran lawmaker vying to be Broward County's first elected Tax Collector

nextAssociated Builders and Contractors names new Director of Government and Political Affairs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories