August 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Florida Dems hire Kristellys Estanga as new Voter Registration Director
Image via Insight Political.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 21, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis appoints Howard ‘Rusty’ Williams as Holmes County SOE

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

HeadlinesInfluence

Associated Builders and Contractors names new Director of Government and Political Affairs

Kristellys Estranga 2
Democrats are more than half a million registered voters behind Republicans in Florida.

Florida Democrats have a new person on the job of reducing their deficit in voters.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) announced it has hired Kristellys Estanga as Voter Registration Director.

She starts Monday in a role last held by Jorge Mursuli, who worked under former FDP Chair Manny Diaz.

A Venezuelan American and Tallahassee-based consultant, Estanga is the principal of Insight Political. Her clients have included U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, St. Petersburg state Rep. Michele Rayner, former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Orlando state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and a passel of local candidates and officeholders.

She holds a master’s degree in urban studies and community development from Eastern University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in religious studies from Florida International University.

“I’ve worked to mobilize Floridian voters for many years, and I recognize that voter registration is just the first step toward increased voter engagement,” Estanga said in a statement.

“I am excited to join a growing team that is dedicated to inspiring people to action through the political process. We have seen firsthand the harm caused by the MAGA extremism that has come to define the Republican Party — but I still believe we get past this dark chapter of our history and change Florida for the better.”

Estanga’s hiring comes at a pivotal time for Florida Democrats, who are at nearly 542,000 voters behind the Florida GOP in registered members statewide, according to the Florida Division of Elections. In June alone, Republicans here gained 45,648 new registrants. Democrats shed 93,744 voters.

“Month after month, Florida becomes a darker shade of red,” Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler said. “This is great news, but we must keep our foot on the gas until the Florida (Democratic) Party waves the white flag of surrender, which looks more and more inevitable with every new voter registration monthly update.”

The blue team isn’t giving up just yet, however, as evidenced by a $1 million allocation and 18-county bus tour the Democratic Party announced late last month to shore up its numbers. By the end of 2024, the party’s goal is to cut the GOP advantage in Florida by 35%.

Estanga is key to that effort, according to FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

“She joins us at the height of the Take Back Florida Tour — our statewide tour focused on recruiting volunteers to register voters ahead of 2024 — and we’re confident she’ll hit the ground running,” Fried said in a statement. “After 2022, Republicans expected us to wave the white flag, but we’re doing just the opposite — expanding our field operations with a dedicated focus on voter registration.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump's bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

nextGov. DeSantis appoints Howard 'Rusty' Williams as Holmes County SOE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories