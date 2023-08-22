August 22, 2023
Construction begins on cracked pipe that spilled raw sewage into Riviera Bay
Stock image via Adobe.

closeup of road construction ahead sign and warning light with b
More work is needed to repair the faulty pipe than originally expected.

After 10,600 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled as a result of a sewage line break, the city of St. Petersburg is warning residents in the Riviera Bay area to expect intermittent road closures at the San Martin Blvd. NE Bridge as pipe repair and replacement is underway.

Crews are beginning work to replace a one-mile section of pipe that has exceeded its useful life.

The construction, originally planned for completion in 2025, is being accelerated to immediately replace the faulty span after a sewage line broke last week sending raw sewage pouring into Riviera Bay.

The city began repairing a 24-inch section on Sunday and Monday, thought to be the culprit. But crews discovered that the entire one-mile section was in immediate need of replacement.

The city had already budgeted $3 million to replace the section, but will instead do the work now.

City crews were able to clamp the leak on Monday, providing temporary relief from the discharge and stopping more sewage from seeping into Riviera Bay.

Next, crews will install a bypass pipe along the existing one, which will allow wastewater service, which reaches 2 million gallons per day through the old pipe, to continue. Once the bypass is in place, workers will be able to replace the old pipe.

Residents will notice construction along Patica Road NE and San Martin Boulevard NE, as well as Tallahassee Drive N. Intermittent road closures will be experienced at the San Martin Boulevard Bridge, though the city in a press release said every effort would “be made to minimize disruption during construction.”

The city expects the entire construction process to take two years, but will provide periodic updates as more information becomes available.

A warning remains in effect to avoid contact with Riviera Bay until further notice and a water quality test is complete.

Riviera Bay borders Weedon Island Preserve, which serves as an important ecosystem for many Florida plant and animal species.

Residents first began noticing a sewage smell on Thursday and, by Friday night, noticed water coming from the ground and flowing into the bay, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Initial reports showed about 600 gallons of sewage had been dumped into the waterway, but the city later said another 10,000 gallons had spilled.

