August 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vivek Ramaswamy rips ‘super PAC puppet’ Ron DeSantis in wake of leaked debate strategy memo

A.G. GancarskiAugust 17, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Joe Gruters’ contrarian approach to political support could earn him major brownie points

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Black and Hispanic Republicans pick Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis

HeadlinesInfluence

Ethics Commission lawyer: Glen Gilzean can’t serve state board and run Disney oversight district

Vivek AP Iowa Ramaswamy dark
'Professional politicians ... use attacks on other candidates as a substitute for a message of their own.'

In the wake of a strategy memo circulating from the Ron DeSantis camp ahead of next week’s GOP presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy is offering his response.

During an interview on Fox News, Ramaswamy swatted at “super PAC puppets” and drew a contrast between himself and “professional politician” DeSantis, who he says relies on “prepped memos from super PAC paid political consultants with pre-prepped robotic attack lines against (his) opponents.”

“Sometimes when you have professional politicians, they use attacks on other candidates as a substitute for a message of their own. I’m in this race focused on my own message rather than attacking those other candidates. The truth is I’m an outsider. I’m not a professional politician,” Ramaswamy said.

“I think we have a choice between super PAC puppets who are being propped up with prepped lines and millions of dollars to go along with it, versus in my case, I’m an outsider.”

Ramaswamy went on to contend that DeSantis is an agent of mere “incremental reform” rather than “revolution.”

“I think a lot of establishment politicians can offer incremental reform of the administrative state or declaring independence from our enemies on the global stage, including the likes of China. Do you want incremental reform or do you want revolution? And I stand on the side of the American Revolution, those values that set this nation into motion 250 years ago. So I do think that’s threatening to a number of other candidates in this race.”

The memo, from advisors to the Never Back Down super PAC, outlines a strategy of taking a “sledge-hammer to Vivek Ramaswamy,” calling him ‘Fake Vivek’ Or ‘Vivek the Fake.’”

With the game plan having been released for public consumption, however, Ramaswamy has nearly a week to continue hammering DeSantis before the candidates take the debate stage Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Gruters’ contrarian approach to political support could earn him major brownie points

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories