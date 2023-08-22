Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.22.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Look for former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to announce today that she will jump into the U.S. Senate race. That should be a coup for Senate Democrats, who sought a top recruit to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The Miami Democrat unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo in 2018, a couple of years before she was before being defeated by Miami-Dade Mayor and now-U. S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Republican. But the fact she won her seat the same year Scott narrowly won his seat in the Senate made her a sought-after candidate.

As the first Ecuadorian American ever elected to Congress, she also could help Democrats regain some ground lost to Republicans in recent years within South Florida’s Hispanic community.

Mucarsel-Powell will enter the Democratic field, where former congressional candidate Phil Ehr already launched a campaign, and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson has a campaign account open. But she’s expected to jump in the race a day after state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell announced she will sit the race out.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) hired Grant Archer to serve as its Director of Government and Political Affairs.

Archer will coordinate the government and political affairs efforts for ABC-FEC at the federal and local levels and will coordinate educational outreach.

“ABC-FEC is extremely proud of its industry-leading advocacy work on behalf of South Florida’s commercial construction industry,” ABC-FEC President and CEO Peter Dyga said. “Grant’s addition to the team will further enhance ABC-FEC’s existing government and political affairs outreach.”

Archer previously served on the Broward Republican Executive Committee and Broward Young Republicans. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

The ABC-FEC represents general and specialty contractors and supplier members in the areas from Key West to Brevard County. The member organization supports open and competitive processes and stresses the importance of industry education, training and safety as well as the role the association plays in those priorities.

The organization works to bring together commercial construction companies and builders to provide business and educational opportunities.

It is part of a nationwide construction trade association representing more than 21,000 members across the U.S. and is one of 70 local chapters.

The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA), Florida’s first and largest advocacy organization for long-term care providers and residents under their care, recently announced its strategic partnership with high-stakes public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs. Mercury’s Florida team brings a combined 25 years of public relations and communications experience.

With a commitment to fostering public awareness, education, and engagement within the long-term care sector, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing FHCA’s mission to advance the quality of services, image, professional development, and financial stability.

“As the landscape of long-term care evolves, effective communication and community engagement have become increasingly vital to showcase our dedication and advancements within our profession,” said FHCA Chief Executive Officer Emmett Reed. “We are confident that our partnership with Mercury will enhance our ability to share our mission, values, and initiatives and strengthen our efforts to promote the importance of investing in the well-being of Florida’s most vulnerable to ensure their continued access to high-quality long-term care.”

Boasting a distinguished record of success in health care communications and public relations, Mercury provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes bipartisan government relations, international affairs, crisis communications, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and execution, and a grassroots mobilization network. The account will be led in partnership by Mercury’s team of Managing Director Tammy Gordon on public relations strategy and Senior Vice President Kristin Whitaker on legislative strategy.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kristen Knapp and the FHCA team to further their meaningful work in long-term care advocacy in Florida,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Together, we aim to amplify FHCA’s initiatives, enhance their advocacy for providers and residents and tell the stories of the hardworking caregivers who are setting the gold standard in long-term care.”

“It’s more than a poll. The Iowa survey is grim news for everyone but Donald Trump.” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — Before Monday, the conventional wisdom of the Republican political class in Iowa held that any day now — as the rest of the field campaigned across the first-in-the-nation caucus state — an alternative to Trump was bound to catch fire.

But then came the highly anticipated Iowa Poll, the most credible assessment yet of the state of the field in Iowa. For everyone other than Trump, it was a heavy dose of cold water.

There was no magic for Trump’s rivals with the flip of a pork burger at last week’s Iowa State Fair. The state’s devout evangelical voters — believed by many Republicans to be interested in finding a more palatable nominee — are still standing behind Trump in droves. And despite marginal increases in support for some lower-polling candidates, everyone but Trump and DeSantis — his closest competitor, who remains a whopping 23 percentage points behind Trump — are stuck in the single digits.

“Everything, in a way, is kind of falling flat,” said Kelley Koch, Chair of the Dallas County Republican Party.

For candidates busily traversing the state, she said, “You would expect a bump.” Instead, “It’s almost like Trump’s got his grip on Iowa.”

Monday’s Des Moines Register/NBC News Iowa Poll, conducted last week after most of the top Republican candidates had already appeared at the State Fair, belied any argument for Trump’s opponents that they were doing substantially better in Iowa than earlier polls had suggested.

Instead, two days before the first Primary debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee, the poll served as a reminder of how nationalized the 2024 race has become.

“Down but not out in Iowa” via Peter Hamby of Puck News — When a battery of detailed pre-debate documents from the DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down” found its way into the hands of the national press last week, my texts lit up with an intriguing theory: Was it a head-fake? The New York Times said the documents had been sitting on the Axiom website for days until reporters were “alerted to the existence of the documents by a person not connected to the DeSantis campaign or the super PAC.” The documents were an embarrassing leak. They revealed new data showing DeSantis slipping in the polls, and offered blunt advice for the candidate from afar, urging him in a messaging memo to “take a sledgehammer” to the rising Ramaswamy and to defend Trump against likely attacks from Chris Christie.

