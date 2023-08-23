Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.23.23

Good Wednesday morning.

TUNING IN

The two-hour debate will start at 9 p.m. It’s being moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Unlike some previous presidential debates, which have been simulcast across major networks and cable channels, the first forum is airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox’s website and other streaming and digital platforms.

In lieu of the network’s YouTube channel, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble — a video-sharing platform popular with some conservatives — to livestream the debate. Chair Ronna McDaniel said earlier this year this was a decision aimed toward “getting away from Big Tech.”

Another debate partner is Young America’s Foundation, a Virginia-based outfit headed up by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker that bills itself as “the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement.”

WHERE IS IT?

Candidates will be onstage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the biggest city in Wisconsin, a battleground state that will also play host to the Republican National Convention next year.

Wisconsin has proven its mettle as a swing state in recent balloting. Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point there, with Donald Trump winning narrowly in 2016 before losing by a similar margin in 2020.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

The RNC confirmed late Monday which candidates will be on the Milwaukee debate stage. The party set markers that candidates needed to meet to qualify, including achieving benchmarks in polling and donor numbers, as well as signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

Those expected to be on the stage are Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Former President Trump, the early GOP front-runner, long ago satisfied the polling and donor requirements but has said for months that he saw little upside in joining his rivals onstage, given his commanding lead in the race.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Are you ‘as tough as Donald Trump?’: What readers want to hear at the debate” via Jennifer Medina of The New York Times — Not surprisingly, Trump loomed large — even in his expected absence onstage. But many Republicans were also eager to hear how the candidates would handle policy issues, including the war in Ukraine and migration at the nation’s southern border.

Others were eager to hear what the candidates would do to bridge the country’s deep partisan divide.

For Democrats, the top concern was some version of the blunt question from Kerry Reardon in Fleming Island, Florida: “Yes or no, do you believe that the Democrats stole the 2020 Election?”

But Republican supporters had another question for Trump’s rivals: “What makes them able to defeat Trump, then (President Joe) Biden later on?” asked Austin Moon in Greenville, North Carolina.

“What makes you think you are as tough as Trump?” asked Loretta Houdeshell, a Republican from Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Others wanted a simple yes-or-no answer to the following question: “Will you support the 2024 Republican nominee for President?”

Skepticism about Trump also crept into Republicans’ questions. Kathryn Byrd, a Republican who voted for Trump in Missouri in 2020, wanted to know if the candidates thought that “those involved in the Jan. 6 riots should be held accountable, including, but not limited to, former President Donald Trump?”

Shannon Swindle, a Republican from Georgia, worried about the toll of nominating a candidate with legal baggage and wanted to hear candidates’ views.

“How will they address the Trump indictments and what do they have to say if Trump is the Republican nominee, which I personally hope he is not. How do we move forward as a legitimate democracy when the Democratic Party is trying to imprison their main political opponent? What should we do to move forward?”

— THE TRAIL —

“Cigar magnate and former Florida House Speaker is new Ron DeSantis campaign adviser and surrogate” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — Oliva, a co-founder of a successful Cuban exile family cigar business, is taking on a formal role with DeSantis’ campaign as a senior adviser and surrogate in both English and Spanish-language TV media. He will serve in his new public-facing role Wednesday in Milwaukee at the first Presidential Debate. “The niche I hope to fill is from the perspective of someone with firsthand experience of seeing how the Governor works — someone that was in the trenches with him, who got to see him operate and worked alongside him on very important legislation and policy,” Oliva told The Messenger. Oliva’s addition to the DeSantis team is part of a gradual Florida-focused rebuilding effort after a wave of layoffs to adjust the campaign’s finances and direction.

“’Reversing the decline’: DeSantis rallies the Florida base ahead of pivotal debate” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Hundreds of people gathered at The Gulf on Okaloosa Island on a hot summer Monday evening for a pre-debate party for DeSantis as he prepared for the first Republican Primary Debate, which will be held Wednesday in Milwaukee. The stop in Okaloosa County came as the DeSantis campaign tries to find its footing. Trump leads DeSantis by 37.3 points in the race for the GOP nomination. The big elephant in the room was whether DeSantis would take verbal shots at Trump during the event. “We have a mission that we are on, and it’s very simple: We are sending Joe Biden back to his basement and we are reversing the decline of our country,” DeSantis said.

“RNC snubs Francis Suarez, leaves Mayor off debate invitees” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It appears Miami Mayor Suarez did not make the cut. The Republican National Committee has released the final list of candidates who qualified for a Presidential Debate in Milwaukee. That included eight names. But it did not include Suarez, despite the Mayor’s claim on Friday that he met all requirements to appear onstage. “The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night,” said RNC Chair McDaniel.

“RNC says DeSantis will be the only Florida Republican in first GOP debate” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the eight candidates who will appear onstage Wednesday night for the first Republican Primary Debate in Milwaukee, and Suarez is not on that list. Suarez’s failure to qualify is a blow to what has already been an uphill battle for the GOP nomination ever since his surprise decision to enter the race back in mid-June, the latest entry date of any of the candidates running. With Trump having previously announced he will skip the Milwaukee event, DeSantis will be the lone Florida Republican out of three Sunshine State candidates running for President who will be onstage on Wednesday.

