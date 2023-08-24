Post-debate poll shows Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis winning

The presidential debate is over, and Ron DeSantis can argue that he performed as well as anyone.

That’s the take of a new JL Partners poll taken in the immediate wake of the showdown between GOP candidates in Milwaukee.

The survey asked respondents who they thought performed best at the debate. DeSantis’ 27% puts him just 1 point behind Vivek Ramaswamy, the choice of 28% of the 504 registered Republican voters who watched the two-hour telecast on Fox News. Given the +/- 4.4-percentage-point margin of error, the two are statistically tied.

The poll likely won’t change the triumphant tone taken by DeSantis’ campaign after the debate.

“Tonight, Ron DeSantis showed the nation that he is ready to beat Joe Biden, reverse our nation’s decline, and revive the American Dream,” DeSantis Campaign Manager James Uthmeier said.

“While other candidates attacked each other, Governor DeSantis stayed focused on the American people and fighting for their future with a clear vision to fix our economy, secure the border, empower parents, back law enforcement, and stand up to the leftist elites and the DC establishment. It is clear from tonight’s debate that Ron DeSantis is the only candidate who has what it takes to fight — and win — against Joe Biden and the Democrats. Ron DeSantis won the night in Milwaukee, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum on the ground in Iowa and the rest of the early states.”

Other candidates were much further behind in the poll first reported by the Daily Mail.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the choice of 13% of respondents, Tim Scott 8% and Nikki Haley 7%. Further back still are Chris Christie (4%), Doug Burgum (3%) and Asa Hutchinson (2%). An additional 9% of respondents weren’t sure who they favored.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy took two different approaches to the debate. While Ramaswamy was arguably the most combative of the eight people on stage, DeSantis held to talking points and formulations familiar to those who have heard his stump speech.

Ramaswamy got the first direct hit on DeSantis early, referencing a pre-debate strategy memo from Never Back Down and blasting “puppets following slogans handed over to them by their 400-page super PACs.”

“Do you want a super PAC puppet,” he asked, “or do you want a patriot who speaks the truth?”

DeSantis’ own super PAC, responsible for a strategy memo that said the Governor should call Ramaswamy “Vivek the fake,” disclaimed its own advice.

“I can tell you this much. … Every word you’re going to hear tonight are directly his thoughts, his words and his actions,” said Erin Perrine on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends,” ahead of the debate.