—“Ron DeSantis: I won’t let Americans down as President” via Fox News

“DeSantis allies scramble to clarify after he criticizes ‘listless vessels’ for Trump” via Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — DeSantis and his presidential campaign over the weekend attempted to clarify comments he made to a reporter when he said that Republicans cannot be “listless vessels.” “The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people,” he said in the interview. “And that’s got to be based in principle. Because if you’re not rooted in principle if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.” Over the weekend, Trump supporters seized on the words and compared them to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 critique of half of Trump supporters, when she said during a fundraising speech that they could be put in a “basket of deplorables.”

“DeSantis campaign boasts endorsements, latest poll numbers as signs of momentum in Iowa” via Danielle Wallace of Fox News — DeSantis’ campaign is boasting of endorsements and the latest poll numbers as signaling growing ground support in Iowa. DeSantis’ team said he’s received a historic 40 endorsements from state legislators and has a total of 120 county-level Chairs supporting him — at least one in each of the state’s 99 counties. That’s the most of any candidate in the race, DeSantis campaign spokesperson Carly Atchison said. DeSantis also has more than 10,000 Iowans committed to caucus for him, representing one-fifth of the total Iowans who caucused for Sen. Ted Cruz, when Cruz won the Iowa Caucuses in 2016.

“Could DeSantis be this year’s ‘comeback kid’?” via Juan Williams of The Hill — As GOP candidates prepare to take the first GOP debate stage in Milwaukee this week, DeSantis needs a breakout moment. Three decades ago, Bill Clinton declared himself “the Comeback Kid.” After losing the Iowa Caucuses, Clinton had a stronger-than-expected second-place finish in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic Primary. The smart money says DeSantis will take home the booby prize for the biggest presidential misfire in recent memory. DeSantis already holds the record for wasting GOP donors’ money. His Super PAC has burned through $34 million, and his campaign has burned through 40 percent of the $20 million it raised in the second quarter.

“DeSantis’ debate strategy? ‘Tell the truth.’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Amid dueling strategy memos from the DeSantis campaign and the Never Back Down super PAC, the candidate himself is suggesting his approach in Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee boils down to a simple precept. “Tell the truth,” DeSantis said during a pretaped interview that ran Monday on Manchester, New Hampshire’s WGIR. DeSantis slipped into the second person, saying the goal was to “let people know why you want to be President and how you’re going to fix the country.” Then he flashed a stump-speech line. “We’ve got to send (President) Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware and we’ve got to reverse this country’s decline and we’ll show him how it’s done,” DeSantis vowed.

“Poll suggests Trump’s failure to debate Wednesday could hurt him” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A pollster notes that despite Trump’s huge lead in GOP Primary polling, the former President could be hurt if he doesn’t debate on Wednesday night. “Two-thirds of Republican Primary voters want to see former President Donald Trump on the debate stage, according to a new national survey. That number is even higher among Trump’s voters, 77% of whom say he should participate, suggesting that he risks disappointing his base if he fails to show up at the first debate on Wednesday night,” asserted Firehouse Strategies.

“Trump was warned: Skipping debate could let Joe Biden do the same in ’24” via Maggie Haberman, Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — On July 17, the head of the Republican Party traveled to Trump’s private club and home in Bedminster, New Jersey, to make a personal pitch for him to join in the party’s first sanctioned debate of the presidential nominating contest. One of the arguments that the Republican National Committee Chair, Ronna McDaniel, made to Trump that day was that by skipping the debate, he would give Biden an excuse to get out of debating Trump should they meet again in 2024. Trump apparently disregarded the warning: He told people close to him in recent days that he had made up his mind not to participate in the first debate.

“Poll: DeSantis in single digits in GOP Primary race nationally” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new survey of the Republican presidential race finds DeSantis just below the 10% mark nationally. DeSantis has 9.7% support in the Insider Advantage poll, a number which shows the Governor continues to struggle nationally. Despite failing to clear the 10% mark, DeSantis is still in second place in this survey. Trump, with 50.6%, leads the field. Ramaswamy’s 6.3% is good for third place, ahead of Nikki Haley (4.8%), Christie (4.2%), and Mike Pence and Tim Scott (each with 3.3%).

“Poll: DeSantis, Tim Scott tied for 2nd in South Carolina” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling of the Palmetto State shows a dead heat for second place in the Republican Presidential race. The survey of likely South Carolina Primary voters shows DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Scott tied at 14% each in the Senator’s home state. They are well behind Trump’s 48%. DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans.

“‘I can’t get into people’s heads’: Kamala Harris tries to reshape her public image ahead of 2024” via Eugene Daniels of POLITICO — Harris’ term has largely been marked by stilted performances at public events, at odds with the uninhibited interrogator she was known as in the Senate. Now her political future, and quite possibly the success of the Democratic ticket in 2024, hinges on a simple question: Is it possible for Harris to make a second impression? There is a concerted effort underway to ensure that she not only has the support she needs from the White House but that the broader public can see the side of her that — they believe — has been overshadowed by the toxic elements of D.C. Her aides are trying to remind the public of that person, in part by inviting reporters to witness her behind the scenes.