“Vivek Ramaswamy’s loans, DeSantis’ spending: GOP debate candidates by the money” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Wednesday night’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate, the first for the small army of candidates vying for the nomination, represents a major milestone in the march to the 2024 Election. Just to step on the debate stage, candidates need a minimum of 40,000 donors, among other requirements. But beyond that, the financial picture for each presidential hopeful, a key measurement of their appeal to both regular voters and billionaires, varies dramatically. Here is a snapshot of the financial outlook for each candidate who has been confirmed as participating as of Tuesday. Notably, that does not include Trump, who is slated to skip the debate and instead air a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“DeSantis faces 30-point poll deficit in once-friendly Utah” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Has the buzz in the Beehive State moved away from DeSantis? A freshly released poll of Utah Republicans suggests just that. The Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) survey of 301 Republicans shows DeSantis with 18% support, 30 points behind Trump. Former Vice President Pence has 10% support, meanwhile. “Our data shows that even in Utah — once a bastion of conservative resistance to Trump — the former President is gaining ground. DeSantis has struggled to find a compelling message or excite the grassroots, and many Republicans rallied to Trump in the aftermath of his indictments. There’s still time for this Primary to shift, but Trump’s position has clearly improved,” claims NPI Chief of Research David Byler.

“DeSantis falls to 6% in New York, 58 points behind Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Empire State remains the dominion of Trump, according to the latest polling of the state’s Republicans. The newest survey of New York GOP Presidential Primary voters from Siena College shows 64% of voters want Trump as next year’s nominee. Just 27% want “someone else,” meanwhile, and those voters are split. DeSantis has 24% of that group, a number which represents 6.48% support overall. This represents attrition of nearly half the support DeSantis had in the previous Siena poll, which showed him at a comparatively more robust 11%. In the poll before that, the Governor had 9% support, meanwhile.

“DeSantis defends ‘listless vessels’ comments that riled Trump supporters” via Anjali Huynh of The New York Times — DeSantis on Monday defended his remarks urging Republican voters not to be “listless vessels” that automatically support Trump. DeSantis said in an interview with The Florida Standard, a conservative news outlet, last week that the conservative movement “can’t be about the personality of one individual.” “If you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels, that’s just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis added. The comments quickly prompted backlash over the weekend from Trump’s campaign and supporters, who said the comments insulted his voters. Many likened DeSantis’ remarks to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comments that half of Trump’s supporters fit into a “basket of deplorables.”

“Where is all this Vivek-omentum leading?” via Nitish Pahwa of Slate — Things are looking more auspicious for Ramaswamy’s candidacy. On the eve of the first 2024 GOP debate — for which Ramaswamy qualified even before Mike Pence did — this neophyte may even be in a stronger position than his much-better-known rivals. For one, DeSantis’ formerly hyped campaign has repelled many onetime supporters with a potent combination of personal awkwardness and Nazi memeage. Quite a few of those defectors are now embracing Ramaswamy. Whether they’re a result of circumstantial luck or actual political savvy, Ramaswamy’s heightened profile and appeal are now undeniable, and political observers are catching on. For Ramaswamy’s campaign to really take off, he won’t just have to fend off attack-ready, amply experienced politicians; he’ll also have to exercise caution over what he himself says.

— MORE 2024 —

“With little chance in 2024, why are these Republicans even running?” via Trip Gabriel of The New York Times — Trump holds a commanding lead over his nearest rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. One or two might make a dent in the numbers at the first debate this week. But the rest of the field, featuring little-known candidates, is unlikely to make an impact. In fact, there is almost no plausible path for them to the nomination, especially in a race with Trump as the dominant force, which raises the key question: Why do they do it? Perhaps the biggest reason is the debate stage itself: National broadcasts have the potential to provide a biotech entrepreneur, a Miami Mayor and a North Dakota Governor the chance to become household names and position themselves for future success in politics or whatever field they pursue.

—”Fear of an awkward President” via Olga Khazan of The Atlantic

“‘To the left of zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami visit underscores weak GOP support” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — Christie is more disliked than liked by Republican voters in polls of the GOP Presidential Primary. That lack of support was on clear display Friday when Christie made an appearance at Versailles Restaurant, a traditional Republican campaign stop in Miami’s beating political heart — the Cuban American community of Little Havana. Only three supporters were outside to greet him. Those few supporters were outnumbered by campaign staff and more than a dozen reporters. It’s a sign of how the brash tough-talking Christie attracts more media attention than grassroots support for his kamikaze candidacy to take out the front-runner in the race, Trump, and perhaps DeSantis, who is running a distant second in nearly every poll.

“Matt Gaetz rips Miami Mayor Francis Suarez after he fails to make debate stage” via Kayla Gallagher of Messenger — Rep. Gaetz took aim at GOP Miami Mayor Suarez on X, formerly known as Twitter, over Suarez previously announcing that he had qualified for the first Republican Presidential Debate when he actually had not met the Republican National Committee requirements. “Imagine how low a candidate’s self-awareness must be to post this, and keep it pinned, when they didn’t make the debate,” Gaetz’s posted, sharing Suarez’s Aug. 18 post announcing his debate attendance that is currently pinned to the presidential candidate’s social media field.

