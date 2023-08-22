August 22, 2023
Florida Marijuana Policy Conference comes to Tallahassee Oct. 16
Florida gets up to speed in awarding licenses to cannabis growers.

Drew WilsonAugust 22, 20233min0

marijuana-greenhouse-farm-blue-hose-above-020122-1
The event will feature discussions on the current state of the industry and what's in store for the future.

The top medical marijuana treatment centers, physicians, patient advocates and lawmakers will flock to Tallahassee in two months for the Florida Marijuana Policy Conference.

Organized by the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida, the conference will feature discussions on the current state of the industry, state and federal policy and the major issues facing cannabis businesses in the Sunshine State.

The conference comes amid a period of rapid change for the state’s medical marijuana program and industry. The state is expanding the number of medical cannabis licenses, and voters may have the opportunity to legalize cannabis for adult use on the 2024 ballot.

“These are consequential and monumental times for the competitive industry as the fate of the ballot initiative is being legally challenged and the number of vertically integrated licensees is poised to double imminently,” event organizers said.

The Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will be held on Oct. 16 at the FSU Turnbull Conference Center in Tallahassee. The Conference is sponsored by Tallahassee-based Trulieve, Cannabis LAB, Florida CAN, and lobbying firm Capitol Alliance Group.

Organizers said they are anticipating more than 250 participants.

Invited speakers include regulators from the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, MMTC applicants and licensees, Black farmers, physicians and clinics, key lawmakers and members of Congress, as well as representatives from the Marijuana Policy Project, a group that advocates for cannabis legalization nationwide.

Registration for the Florida Marijuana Policy Conference is currently open. Attendance costs $275, or $225 for individuals representing a nonprofit group.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