“Vivek Ramaswamy told allies he’s running to sabotage DeSantis” via Jamie Frevele of Mediaite — If there’s one thing Ramaswamy can surely get out of his long-shot campaign, it’s name recognition. But other than simply raising his profile, a report from ABC News posits that there might be another reason behind Ramaswamy’s run: sabotaging DeSantis to clear the road for Trump. Those watching the GOP Primary race have noticed that Ramaswamy’s strategy is extremely friendly and deferential to Trump, verging on sucking up to the former President. Judging by what Ramaswamy reportedly told some conservative allies, knocking out Trump’s most competitive opponent might have been some motivation.

“Ramaswamy’s foreign policy approach offers rivals a line of attack” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — Republican presidential rivals, looking to blunt Ramaswamy’s rise in national Primary polls ahead of the first Primary Debate on Wednesday, have seized on the political arena where the upstart entrepreneur has strayed far afield from his party’s thinkers: foreign policy. Opponents have attacked Ramaswamy for his assertions that he would leave Taiwan to the Chinese once the United States has sufficiently expanded its domestic semiconductor industry and that he would allow Russia to keep parts of eastern Ukraine in order to entice President Vladimir Putin away from his military alliance with China. Most recently, he said he would curtail military aid to Israel after stabilizing the Middle East, perhaps the politically riskiest position yet.

“DeSantis laments the high price of housing in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis sees today’s housing market as a “bad situation” that’s “very difficult” to navigate for the young people emerging from college who want to buy homes. “We’ve got to do better as a country,” DeSantis said Saturday during a Never Back Down townhall in Newport, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who attributes much of the market pressure to “inflation” he blames on Biden, says the issue has gotten acute in recent years. “Has median income doubled? No. How do you make it work when you have this massive gap between the median income and the median home? And so, you’re in a situation where just simply raising a family is becoming cost prohibitive, the groceries and all that add to it,” DeSantis said. “The cars, the cars are less affordable than they’ve ever been.”

“Trump says he will be booked Thursday in Atlanta” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Trump will turn himself in to prosecutors in Atlanta on Thursday, he said on Monday after a Georgia grand jury indicted him last week on racketeering charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in that state. “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday night, calling the case a “WITCH HUNT” and attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the investigation into Trump and his allies. Willis indicated last week that all 19 defendants charged in the indictment had until Friday to surrender to prosecutors for booking. Former Trump lawyer John Eastman is slated to be booked on Wednesday.

“Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 Election” via The Associated Press — Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former President of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday. The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media. The order says Trump cannot make any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants. It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

“Trump’s bond set in Georgia election case” via Jan Wolfe of The Wall Street Journal — In the three other criminal cases against Trump, no mug shot was taken. But experts said that would be a departure from standard practice in Georgia, where he will also be fingerprinted. The consent bond allows Trump to immediately be released on certain conditions. By coming to the agreement, Trump avoids having a bond hearing, where a judge would decide whether he is a flight risk or otherwise poses a danger to the community.

“Prosecutors criticize Trump’s request for 2026 trial date in Jan. 6 case” via Alan Feuer of The New York Times — Federal prosecutors pushed back on Monday against Trump’s request to postpone his election interference trial in Washington until well into 2026, asserting that his main reason for the delay, the amount of evidence his lawyers have to sort through, was vastly overstated. As part of their filing to the judge, the lawyers included a graph that purported to show how a stack of 11.5 million pages would result in a “tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky.” Molly Gaston, one of the prosecutors in the case, told the Judge that Trump’s characterization of the discovery evidence “overstates the amount of new and nonduplicative” material his lawyers will get and “exaggerates the challenge of reviewing it effectively.”

“Trump won’t permanently lose his right to vote in Florida if he’s convicted of any of the 91 felony charges he faces — and he can thank voting rights activists for passing a constitutional amendment that DeSantis opposed” via Bryan Metzger of Business Insider — Trump is facing 91 felony charges across several different criminal cases in multiple different jurisdictions. Until recently, he would have indefinitely lost his right to vote in Florida if he were convicted of even one of those charges. It would’ve then been up to the Governor of Florida to grant Trump clemency after he’d completed his sentence. But that’s no longer the case, thanks to the efforts of voting rights activists in the state. That effort was supported by Democrats in Florida, as well as a broad coalition that included the American Civil Liberties Union and even the conservative Koch brothers.

“Pro-DeSantis PAC savages Trump for failure to probe Hillary Clinton” via Ryan King of The New York Post — A super PAC aligned with DeSantis is roasting Trump in a new commercial for reneging on his vow to investigate Clinton following his 2016 Election victory. In the spot titled, “Forget It,” the Never Back Down PAC attacks the 77-year-old former President, who promised last week to appoint a special counsel to go after the Biden family over first son Hunter’s influence-peddling activities. The ad includes footage from Trump’s second 2016 debate against Clinton, in which he said: “I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation.”

