Bill Roedy says he’s collected more than enough signatures to qualify for Miami Beach Mayor race

Former MTV and HBO executive Bill Roedy says he’s now collected more than enough petition signatures to qualify for this year’s Miami Beach mayoral race.

The number of signatures required to qualify for the contest is 956. Roedy says he surpassed the threshold by about 350 signatures.

“Thirteen hundred registered voters support Bill Roedy for Mayor on the ballot in the upcoming election this November,” said a press note from Roedy’s team, which attributed that figure to his “commitment to grassroots engagement” and “inclusive, transparent, and resident-centric campaign.”

A member of the Independent Party of Florida and a first-time political candidate, Roedy entered the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on June 1.

Roedy called the signature haul “a significant milestone in our journey to bring positive change to Miami Beach.”

“I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support we’ve received from our fellow residents,” he said in a statement. “Collecting these petitions was an opportunity to listen, learn, and connect with the people who make our city vibrant and unique.”

In his first month running, Roedy amassed more than $655,000 between his campaign account and political committee. Nearly 90% of the funds came from his bank account.

Three Democrats are competing in the mayoral contest as well: Miami Beach Vice Mayor Steven Meiner, former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora and former Rep. Mike Grieco, who also served on the City Commission.

Through June 30, the most recent date for which candidates’ finance information is available under Florida’s new quarterly reporting schedule, Góngora had $544,000, Grieco had $453,000 and Meiner held about $20,000.

This year’s deadline to submit signatures to qualify for an election in Miami Beach is noon Tuesday, 14 days before the first day of qualifying, according to City Clerk Rafael Granado.

Seats representing Groups 4, 5 and 6 are also up for grabs Nov. 7.