“Can South Carolina’s Nikki Haley and Tim Scott woo the GOP’s white evangelical base away from Trump?” via Tiffany Stanley of The Associated Press — In 2015, Haley and Scott attended the funerals of those slain by a racist shooter Mother Emanuel AME Church. Scott would later tear up on the Senate floor recounting the faith of the fallen and their families. Haley would go on to write that she leaned on God and her faith deepened as she grappled with the trauma of the Charleston shooting. If the state’s first Asian American Governor and its first Black Senator since Reconstruction embodied how far South Carolina has come on race, the murders of the Emanuel Nine showed just how far it has to go.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Debate or not, Fox News is still Trump territory” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — A Fox News ad promoting the candidates who will participate in the first debate of the 2024 Republican Presidential nominating contest offered a simple pitch: Here was the viewers’ chance to gain a first impression of the eight candidates! This is just a marketing pitch, obviously. But it’s one that carries an unintentional truth. Fox News viewers haven’t been presented with much information about those eight candidates because the channel’s coverage has so overwhelmingly focused on the debate’s ninth qualifying candidate, the one who said he isn’t planning to show up. In fact, there’s a correlation between the number of mentions in segments on Fox News and where candidates sit in the polls. One thousand mentions are generally equal to a bit over 1 percentage point in the polls.

“As Trump plans to skip first debate, his rivals plot to seize spotlight” via Maeve Reston, Hannah Knowles and Dylan Wells of The Washington Post — DeSantis has been working with one of the most sought-after Republican debate coaches as he aims for a much-needed momentum shift Wednesday night after months of struggles. He has distanced himself from an allied super PAC recommending he defend Trump against attacks onstage and is under pressure to quiet growing doubts from donors about his ability to defeat Trump. Pence, who has spoken out against Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, says he is aiming to reintroduce himself, as his allies hope he demonstrates his experience on the world stage. Christie, who played both Clinton and Biden in Trump’s past debate preparations, is now gearing up for what supporters hope will be a forceful case against the ex-President.

“Better than a giant teddy bear: Trump takes home top prize from Iowa State Fair” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Some clarity is finally emerging about who actually won the candidate showdown at the Iowa State Fair. Trump has defeated all candidates, but not with majority support, according to the Secretary of State. Trump has 42.47% of the votes counted, with DeSantis drawing 15.31% support, and Scott of South Carolina picking up 11.09% support. Ramaswamy is in fourth place, at 9.37%. “We conduct the State Fair Straw Poll each year to encourage voter registration and participation in Iowa’s General Elections. Secretary Paul Pate said: “It is always interesting to see the final results because historically, the State Fair Straw Poll, while unscientific, has been a fairly accurate indicator of official election results.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Democratic ex-U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces 2024 challenge to Rick Scott” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — In her kickoff announcement on Tuesday, Mucarsel-Powell made clear that she would lean on her immigrant roots and prior congressional experience on the campaign trail. She also homed in on a series of issues, like abortion rights and the ballooning cost of property insurance in Florida, that Democrats are hoping to use in 2024 to trip up Republicans. “I’m an immigrant, a Latina, a mother and we made history together when I became the first South American immigrant ever elected to Congress,” she said in a video posted online on Tuesday morning. “I’ve already fought guys like Rick Scott and beat them.” She also signaled a focus on gun violence, pointing to her work with Gabrielle Giffords and the death of her father, who was shot and killed at his home in Ecuador when Mucarsel-Powell was 24.

To watch her announcement video, please click on the image below:

“Old connections between Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s husband and Ukrainian oligarch resurface” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The business relationship between Senate candidate Mucarsel-Powell’s husband and a Ukrainian oligarch is drawing renewed attacks from Republicans as she mounts another political campaign. Lawyer Robert Powell, the former Congresswoman’s spouse, worked as an attorney for several firms owned at least in part by billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky, one of the richest people in Ukraine. The Daily Beast reported in 2018 that Powell earned almost $700,000 over two years from a firm connected to the oligarch.

“4 Senators endorse Sarah Henry in HD 38 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democratic Senators have started to rally around the candidate they want in a battleground House district in Central Florida. Four state Senators are endorsing Henry for House District 38. Sens. Lori Berman, Rosalind Osgood, Bobby Powell and Victor Torres all endorsed the Casselberry Democrat. Henry announced in April she would challenge Rep. David Smith, setting up a rematch from last year. “My campaign is focused on helping Florida families and putting their priorities before special interests,” Henry said. “I’m honored to be endorsed by local and statewide leaders who are working to make our community and state safer, stronger, and more fair every day. I’m proud to have their endorsement and will work with them to help move Central Florida forward.”

“Mike Grieco campaign for Miami Beach Mayor to air TV ad during GOP debate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Grieco is taking his message for the Miami Beach Mayor’s race to the airwaves Wednesday during the first Republican Presidential Debate. Grieco’s campaign for the city’s top elected office has taken out a 30-second TV spot set to run on Fox News during the debate’s two-hour block beginning at 9 p.m. The ad highlights the Democrat’s legislative record and goals for the technically nonpartisan Mayor post, from protecting the environment and stopping “irresponsible” construction to addressing public safety and roadway congestion issues.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Sabina Covo to pitch Miami Commission re-election bid in GOP debate ad” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Commissioner Covo will be far from the first GOP Presidential Debate, but her constituents watching the televised event will still see her. Covo’s re-election campaign is taking out an ad during the two-hour debate airing on Fox News Wednesday night. The 30-second spot will focus on work she’s done during her brief time in office, from tackling roadway infrastructure issues and addressing flooding to investing in housing and improving government transparency. “I am a working mom with a proven record of advocating for safer neighborhoods, taking on irresponsible overdevelopment, and amplifying residents’ voices in City Hall,” she said in a statement.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Why Gavin Newsom is obsessed with DeSantis” via Amie Parnes of The Messenger — Elizabeth Ashford, a longtime communications strategist in California who worked for two Governors in the state, said, Newsom “recognizes that Florida has become a stomping ground for some of the ugliest political instincts in the U.S.” and is rightfully pushing back, she said. Over time, Newsom’s fixation on DeSantis began to pick up steam: He became increasingly irked by DeSantis’ protests of COVID vaccine mandates and book bans among other culture war issues. “He saw how DeSantis was weaponizing grievance and demonizing those who were most vulnerable and doing so to further his own political career by taking away people’s rights and calling it freedom,” said one Newsom adviser. “That alarmed the Governor.”