“Top Florida Democrat passes on challenging Sen. Rick Scott in 2024” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — House Minority Leader Driskell is not running against Scott, a move she says is due to unfinished business in the state legislature. “After giving it a lot of thought, I have realized that my work in the Florida House is not done yet,” she said in an exclusive statement to NBC News. Which candidates Democrats will run against Scott, considered a heavy favorite to win in 2024, has been the subject of much speculation, in part, because of the timeline. In past election cycles, Florida Democrats already had a party-backed candidate for months at this point. Driskell’s announcement means former Democratic Rep. Mucarsel-Powell is likely to be the party’s nominee against Scott, a former two-term Florida Governor who is undefeated in statewide races.

“Joe Saunders adds support from 7 more state lawmakers in HD 106 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Seven currently serving lawmakers in the Florida Legislature are throwing their support behind former state Rep. Saunders’ bid to flip House District 106 back to blue. All are fellow Democrats who hope to see Saunders, a senior director for Equality Florida, unseat embattled Republican state Rep. Fabián Basabe next year. Leading the list of new backers is state Sen. Shevrin Jones, whose district overlaps with large portions of coastal HD 106 in Miami-Dade County and who has had a less-than-pleasant relationship with the incumbent.

“Veteran lawmaker vying to be Broward County’s first elected Tax Collector” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Former Broward County state Sen. Perry Thurston Jr is running to be Broward County’s first elected Tax Collector, resurfacing from a fourth-place finish in the 2021 Democratic Special Primary for a congressional seat. Thurston resigned his state Senate seat representing central Broward County in 2021 to run to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in office. Thurston was one of 11 Democrats vying for Hastings’ seat and the last of the top finishers since that November Primary to reemerge onto the public stage. Thurston faces two rivals running as Democrats, including one candidate, Abbey Ajayi, who says she has essentially been doing this job for the past eight years. But now, because of a change in state law, she must run for her first election to keep her job.

Mike Grieco for Mayor releases new TV ad airing during RNC debate — Former State Rep., City Commissioner, and Assistant State Attorney Grieco — a current front-runner in the race for Mayor of Miami Beach — is hitting the airwaves with a brand-new TV ad that is set to run during the RNC debate on Wednesday night. “From serving as our Assistant State Attorney to serving in the State House, I have spent the past decade fighting for the residents of Miami Beach and their trust by always delivering on the promises made,” Grieco says. “I have a clear, comprehensive plan to get things done on the issues that matter, like keeping our community safe, giving residents a voice in City Hall, flooding problems, stopping overdevelopment and addressing our traffic through the appointment of the first-ever Chief Traffic Officer.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Bill Roedy says he’s collected more than enough signatures to qualify for Miami Beach Mayor race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former MTV and HBO executive Roedy says he’s now collected more than enough petition signatures to qualify for this year’s Miami Beach mayoral race. The number of signatures required to qualify for the contest is 956. Roedy says he surpassed the threshold by about 350 signatures. “Thirteen hundred registered voters support Bill Roedy for Mayor on the ballot in the upcoming election this November,” said a press note from Roedy’s team, which attributed that figure to his “commitment to grassroots engagement” and “inclusive, transparent, and resident-centric campaign.” A member of the Independent Party of Florida and a first-time political candidate, Roedy entered the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on June 1.

“Chris Scherer lands another endorsement in his bid for Pinellas County Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey is endorsing Scherer for neighboring Pinellas County Commission, his campaign announced. Scherer, a Republican, is running for the District 1 seat currently held by Democrat Janet Long. Long is not seeking re-election, setting up an open race for a seat Republicans have long eyed for a flip. “I have known Chris Scherer for over (15) years. In that time, he has contributed his valuable skills, work ethic and time for the benefit of our communities,” Starkey said. “I look forward to working with Chris as a Pinellas County Commissioner to help solve regional water quality, housing affordability and transportation issues.

“Personnel note: Florida Dems hire Kristellys Estanga as new Voter Registration Director” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida Democrats have a new person on the job of reducing their deficit in voters. The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) announced it hired Estanga as Voter Registration Director. She starts Monday in a role last held by Jorge Mursuli, who worked under former FDP Chair Manny Diaz. Her clients have included U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, St. Petersburg state Rep. Michele Rayner and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. She holds a master’s degree in urban studies and community development from Eastern University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in religious studies from Florida International University.





“A fellow Yale secret society member said DeSantis rolled his eyes when she talked about her upbringing as a Hispanic girl in Texas: ‘It was like I wasn’t worth listening to’” via John L. Dorman of Business Insider — As an undergraduate at Yale University, DeSantis joined St. Elmo, one of the school’s secret societies. DeSantis leaned heavily on his life story as the product of a working-class family and a baseball player who worked his way to one of the most elite universities in the country. But when other members spoke about their own biographies in the living room, DeSantis paid little attention to them. Cristina Sosa Noriega, a fellow member of St. Elmo, said DeSantis rolled his eyes when she spoke of her background as a Hispanic girl who was raised in San Antonio, Texas.

