Ryan Terry: The academic ecosystem of the future

One of the many wonderful attributes of New College of Florida’s bayfront home is the beautiful, historic campus on the former John and Mable Ringling Estate. The stylistic architecture stands out along the glassy, picturesque Sarasota Bay.

But what makes the present restoration of New College particularly special is the merging of that which is old with that which is new. Under the leadership of the Board of Trustees and Interim President Richard Corcoran, the New College of Florida campus is undergoing many design and engineering projects to serve as a launchpad into the future for our students, faculty, and staﬀ.

These projects will provide opportunities for the students to stand on the shoulders of pioneering giants! Rather poetic since there were many giants of the live entertainment world on these very grounds during the time John and Mable Ringling ran the Greatest Show on Earth. New College students have never shied away from ascending to giant heights, as evidenced by the 56 Fulbright Scholar Awards earned in the last 15 years, more than every other Florida college and university combined.

Just as Archimedes promised he could move the world if given a firm place to stand and a long enough lever, New College has positioned itself on the firm ground of a classical education model in order to move higher education past the status quo and into the future. Change is often uncomfortable, especially when changes may be experienced at a pace that is unfamiliar; but, if Archimedes can move the world, then New College can proceed into the future.

You cannot successfully move forward whilst looking in the rearview mirror — you’ll crash. However, finding significance in, learning from, and being inspired by the past is so very important to our understanding of the present and future.

Illustrating the powerful ethos of that which is old inspiring and even paralleling that which is new is the famous match-cut at the beginning of 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s the scene of the bone tossed high into the sky — smash cut — to the space station. This simple match-cut communicates the relationship between two important tools in human history.

While New College’s physical campus will undergo a metamorphosis, it will remain a rigorous academic institution producing more graduates who go on to earn doctorates than Harvard, Yale, or Princeton.

New College is breaking ground on many projects that are serving as vessels to move the school into the future during this restoration of the decades-old academic institution. From academic to residence halls, the world is able to witness new life being breathed into the school.

“It is my hope that returning and newly enrolled students at New College will feel that they have a home here on campus during the course of their respective studies and after graduation,” said Interim President Richard Corcoran.

Crafting an ecosystem in which students and faculty thrive requires more than buildings. Any large plot of land can have an assortment of facilities. But an ecosystem is everything from the buildings to the services to both that which is visible and that which is more nuanced or empathic. It’s a combination of the tangible and intangible. And the leadership of New College of Florida is poised to thoughtfully craft an academic institution that inspires lifelong learners that will leave an impact in their chosen career field or their community.

The promise of such an ecosystem has proved inspiring, bringing a record class of new students to New College this Fall. With these record numbers have come vibrant diversity New College hasn’t seen in years, with brilliant students of all colors and socioeconomic backgrounds selecting Sarasota to spend their college years. The incoming class of 2022 was more than 75% White and skewed 2:1 female to male, while this year the genders have balanced substantially and the number of Hispanic and Black students have increased by nearly 90% and 300%, respectively.

When completed, the New College of Florida campus will be a formidable academic institution that will host scholars young and old alike. Students from a variety of backgrounds that each have their own individual dreams, ambitions, methods of expression, and specialization areas, coming to New College to learn from a heralded assembly of expert faculty, many who tout credentials from America’s most famous universities, including Harvard, Yale, Penn, and Stanford.

The Board of Trustees and Interim President Corcoran are eager to continue spearheading projects to restore the best of New College from its first 63 years while securing its future for decades to come.

___

Ryan L. Terry is vice president of Communications and Marketing for New College of Florida.