“DeSantis’ Disney chief Glen Gilzean resigns from Ethics Commission” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Gilzean resigned Tuesday as Chair of Florida’s Ethics Commission so he can keep his $400,000-a-year job leading DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district. Gilzean wrote he was unaware of a potential conflict of interest under Florida law until media reports flagged it last week. The Commission’s executive director and general counsel never raised an issue with a state law that prohibits Ethics Commissioners from holding “public employment” until he requested a legal memo, Gilzean wrote. He has served as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District since May. “The potential for a conflict between my position with the District and with my service on the Commission on Ethics did not come up at that time with any of the counsel that I consulted, including the Commission’s General Counsel,” Gilzean wrote.

“Free Disney World passes are the latest front in the war between Disney and DeSantis appointees” via The Associated Press — Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for district employees. Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General, claiming the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided governing district employees amount to unethical benefits and perks. The arrangement appears to be more like an employee benefit rather than a taxpayer scam, similar to the way professors at a university may get free passes to athletic events or free tuition for family members, said Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College Professor Emeritus.

“How Ron DeSantis joined the ‘ruling class’ — and turned against it” via Nicholas Confessore of The New York Times — DeSantis, 44, is not the first Republican politician of his generation to rail against his own Ivy League degrees while milking them for access and campaign cash. But now, as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination, he is molding his entire campaign and political persona around a vengeful war against what he calls the country’s “ruling class”: an incompetent, unaccountable elite of bureaucrats, journalists, educators and other supposed “experts” whose pernicious and unearned authority the Governor has vowed to vanquish. Yet his emergence as his party’s chief culture warrior was anything but preordained. Genuinely embittered by his experiences at elite institutions, he also astutely grasped how they could be useful to him as he climbed the political ladder, according to dozens of friends and classmates as well as former aides and associates.

“DeSantis made it harder for Floridians to fight their insurance companies. One of his aides is now fighting his insurance company.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — DeSantis’ insurance reform package, which the Governor signed into law in December, reduced the time Floridians have to file claims. It erased their rights to make an insurer cover their legal bills or to have someone else sue instead. And made it more challenging to win extra compensation from companies that won’t process claims fairly and in good faith. The DeSantis administration defends the new law, enacted through a piece of legislation formally known as Senate Bill 2A — widely praised by insurance industry lobbyists and front groups. The Governor says the changes are needed to cut down on excessive and expensive-to-defend lawsuits against insurance companies — litigation that can drive up the price of insurance and push some insurers out of Florida altogether.

— STATEWIDE —

“Idea to merge Florida judicial circuits draws opposition, gerrymandering claims” via Tony Marrero and Natalie Weber of the Tampa Bay Times — A proposal by a Republican lawmaker to consolidate some judicial circuits in Florida could upend decades-old jurisdiction boundaries across the state — a move that critics say is designed to stack the deck with more conservative prosecutors. House Speaker Paul Renner in June asked the Florida Supreme Court to consider shrinking the number of circuits, which he said could save money and make the system more efficient. The court appointed a committee to make a recommendation in December. The Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, will then decide. State Rep. Michele Rayner, a Democrat and attorney whose district includes portions of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, called consolidation “purely politically motivated.” Of Florida’s 20 state attorneys, six were Democrats and 14 were Republicans before DeSantis removed State Attorney Andrew Warren in Hillsborough County last year and Monique Worrell in Orlando on Aug. 9. Both are Democrats, and members of their party fear that shrinking the number of districts will end up in a redrawn map that will further favor Republicans.

“Florida’s redistricting case could have broad national implications” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary and Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times — The one-day hearing Thursday follows the state’s stark admission: DeSantis’ congressional map violated the state’s safeguards against diminishing the electoral influence of racial minorities. DeSantis’ lawyers will argue those protections infringe upon the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and should be thrown out. If DeSantis gets his way, Florida courts would go further than the U.S. Supreme Court has and would advance the legal argument, pushed by conservatives, that it’s inherently wrong to preserve the political voice of Black voters. That could set Florida’s anti-gerrymandering Fair District standards and the federal Voting Rights Act in conflict with the U.S. Constitution and open the door to Florida’s case being used to dismantle voting protections nationwide.

“Lawsuit accuses Florida of ‘illegal’ Medicaid terminations” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Three Florida residents are suing the state’s Agency for Healthcare Administration and Department of Children and Families, alleging the public health insurance program for low-income and disabled people sent out illegal termination notices. The notices provided to families were vague and at times contradictory, the suit alleges. Some people were told they had exceeded income limits but weren’t told Medicaid’s limits or how much DCF determined they made. “People don’t know that the reason for termination might be incorrect, that DCF was using the wrong information, or they made a wrong determination. They don’t know that they ought to challenge it,” said Miriam Harmatz, founder and director of advocacy for the Florida Health Justice Project.