“DeSantis singles out immigrants from ‘Poland or Brazil’ as not having ‘right’ to come to U.S.” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to outline the immigration policy he would pursue if elected U.S. President, namechecking two new countries as illustrative examples. “The way I view immigration is, you know, if you’re in Poland or Brazil or wherever, you don’t have a right to come to this country,” DeSantis said. “People come because the American people think it’s in our interest to have people coming.” DeSantis offered the comments during a pretaped interview that ran Monday on Manchester, New Hampshire’s WGIR. The Governor went on to explain how he wanted a skills-based system like other countries in the Anglosphere.

“FDA warns of illegal vape products across Florida” via Cody Butler of WCTV — The FDA is issuing warnings to dozens of stores selling unapproved disposable e-cigarettes. Many stores near Florida’s 15 ports received the warning, which has the Florida Port Council sounding the alarm. “I think we’ve seen a growth in the illegal product statewide,” Florida Port Council President Mike Rubin said. The Florida Retail Federation said more people are buying disposable vaping devices here than in any other state, with people spending about $363 million a year. That’s 20% more than the national average. Most vaping products come from China, and there are concerns some could be laced with fentanyl. The FDA recently ordered some shipments of illegal vapes to be seized at the ports.

“Gas prices slide lower after reaching new 2023 peak” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida rose to a new 2023 high last week before dipping slightly over the weekend, settling at $3.81 per gallon Monday. That’s 4 cents cheaper than the new annual peak Sunshine State motorists paid Thursday. The previous top price this year was a cent less and also came in August. A year ago, gas cost 26 cents more per gallon. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said gas price volatility is likely to continue through the next two months due to hotter weather in the tropics.

“Biden vows to ‘rebuild the way people of Maui want to build’” via Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Erica L. Green of The New York Times — Biden flew over the blackened remains of Lahaina on Monday in his first visit since the deadly wildfires and declared: “The devastation is overwhelming.” As dogs combed through the last of the damaged homes and cars, officials told the President they may not be able to identify all of the dead. “We’re going to rebuild the way people of Maui want to build,” he said. The President also sought to assure residents of Maui that they would be involved in the recovery process. “We will be respectful of the sacred grounds and the traditions,” he said. Biden has come under criticism from Republicans for not saying enough publicly about the fires that turned Lahaina into an inferno on Aug. 8.

“Supreme Court is asked to hear a new admissions case on race” via Stephanie Saul and Adam Liptak of The New York Times — A legal activist group asked the Supreme Court on Monday to hear a case on how students are selected at one of the country’s top high schools, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled in May that Thomas Jefferson, a public school in Alexandria, Virginia, did not discriminate in its admissions. The Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian law group, wants the Supreme Court to overturn that decision, arguing that the school’s new admissions policies disadvantaged Asian American applicants. At issue is the use of what the school board said were race-neutral criteria to achieve a diverse student body.

“House Freedom Caucus rolls out demands to avoid shutdown” via Jordain Carney of POLITICO — The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Monday formally drew its red line on the looming government shutdown deadline. The group of roughly three dozen Republican lawmakers said it would oppose any short-term stopgap unless leadership meets a slew of their demands. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, earlier this month, publicly said a temporary fix will be necessary to avoid a shutdown at the end of September as Congress takes more time to hash out new spending bills.

“House Republicans subpoenaed IRS and FBI officials as part of a probe into whistleblower allegations that the DOJ hampered the federal Hunter Biden investigation” via POLITICO — The GOP-led House Judiciary and Ways & Means Committees are issuing four subpoenas as part of an investigation into whistleblower allegations that the Justice Department impeded a yearslong federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The four individuals subpoenaed were “present at or with direct knowledge” of an Oct. 7, 2022 meeting, where IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley has alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he wasn’t the ultimate decision maker on bringing charges in the Biden probe outside of his Delaware district. Weiss told lawmakers in a letter that he has “never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

“Inflation waves keep sweeping South Florida economy amid post-pandemic rebound” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Since Florida’s economy rebounded from COVID-19, largely ahead of most states, South Florida has been widely regarded in business and economic circles as somewhat of an outlier, an impregnable fortress of low unemployment, burgeoning opportunity and a magnet for people from elsewhere who want to be here. That picture was reinforced Friday when FloridaCommerce announced another round of low jobless rates statewide and in the tri-county area, as well as healthy job growth in a variety of sectors. Moreover, there have been recent announcements of more business relocations to Broward and Palm Beach counties, coupled, of course, with the arrival of international soccer star Lionel Messi to play for Inter Miami.

“FAU presidential search ‘fully complied’ with Sunshine Law, lawyer says” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A now-halted Florida Atlantic University (FAU) search for its next president operated within the bounds of state law and should be allowed to conclude, according to constitutional lawyer and former Rep. Barry Richard. In a July 17 letter obtained by Florida Politics, Richard addressed concerns that State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues raised earlier that month over a straw vote FAU’s search committee held in recorded, closed-door meetings. There is ample case law proving the committee acted properly, Richard said, as well as provisions in Florida’s Constitution and statutes supporting those decisions. “(It) is my opinion the procedure fully complied with the law,” Richard told FAU Vice President and General Counsel David Kian.

