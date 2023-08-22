Scott Walker advises Ron DeSantis to voice ‘big, bold ideas’ in Milwaukee

A former Governor and presidential candidate has some advice for Florida’s Governor ahead of the first Republican debate of 2024.

“I think he’s got to come out with two or three, maybe, big, bold ideas that he hasn’t talked about up until this point,” Scott Walker said regarding Ron DeSantis.

Noting that former President Donald Trump, who took the 2016 nomination, talked about “building the wall” and “draining the swamp,” Walker said no one had done that “effectively” this cycle yet.

“For DeSantis or any of the others to break through, they’ve got to have those kind of moments, forget about the script,” Walker advised during a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto.

“Get out and look right into the camera, look at the people, that millions of people will be tuned into Fox tomorrow night, and tell your story and why your candidacy will mean that their life will be better in the years to come.”

Walker, who was a leading candidate early in the 2016 cycle before his candidacy collapsed, has not been shy about offering DeSantis advice.

“So the shift they need is to be lean and at the same time, he needs to go bold,” Walker advised in July. “I know this firsthand just having a great track record as Governor is not enough, particularly when you go head-to-head with someone like Donald Trump.”

The former Wisconsin Governor then suggested DeSantis needs to do a better job connecting with voters.

“He needs to step out, not just have good performances, but actually kind of light a fire with Primary and caucus voters with some really bold ideas that will not only help him in the polls, but ultimately help him with the fundraising at the lower-dollar level, which is what you need these days to sustain a campaign.”