“Sacred scheme: How Florida taxpayers fund a Christian campaign aimed at pregnant women” via Bob Norman of Florida Trident — When a pregnant woman walks into the state-subsidized Pregnancy Help and Information Center (PHI) in Tallahassee for help, she’ll likely get a dose of Christian preaching with her ultrasound. That’s because PHI doubles as a Christian ministry. PHI receives taxpayer funding via Florida’s Pregnancy Support Services Program, which doles out more than $4 million annually to roughly 50 Christian anti-abortion organizations aimed at convincing pregnant women and girls to give birth regardless of their personal circumstances. Despite the Florida Constitution’s prohibition against using state money to “aid” religious organizations, most of those taxpayers’ dollars are going to Christian ministries and church groups that run CPCs, an ongoing investigation by the Florida Trident has found.

“Associated Industries of Florida launches Center for Political Strategy, taps new leadership” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), “the voice of Florida business,” is launching The Center for Political Strategy, which will serve as a collaborative and comprehensive political effort serving the Sunshine State’s business community. AIF has tapped Jeremy Sheftel to serve as its new vice president of Political Affairs. The Center will work jointly with regional and statewide association partners, corporate leaders and business political groups to further its mission to enhance and escalate the business community’s involvement in the political landscape in Florida. It will support pro-business candidates, regardless of political affiliation, for election to the Florida Legislature. The AIF announced The Center at its 2023 Annual Conference.

“Florida to consider Classical Learning Test for public university admissions, private colleges already accept it” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — Next week, the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s public universities, is expected to vote to accept the Classical Learning Test, also known as CLT, for admission to college. Florida will be the first state in the nation to accept the CLT, alongside the SAT and ACT, for admissions to public higher education institutions. But the CLT is not new to Florida. In fact, a handful of independent, nonprofit universities in Florida have long recognized the CLT as a standard for college entry. “Florida’s independent, nonprofit higher education institutions have always been about choice. These schools provide options for students and families to choose the path that’s best for them,” said Bob Boyd, who is the president and CEO of Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Next generation of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies gets a $1.4 billion boost” via Jennifer Shutt of Florida Phoenix — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a $1.4 billion investment in developing the so-called next generation of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell made the announcement, saying the funding is part of the $5 billion program they hope will help the country get ahead of any future changes in COVID-19. “This is an investment in expanding our country’s ability to respond to the future variants that we might see coming out of COVID,” Becerra said. “It’s an investment in better protecting all of our community, including those who are immunocompromised, and who don’t respond well to the existing vaccines.”

“Lawmakers urge Supreme Court to keep domestic violence gun law” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — The Supreme Court could undermine decades of congressional efforts to prevent gun violence if they agree with a lower court decision that struck down a nearly 30-year-old gun control law. The members of Congress filed briefs Monday in a case now at the high court that is seen as a test on the limits of a 2022 decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, that expanded Second Amendment rights. That decision kicked off a flood of litigation over firearms restrictions, and changed the way federal judges evaluate the constitutionality of gun control laws. In some cases, judges have struck them down. That includes a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that tossed a federal restriction on firearm possession for people subject to domestic violence restraining orders.

—”How hard should the fed squeeze to reach 2% inflation?” via Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal

“Mario Diaz-Balart slams planned U.N. visit by Cuban President” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart said Cuba’s communist leader shouldn’t be allowed to visit the U.S. That includes a trip to address the United Nations in New York expected next month. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will address the U.N. General Assembly in September. Díaz-Balart suggested Biden’s administration would allow the Cuban leader into the U.S. Díaz-Canel previously addressed the General Assembly in 2021. “I am appalled by the Biden administration’s appeasement of dangerous adversaries and rewarding human rights abusers, this time by granting the special privilege of U.S. entry to Cuba’s Díaz-Canel, and the rest of his ‘delegation’ of thugs, particularly after the expulsion of Cuban diplomat-spies over the past two decades from the missions in New York and Washington, D.C. for espionage,” the Miami Republican said.

“Matt Gaetz introduces measure to censure judge in Trump Jan. 6 case over ‘political bias’” via Alex Miller of The Washington Examiner — Gaetz recently introduced a resolution to censure and investigate the federal judge overseeing the case against Trump related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Gaetz accused U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of showing “open bias and partisanship” in her official capacity as a judge. The push to condemn and launch a House Judiciary Committee investigation by Gaetz, a staunch ally of the former President, stems from comments that the D.C. judge has made about the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and Trump.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Suarez’s VIP appearances at F1, World Cup spark complaint to state Ethics Commission” via Sarah Blaskey and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The Florida Commission on Ethics is reviewing a complaint over Suarez’s attendance at exclusive, high-priced sporting events since the start of 2022, the Miami Herald has learned. The complaint was filed by Democratic activist and city of Miami resident Thomas Kennedy. It asks ethics officials to investigate Suarez’s VIP access to various events, including the Miami Formula One race in May 2023, and whether somebody else paid. Suarez — who was invited along with his wife to this year’s race by a billionaire with business before the city — says he reimbursed the businessman. He did not provide proof. If he did repay in full, the tickets would not be a gift and he would not have to disclose them.

“The clock is running out on deal to save Miami’s self-styled Spanish version of Fox News” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — Facing an imminent employee walkout, Americano Media, a struggling company that styles itself as a version of Fox News in Spanish, has until Friday to find an investor to keep the Miami-based enterprise afloat, but conversations with a potential buyer are still in its initial stages and the parties have yet to agree on how much the operation is worth. When the heads of Americano Media and Voz Media met Thursday, Voz owner Orlando Salazar presented an offer in which his company would absorb Americano’s heavy debt burden while making a symbolic $1 payment to its owner, Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo.