“Accuser asked for payout before suing Xavien Howard over sex video, Dolphins’ player’s lawyer says” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The woman who accused Miami Dolphins cornerback Howard of spreading videos of her having sex with him asked him for a multimillion-dollar payout before she filed her lawsuit in Broward Circuit Court, according to Howard’s lawyer. “This is an anonymous lawsuit containing allegations, not facts,” said Howard’s lawyer, Brad Sohn. “It was filed after the accuser unsuccessfully asked to be paid tens of millions of dollars and has zero merit. … I only ask that the press cover its eventual dismissal as strongly as it seems to be covering these allegations.” The woman identified herself as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit and said she dated Howard during the first half of 2022.

“Broward sees smooth start on 1st day of school. Here are the latest figures with enrollment and staff.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County Public Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 academic year — with the day going smoothly and facing no major hiccups. “I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the people,” Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said at a news conference. “I’m still beaming. Just excited and happy.” Licata — who spent the past 29 years with Palm Beach County Schools and this Summer was chosen to be Broward’s new Superintendent — kicked off the school year by visiting many schools through the day and meeting with teachers and students, as well as having Mexican pizza lunch with students. The school district also detailed some of the adjustments heading into this school year, including recapping the latest enrollment figures.

“More paycheck errors for some Miami-Dade Commissioners as car allowance goes missing” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Would Miami-Dade Commissioners miss their $10,500 car allowance if it went away one year? We have a partial answer to that question. As news broke last week that Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez was mistakenly overpaid $1,000 a week for all of 2023, County Administrators were cleaning up another payroll mistake with the elected board. The five Commissioners elected last Fall never received their monthly $875 car allowance, multiple Commissioners confirmed in recent days. The oversight apparently went unnoticed until last week as the Miami Herald asked about discrepancies in online compensation records. The result: Human Resources is preparing a one-time pay boost for five Commissioners to cover the shortchanged perk of office for the 13-member board.

“A new plan to armor Miami’s coast against storms is in motion: This time, no giant walls” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — A brand new set of protections for Miami-Dade’s storm-prone coast and billions of federal dollars to pay for it, is once again on the table after the county agreed to move forward with a new coastal protection study with the Army Corps of Engineers. The county tried this in 2018, but after three years, Miami-Dade shot down the nearly $5 billion plan the federal government devised to keep the coast safe from storm surge, mainly over concerns that the tall walls along the coast the Corps suggested were ugly and unwanted by residents. This time, the Corps and county worked together and held several public meetings to hear from Miami-Dade residents. The result announced on Friday: a set of ideas the Corps says it can afford to build and the county says it can support.

“Orange County Convention Center expansion to cost about $900M. Mayor Jerry Demings wants to borrow $500M for it” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Mayor Demings wants County Commissioners to decide Tuesday how to spend future tourist-tax money, pledging to honor recommendations of a task force he created to study funding requests. The panel favored another expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, though its price tag was unknown, and an $800-million upgrade of Camping World Stadium that includes a canopy roof. Demings, too, favors both, though the complete convention center expansion now carries a cost estimate “in the $825 million to $900 million range,” according to a four-page memo that he sent Commissioners.

“Viera High football team activities suspended after viral video; coach relieved of duties” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — The Brevard Public Schools superintendent on Sunday suspended all Viera High football team activities and relieved the varsity head coach of his duties in response to a viral video circulating that depicted members of the team cheering and laughing as players simulated sex acts with each other. The video prompted an investigation by the school, which Superintendent Mark Rendell said remains ongoing and includes district security and law enforcement. Several students were suspended shortly after administrators viewed the video, filmed in the locker room, district spokesperson Russell Bruhn confirmed Monday. “Hazing, bullying, and intimidation have no place in Brevard Public Schools,” Rendell said in a statement Sunday.

“Disney: Trams set to return to Epcot, Hollywood Studios” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Tram service is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot theme parks sometime in September, Walt Disney World says. The transportation system that carries visitors from the parking lots to the front gates was suspended when the resort reopened from its four-month pandemic shutdown in 2020. Parkgoers have walked that span when the trams were not in operation. The open-air rides returned to Magic Kingdom in late 2021, then to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in early 2022. In December 2021, Disney said that the tram service would return to all four parks by 2022. In the meantime, there has been resurfacing, renumbering and renaming of some of the lots.

“Will the real Orlando airport please stand up? Airports fight over Orlando name.” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Are Disney-bound tourists confused and ending up in the wrong city, flying into Sanford instead of Orlando? The Orlando International Airport (MCO) thinks so, and now MCO is stopping a much smaller competitor with a similar-sounding name from getting a trademark. In the war of words, it’s the Orlando International Airport versus the Orlando Sanford International Airport. In response, the Sanford airport sued the Orlando airport last week in federal court. Orlando International, or MCO, is the heavyweight in the fight as one of the largest airports in the country. MCO serves about 50 million passengers annually, while Sanford has about 3 million passengers as a base for Allegiant Air.

“Some Tampa Bay stores out of COVID-19 test kits after uptick in cases in Florida” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Home COVID-19 test kits have sold out at some Tampa Bay area stores and pharmacies as Florida recorded an uptick in the number of weekly cases of the virus. It comes as the number of weekly cases in Florida rose to more than 18,000 this month, roughly double the average in July, according to Florida Department of Health weekly reports. Forty-one deaths from COVID-19 were reported in a seven-day period through Thursday. Hospitals have also reported an increase in the number of patients admitted for COVID-19, with more than 1,300 adults and 34 children in state hospitals as of Aug. 5, according to data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up from about 650 in June.

