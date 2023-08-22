August 22, 2023
4 Senators endorse Sarah Henry in HD 38 race
Sarah Henry. Image via Henry campaign.

Sarah Henry
The Democrat filed in April for a rematch with David Smith.

Democratic Senators have started to rally around the candidate they want in a battleground House district in Central Florida.

Four state Senators are endorsing Sarah Henry for House District 38. Sens. Lori Berman, Rosalind Osgood, Bobby Powell and Victor Torres all endorsed the Casselberry Democrat. Henry announced in April she would challenge Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican, setting up a rematch from last year.

“My campaign is focused on helping Florida families and putting their priorities before special interests,” Henry said.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by local and statewide leaders who are working to make our community and state safer, stronger, and more fair every day. I’m proud to have their endorsement and will work with them to help move Central Florida forward.”

Torres could be an especially valuable supporter, as the Kissimmee Democrat holds significant name recognition in the region.

“Sarah Henry is a refreshing new voice who knows our community well and is ready to fight for all of us. She’s focused on lowering costs for families, investing in our schools, and standing up against special interests which is why I am endorsing her for Florida State House District 38,” Torres said.

But backing from South Florida Democrats shows the statewide support building for Henry.

“Sarah Henry will bring exceptional leadership on reproductive rights to Tallahassee,” said Berman, a Delray Beach Democrat. “She understands the complexities that families face in these crucial conversations and knows that there is no place for state governments in those moments. I’m excited to support her in this competitive seat.”

While Henry emerged from a crowded Primary field last year to become the Democratic nominee in HD 38, she’s the only other candidate besides Smith to file for 2024 to date.

Smith, running in a district reshaped by redistricting last cycle, won election to a third term in the Florida House with 52% of the vote. But Democrats note Henry outperformed gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and other Democrats on the ballot. In a presidential year, Democrats hope to flip the seat from red to blue, and suggest Henry has the message to do so.

“Sarah knows that investing in our schools and infrastructure is critical to giving our kids a bright future, protecting our drinking water and natural resources, and ensuring the high quality of life that attracts so many people to Seminole County,” said Osgood, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat.

“She’ll be a voice of reason in a legislature that is obsessed with scoring political points in culture wars that only divide our state and leave our communities behind.”

The support from Senators came after most Democratic House members in Central Florida in June endorsed Henry.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