“Broward to push tourism on national scale, paying for Rose Parade float and considering drag performers to promote diversity” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida might have banned drag shows in public places, but Broward County might put their queens on display for the nation to see. Broward County signed off on a $790,000 plan to have a float in the Jan. 1, 2024, Rose Parade, the iconic New Year’s tradition in California, as part of a massive advertising effort to bring tourists here to eat, sleep, shop and play. The event is said to attract 1 million streetside spectators and 21.3 million U.S. television viewers, with more than half those households having annual income above $100,000. The money for the float will come from Broward’s tourist “bed tax,” the extra 6% charged at hotels.

“Broward says losses mount for tourism as more conventions stay away, citing fear for safety of diverse groups” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County tourism officials say that financial losses are continuing to mount as conventions once scheduled for Fort Lauderdale have opted to go someplace else. The tally now stands at 14, with four of those conventions backing out in August alone, according to Visit Lauderdale, the agency formerly known as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. They cite Florida’s culture wars on issues that critics say attack Blacks, gays, and transgender youth, as well as policies targeting state universities as well as migrants. Broward’s tourism arm said the lost conventions could have brought hotel stays to Fort Lauderdale and its surrounding cities, which also meant money spent on restaurants and attractions.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“NRCC billboards will remind voters in Darren Soto’s district about pain at the pump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican-funded billboards will greet drivers in U.S. Rep. Soto’s district, suggesting they remember gas prices when they vote. With the price of gas in Florida nearing $4 a gallon, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched a campaign blasting 21 Democratic Representatives in vulnerable seats. That includes Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, represents. “Rising gas prices are a fresh gut punch to millions of Americans already struggling under Bidenomics,” said NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol. “Every trip to the pump is a reminder that extreme House Democrats put their radical war on American energy ahead of working families’ wallets.”

“Lake County lawmakers decry ‘virtue signaling’ as Mount Dora joins ‘Safe Place Program’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Mount Dora Police Department is on tap to become the 377th law enforcement agency engaged in a “Safe Place Program,” but the Lake County legislative delegation is urging the city to turn back now before it makes the city unsafe. The City Council approved the program last week, which includes displaying a rainbow sticker on buildings around the city. Some Republican lawmakers are concerned that could make the city the next to feel the same wrath that’s tanked sales of Bud Light and made rainbow T-shirts at Target a target. That’s according to a Monday letter on the Lake County legislative delegation’s letterhead that decried Mount Dora’s “virtue signaling.”

“DeSantis’ tourism district takes aim at Disney ‘perks’ but offers $1K stipend” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Officials with DeSantis’ tourism oversight district are asking Florida’s inspector general to investigate theme park passes, discounts and other Disney “perks” they say were given to employees and board members for years. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is moving to eliminate those benefits offered to employees of the district that provides government services to Disney World, according to a news release. Employees will instead get a $1,000 annual stipend as part of the proposed changes to the district’s annual pass program, according to an email to employees from administrator Gilzean that was first reported by WFTV-Channel 9. An internal analysis showed only about 50% of employees used the annual pass perk, according to the email.

“Orange County Commissioners approve new Citizens Safety Task Force recommendations” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners approved the latest set of recommendations brought by the Citizens Safety Task Force, which would include considering expanding funding for the credible Messenger initiative and awareness of mental health programs. The unanimous vote comes exactly six months after shootings in Pine Hills by a lone shooter killed three people, including a child and a local TV news reporter. The new Citizens Safety Task Force sought to build on the anti-violence initiatives recommended when it first convened in 2021 following a spate of shootings. “We were in the spotlight for reasons we didn’t want to be,” Mayor Jerry Demings said. “The next day, we came together as a community and had a dialogue.”

“Seminole considers urging legislators to adopt stricter drinking water protections” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County Commissioners considered urging Florida lawmakers in the coming weeks to adopt a statewide policy during next year’s Legislative Session that provides more protective standards for Florida’s drinking water. The move follows a recent investigative series by the Orlando Sentinel that reported extensive contamination of the industrial chemical 1,4-dioxane in the underground Floridan Aquifer in Seminole’s northwest side where some of the drinking water wells for Lake Mary, Sanford and Seminole have been located for years. The contamination is alleged to have come from an old factory in Lake Mary just east of Interstate 4 that manufactured circuit boards for telephone systems from 1968 to 2003.

“Divided County Commission votes against renewing Brevard Cultural Alliance contract” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — In the second major blow to the Space Coast’s art scene this month, Brevard County Commissioners voted 3-2 to reject renewing the annual Brevard Cultural Alliance contract for the 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1, putting the future of the organization’s programs in question. They also confirmed that they want to move $225,000 of tourist tax money that the Space Coast Office of Tourism had set aside for “major events grants” into the pool of money for beefing up lifeguard coverage. Three events have applied for such grants for 2023-24 ― the Brevard Renaissance Fair in Melbourne, the Space Coast State Fair in Viera and Thunder on Cocoa Beach powerboat races.

“SeaWorld: Extreme-weather policy now includes heat, other conditions” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment has expanded its weather policy to guarantee free return visits when conditions get too wet, windy or hot at its attractions. The Weather-or-Not Assurance program allows visitors affected by extreme weather conditions to return to SeaWorld Orlando within 12 months at no charge. The policy applies year-round and covers conditions such as rain, lightning, hail, snow and more. “When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day — even if for as little as an hour — they will be able to come back another day, on us,” the company said.