“Former Council member sees community value in strip malls” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — With the Hillside Center near St. Petersburg’s Northeast High School now a success, developer Robert Blackmon has set his sights on another derelict strip mall — Tangerine Plaza. Blackmon, a former Council member and mayoral candidate, recently made a cash offer for the city-owned site, which is part of a federally designated food desert. He told the Catalyst that revitalizing the plaza is a chance to turn tragedy into triumph. Blackmon noted that dilapidated or abandoned plazas decrease surrounding property values. Conversely, he said well-maintained shopping centers complete a neighborhood by providing goods and services within walking distance. “My whole career has been taking stuff — be it apartments, a strip mall now, a gas station or hotel — and making it a better version of itself,” Blackmon said. “What’s more meaningful, restoring the most blighted property in a neighborhood and reactivating it or tearing it down and building something generic? “Hopefully, at some juncture, we’ll make some money. But as long as you can even tread water financially on these projects, if there’s a community benefit, I think that’s a measure of success.”

“10,600 gallons of raw sewage dumps into Riviera Bay in St. Petersburg after pipe break” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Enough raw sewage to fill more than 250 bathtubs dumped into Riviera Bay over the weekend after a sewage line broke, prompting a multiday repair effort and road closures. Roughly 10,600 gallons of untreated wastewater poured into the bay bordering Weedon Island Preserve, an aquatic and upland ecosystem harboring scores of Florida plant and animal species. Now, crews have blocked off one lane of traffic as repairs are still underway, three days later. A homeowner near the 8400 block of Tallahassee Drive NE first started smelling sewage on Thursday. On Friday night, he saw water seeping out of the ground and emptying into the bay.

“Fare-free SunRunner could end to keep homeless riders off St. Pete Beach” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County’s transit agency could introduce fares on the popular SunRunner rapid bus route, which has been free to ride since its inception, sooner than planned. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority planned to charge regular fares beginning in November, at the conclusion of the downtown St. Petersburg-to-St. Pete Beach route’s first year. But the possibility that the authority’s Board members could vote Wednesday to move up that timeline has little to do with the money the agency stands to make. Instead, it comes in response to pressure from Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and residents of St. Pete Beach. They say the fare-free bus service also has proven popular among homeless people. Residents of one of the county’s wealthiest enclaves depict those riders as troublesome and potentially violent; in reality, officials said, they’re mostly getting in trouble for panhandling or sleeping on the beach.

“Military service takes Rory Diamond away from City Council for months at a time” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council member Diamond’s military service has kept him away from City Council business for months at a time this year, resulting in an unusual videotaped statement that he made at his military post in the Middle East so a crowd could hear from him during a town hall meeting hosted by Mayor Donna Deegan in Neptune Beach. It’s a big change for Diamond and for District 13, whose voters easily re-elected him over a write-in candidate in the Spring election. He has continued to draw his $49,635 city salary while serving overseas as a member of the Florida Army National Guard. But a series of deployments and military training sessions over the past year has greatly restricted what he can do as a Council member.

“Jacksonville isn’t DeSantis’ town anymore” via A.G. Gancarski of Jax Today — It was a good run while it lasted (depending on your perspective) but it feels like we’ve seen Peak DeSantis here in Jacksonville. Katie Wiles, Lenny Curry’s comms director, has a senior role in Trump’s national campaign, and former Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes is running Trump’s Florida operation. The issue locally looks like it does nationally: After years of self-serving and transactional relationships, he’s burned more people than he’s kept loyal. What’s clear is that DeSantis has taken his eye off Jacksonville. like the rest of the state and put it on the White House.

“Sarasota Sheriff, other elected officials will increase their budgets, citing higher costs” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is planning to grow its budget by more than 20% in the coming year, the second year in a row of double-digit increases. Sheriff Kurt Hoffman cited inflationary costs and his plan to add 24 full-time positions to his workforce as reasons for the increase. Hoffman is one of Sarasota County’s five constitutional officers, independently elected officials in Florida counties such as the sheriff, tax collector and property appraiser. Sarasota County’s constitutional officers are all planning to increase their budgets in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The only officer seeing a similar percentage increase to Hoffman’s is Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.

“Bus driver shortages still plague Lee County Schools, but better than last year” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Lee County School District is still short bus drivers and traffic has made many students late to school and home according to the district. But the delays and driver shortages are significantly less than in the 2022-23 school year, according to district spokesperson Robert Spicker. Meanwhile, the Collier County School District said all of their routes for the school year are covered. The district has 600 available bus driver positions and 533 drivers. This means they need 67 more drivers to cover all 546 routes. At the end of the school year, the district had 548 drivers to fill 729 positions, leaving them 181 drivers short. Last year the district had 651 bus routes.

