Last Call for 8.22.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The top medical marijuana treatment centers, physicians, patient advocates and lawmakers will flock to Tallahassee in two months for the Florida Marijuana Policy Conference.

Organized by the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida, the conference will feature discussions on the current state of the industry, state and federal policy and the major issues facing cannabis businesses in the Sunshine State.

The conference comes amid a period of rapid change for the state’s medical marijuana program and industry — the state is expanding the number of medical cannabis licenses, and voters may have the opportunity to legalize cannabis for adult use on the 2024 ballot.

“These are consequential and monumental times for the competitive industry as the fate of the ballot initiative is being legally challenged and the number of vertically integrated licensees is poised to double imminently,” event organizers said.

The Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will be held on Oct. 16 at the FSU Turnbull Conference Center in Tallahassee. The Conference is sponsored by Tallahassee-based Trulieve, Cannabis LAB, Florida CAN, and lobbying firm Capitol Alliance Group.

Organizers said they are anticipating more than 250 participants.

Invited speakers include regulators from the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, MMTC applicants and licensees, Black farmers, physicians and clinics, key lawmakers and members of Congress, as well as representatives from the Marijuana Policy Project, a group that advocates for cannabis legalization nationwide.

Registration for the Florida Marijuana Policy Conference is currently open. Attendance costs $275, or $225 for individuals representing a nonprofit group.

Evening Reads

—”Fear of an awkward President” via Olga Khazan of The Atlantic

—“Vivek Ramaswamy’s loans, Ron DeSantis’ spending: GOP debate candidates by the money” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times

—“On debate eve, scrambling DeSantis has former allies throwing bombs” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

—“RNC says DeSantis will be the only Florida Republican in first GOP debate; Francis Suarez didn’t qualify” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“How DeSantis joined the ‘ruling class’ — and turned against it” via Nicholas Confessore of The New York Times

—“DeSantis wants to get rid of Disney employee discounts, as inane war continues” via Tori Otten of The New Republic

—“Florida’s redistricting case could have broad national implications” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary and Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

—”Democratic ex-U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces 2024 challenge to Rick Scott” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald

—”Old connections between Mucarsel-Powell’s husband and Ukrainian oligarch resurface” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”People forgot how to act in public” via Alex Abad-Santos of Vox

Quote of the Day

“We always ask people who do you want to see be the 2024 nominee? And six months ago, Ron DeSantis, he would always come up. He was the first one. If it wasn’t Trump, it was him. People don’t even mention him right now.”

— GOP strategist Sarah Longwell, on DeSantis 2024.