“Florida theme parks continue growth despite waning attendance” via Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden of Click Orlando — Even though theme park attendance is down this year, the companies are investing more than ever. According to the International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions, American theme parks are expected to invest $1.5 billion in attractions this year alone. IAAPA’s CEO Jakob Wahl spoke with Florida’s Fourth Estate about some fascinating trends taking place across the industry. “Delivering the same services to the same people is stagnation. The theme park industry is huge about innovation,” Wahl said. Last Year at IAAPA’s big convention in Orlando, SeaWorld announced a new idea for a ride.

— LOCAL: TB —

“AG Ashley Moody: Pasco, Pinellas hardest hit by fentanyl crisis” via Sarah Blazonis of Bay News 9 — Attorney General Moody marked National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining Pasco County officials to speak about the opioid crisis in Tampa Bay. A Hillsborough County Deputy was hospitalized on Aug. 18 after being exposed to fentanyl in an inmate’s bunk area. The deputy was discharged from the hospital that same night. Moody addressed the incident at the Falkenburg Road Jail when answering a question from reporters. She said more and more, first responders are faced with situations where they not only have to protect their communities while out on calls, but they also must take precautions for their own safety against fentanyl. It’s part of a growing nationwide crisis that Moody said has taken particular hold in the Tampa Bay area. According to the Attorney General, Pasco and Pinellas counties saw 374 fentanyl deaths in the first six months of 2022. She said that’s nearly 100 higher than Jacksonville, which was the second most-impacted area in the state.

“Troopers discover driver attempting to smuggle 6 undocumented immigrants to Tampa” via Fox 13 — While conducting a traffic stop on I-75, troopers say they discovered a driver attempting to smuggle six undocumented immigrants. According to authorities, a 1997 GMC Savana Van was stopped for a traffic violation in Hernando County around 1 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say the driver was obviously nervous. Officials also say that the driver did not have a license. Based on physical evidence and interviewing the passengers of the van, troopers figured out what the driver was attempting to do. According to officials, the suspected smuggler traveled from Georgia earlier in the day with the six passengers and was on the way to Tampa.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville isn’t DeSantis’ town anymore” via A.G. Gancarski of Jax Today — It was a good run while it lasted (depending on your perspective) but it feels like we’ve seen Peak DeSantis here in Jacksonville. Katie Wiles, Lenny Curry’s comms director, has a senior role in Trump’s national campaign, and former Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes is running Trump’s Florida operation. The issue locally looks like it does nationally: After years of self-serving and transactional relationships, he’s burned more people than he’s kept loyal. What’s clear is that DeSantis has taken his eye off Jacksonville. like the rest of the state and put it on the White House.

“Randy DeFoor’s appointment faces ethics-related questions from City Council” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — DeFoor’s path to becoming Jacksonville’s next General Counsel is running into pointed questions from City Council members about how state law might restrict her ability to give them legal advice, setting up a potential request to the state Commission on Ethics for a written advisory opinion while a deadline looms to vote on her confirmation by the end of September. At issue is a state law that applies to any former City Council member for two years after leaving a Council post when that Council member takes another job in city government. DeFoor, whose last day as a Council member was June 30, is Mayor Donna Deegan’s choice to be the city’s chief legal officer providing advice across the full scope of Jacksonville’s consolidated form of government.

“Jacksonville lawmakers call for DOJ investigation of Duval jail conditions” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — Two Jacksonville legislators called on the Department of Justice to investigate Duval County’s jail after The Tributary found the death rate among inmates tripled after the jail privatized medical care. Rep. Angie Nixon and Sen. Tracie Davis’ letter cited that reporting, urging the department to investigate “potential violations of federal law by those involved.” “No matter who we are, or what we look like, everyone is entitled to due process of the law,” Nixon said in a statement Tuesday. “Incarcerated or not, every person must be treated humanely, with decency and respect, and that includes access to medical care and having your basic needs met.” The U.S. Department of Justice and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have not yet returned requests for comment.

“‘Suspicion’: Ethics Board members worried about steep drop in city lobbyist registrations” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Members of the Independent Ethics Board expressed concern, if not outright alarm, over this year’s sharp drop in registered lobbyists at Tallahassee City Hall. The city, which usually sees 30 or more lobbyists register each year, has had only seven registered so far in 2023. Ethics Board member Patrick Kelly echoed concerns raised over the years about consultants who seek to influence the city but don’t register as lobbyists or disclose their clients or interests. “Does anybody believe that there is no longer money out there that lobbyists and corporations want or have a vested interest in seeing how it’s spent?” he asked. “I don’t think that’s the case either. If we’re losing lobbyists, that doesn’t necessarily mean people are no longer lobbying.”

“Grace Marketplace to reduce homeless services amid looming city budget cuts” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Grace Marketplace fears the city of Gainesville’s cost cuts for the upcoming budget will have a significant impact not just on the shelter’s property, but citywide. Grace plans to reduce hours, capacity and meals beginning Oct. 2, officials for the shelter said in a news release. The cutbacks come at a time when the city is also scaling back its own services due to its $1.7 billion debt and demands from state lawmakers, who berated city leaders about oversight of the municipal utility which will soon be under the control of a board appointed by DeSantis. In April, elected leaders voted on a plan to reduce debt for Gainesville Regional Utilities by $315 million over the next decade, an impact that was expected to cross over to everyday city services.