“Who are the biggest taxpayers in Bradenton and Manatee County? Here’s the list for 2022” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — As the landscape of Manatee County rapidly changes with new development, the list of its largest landowners and taxpayers has remained consistent, though there are shifts on the horizon. The Bradenton Herald gathered information on the county’s largest taxpayers from public information available on the Manatee County Tax Collector and Manatee County Property Appraiser websites. In the most recent tax year, 2022, Florida Power and Light paid more in taxes to the county than any other entity: $21.4 million. That includes both tangible personal tax and real estate tax. Businesses are required to pay a tax on tangible personal property (TPP), which includes everything but real estate — such as furniture, computers, machinery and equipment.

“Art Uptown Gallery closing in downtown Sarasota after 43 years” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — One of Sarasota’s best-known artists’ studios, Art Uptown Gallery, will permanently close on Aug. 26 displacing almost 30 local artists whose work is currently on view at the historic 2,000-square-foot gallery on upper Main Street. For 43 years, Art Uptown served as a gathering place for working artists in the city. The membership model allowed artists to use the two-story, historic space to connect with other local artists, create new projects in the studios and showcase their work to locals and visitors. Now, many of the 27 artists who currently use Art Uptown Gallery are unsure of their next steps after the gallery closes later this month due to rising costs of tenant rent.

“Ryan Terry: The academic ecosystem of the future” via Florida Politics — What makes the present restoration of New College particularly special is the merging of that which is old with that which is new. Under the leadership of the Board of Trustees and Interim President Richard Corcoran, the New College of Florida campus is undergoing many design and engineering projects to serve as a launchpad into the future for our students, faculty, and staﬀ.

New College students have never shied away from ascending to giant heights, as evidenced by the 56 Fulbright Scholar Awards earned in the last 15 years, more than every other Florida college and university combined.

Just as Archimedes promised he could move the world if given a firm place to stand and a long enough lever, New College has positioned itself on the firm ground of a classical education model in order to move higher education past the status quo and into the future. Change is often uncomfortable, especially when changes may be experienced at a pace that is unfamiliar; but, if Archimedes can move the world, then New College can proceed into the future.

You cannot successfully move forward whilst looking in the rearview mirror — you’ll crash. However, finding significance in, learning from, and being inspired by the past is so very important to our understanding of the present and future.

While New College’s physical campus will undergo a metamorphosis, it will remain a rigorous academic institution producing more graduates who go on to earn doctorates than Harvard, Yale, or Princeton.

“If Republicans narrow the field, we will beat Trump” via Chris Sununu for The New York Times — Candidates on the debate stage should not be afraid to attack Trump. If Trump is the Republican nominee for President in 2024, Republicans will lose up and down the ballot. Trump is beatable, and it starts in Iowa and New Hampshire. You must listen first, talk second. Talking at voters in New Hampshire does not work. This is why Trump must face a smaller field. It is only then that his path to victory shrinks. At a minimum, any candidate who does not make the stage for the first two debates must drop out.

“The education of DeSantis: 5 takeaways” via Nicholas Confessore of The New York Times — As DeSantis seeks the Republican presidential nomination, he has molded his campaign and political persona around a war on the country’s supposed ruling class: an incompetent, unaccountable elite of bureaucrats, journalists, educators and other “experts” whose pernicious and unearned authority the Governor has vowed to vanquish. Despite his struggles on the campaign trail, DeSantis has become captain of a new conservative vanguard that views public schools and universities as the chief battleground of the culture wars and his Florida education policies as a model for red states around the nation. Yet DeSantis is both a member of the ruling class and a critic of it.

“The debate advice DeSantis should ignore” via Jeff Greenfield of POLITICO — In looking at the advice for DeSantis you can see some “guidance” that highlights fundamental dilemmas for the Governor. If “hammering” Ramaswamy suggests that DeSantis’ team fears the strength of the entrepreneur, it implies an underlying weakness. A posture of looking over one’s shoulder at a dark horse does not suggest a strong contender for the nomination. And “defending Trump … in response to a Christie attack” recalls the doomed strategy of Trump’s 2016 Primary foes: Cozy up to Trump on the hopes you will inherit his followers when his campaign collapses. It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now. Finally, there’s one invaluable debate asset that no consultant or adviser can supply, and that’s confidence in your ability to stand on your feet and engage your opponents (and your journalist-moderator). It’s why some consultants, after providing mountains of advice, end by telling a candidate to “be yourself.” In the case of Ron DeSantis, that may be the biggest challenge of all.

“The biggest question mark in astronomy? You’re looking at it.” via Dennis Overbye of The New York Times — The astronomers will tell you it is just an optical illusion, a pair of galaxies caught in the act of mating as seen from the wrong angle. Happens all the time. Now a genuine question mark has been discovered, in the corner of a recent Webb telescope observation of a pair of dust clouds known as Herbig-Haro 46/47 that are in the process of forming into two stars. The discovery made a splash on social media. If you accept the spooky rules of quantum mechanics and the premise, as Einstein disapprovingly put it, that God plays dice with the universe, then you have to accept that chance and randomness are a fundamental bedrock of reality. In such a universe, where the laws of physics have been grinding away for 14 billion years, coincidences are unforeseeable but inevitable.