“Santa Rosa Commission offers support for water testing grant three weeks after request was due” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — After expressing initial concerns that a group of volunteers might somehow misrepresent the results of water testing conducted at sites near a proposed Waste Water Treatment Plant, Santa Rosa County Commissioners relented and agreed to sign a letter in support of a Watershed Protection Committee grant. The grant in question would provide $49,000 in Pensacola Perdido Bay Estuary Program funds to be used on small-scale projects, including water quality testing at 17 locations along Pond Creek and the Blackwater River near Milton. It would be administered through the Bream Fishermen Association. Commission Chair Colten Wright’s signature on a support letter at this juncture amounts to “just icing after the fact,” according to local Bream Fishermen Association President Barbara Albrecht.

“Panama City is approaching the end of Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project Phase 1” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — Crews are about 70% to 80% finished with Phase 1 of the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project in downtown, according to Jonathan Hayes, Panama City’s public works director. The project aims to upgrade portions of the downtown area by adding wider sidewalks, oak trees, improved underground utilities, upgraded stormwater systems and a cobblestone street. The entire project, which boasts two phases, spans Harrison Avenue from Government Street to 6th Street. “This is something that started back before (Hurricane Michael in October 2018), and it was just to revitalize and reinvest in Downtown Panama City,” Hayes said. “The downtown of a city is very important … focal point for business, for the vibrancy of a community and for the economic strength and stability of the downtown corridor.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College student orientation leaders push back when told to remove Pride, BLM pins” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida leadership instructed its student orientation leaders to remove Black Lives Matter and Pride pins from their polo uniform shirts, pants and bags as they worked during the college’s mandatory introductory program for new students. Xabier Rezola, a 21-year-old student and orientation leader at New College, said that he and all 17 orientation leaders were instructed to remove the pins from their shirts and told to wear only their name tags. Instead, the orientation leaders chose to put the pins on their pants and backpacks, which the college’s leadership also told them to remove.

“Here are all banned, restricted books in Manatee County schools after new Florida law” via Lauren Walck of the Bradenton Herald — From young adult novels turned into movies, to picture books about insects, the School District of Manatee County has submitted its list of banned or restricted books to the state after a new Florida law passed last year. Parents or other members of the community have complained about 43 books — all of which were library books and not part of a curriculum. All of the books were marked “inappropriate for grade level and age group.” None of the books were listed as pornographic, prohibited by the new law, or “not suited to students’ needs and ability to comprehend.”

“Mitchell Teitelbaum threatens lawsuit over Manatee County’s handling of sexual harassment claim” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County fired the employee who filed a sexual harassment claim against former School District of Manatee County General Counsel Teitelbaum, and Teitelbaum is preparing to file a lawsuit against the county over the situation. Teitelbaum was in line for a new job working as a deputy administrator under former County Administrator Scott Hopes until he withdrew from the position after a written sexual harassment complaint was filed against him on Dec. 13. He retained his position in the district but was eventually demoted then left the district when his contract was not renewed June 30.

“City Council pulls back on harsher land use and development rules in Naples. Here’s why.” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Naples will no longer enforce the more restrictive land use and development rules it has adopted since Hurricane Ian. At least for now. The decision by the City Council didn’t come easy. It followed hours of discussion and debate last week about how it should deal with Senate Bill 250, signed by the Governor over its Summer recess. The controversial bill included a retroactive prohibition on adopting harsher regulations. It essentially rendered them “null and void,” applying to areas within 100 miles of where hurricanes Ian and Nicole made landfall — and reaching back to Sept. 28, the day Ian hit.

— TOP OPINION —

“Get ready for a mix of game show, reality TV in first Republican Presidential Debate” via Ryan Rusak of the Miami Herald — For political obsessives (and I am one), Wednesday night’s Republican showdown from Milwaukee is a mini-Super Bowl. We’ll watch every moment, dissect every line, speculate about who’s up and who’s down, and argue over who made the most of their time.

It’s become great entertainment. There’s just one problem: Debates don’t measure much of what makes a strong candidate, and even less of what makes a good President.

They don’t quantify the ability to set a firm vision and hire the right people to execute it. They don’t show us anything about how a candidate will make difficult decisions under tremendous pressure. We don’t learn much about who can build a sprawling-but-nimble operation to win the election.

And debates sure don’t demonstrate whether a candidate can navigate congressional negotiations, succeed in summits with world leaders or — something Republican voters care a lot about these days — move the languorous federal bureaucracy (aka, the “deep state”).

Debates are all about talk, which is important for a President.

But it’s not as vital as action. Worse yet, Primary debates are often evaluated on the basis of who can do best in the General Election faceoff with the other party’s nominee.

All this is not to say, however, that debates have no value. They can demonstrate a candidate’s ability to think on his or her feet, defend a message (or duck questions) and handle criticism. Sometimes, they can show an unscripted moment of humor or vulnerability. Within the party, they help determine if a candidate is truly viable.

This year, though, they’re shaping up to be less useful. It’s a game show, and thanks to Trump, it’ll be a split-screen reality show, too.

— OPINIONS —

“On debate eve, scrambling DeSantis has former allies throwing bombs” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Republicans may still love their Governor. But it seems the more the rest of America learns about DeSantis, the less they like. Still, if you’re looking for evidence that DeSantis has gone from rising star to toxic brand, ignore the liberal critics who’ve never liked him and listen to his former fans. Because some of DeSantis’ harshest critics these days are fellow Republicans who were once his closest allies. Take Gaetz, for instance. (Please. Somebody. Anyone.) The guy is pounding on DeSantis like a meat cleaver. Then there’s DeSantis’ inner circle of advisers and lobbyists who are now scurrying to the “corporate media” DeSantis loathes to air his dirty laundry. Also, pay attention to the winds of change in Tallahassee.

