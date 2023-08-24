Ron DeSantis complains about ‘aggressive’ Mike Pence

The Republican Presidential Debate is now past, but participants still hold forth about what happened.

On Thursday, Ron DeSantis complained about the style of former Vice President Mike Pence, who got the most speaking time by challenging Vivek Ramaswamy and even DeSantis (once).

“He was aggressive and interrupting and getting involved and doing that, which is fine,” DeSantis said on Thursday’s Brian Kilmeade Show.

“I saw a little bit of the cross chatter that was happening among some of the other candidates,” DeSantis said. “You always want as much time as possible because that’s exposure you’re getting.”

“But my view would be, ‘OK, of the time you get, how much of it is really good time being used to deliver a message to the voters at home about what you’re going to do as President?’ I would say the time I got 100% of it was devoted to delivering our message,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis had one memorable interaction with Pence.

When candidates were asked if they would support Trump even if he were convicted of crimes related to Jan. 6, DeSantis looked around the stage before sheepishly raising his hand as part of the middle of the pack.

Chris Christie and Ramaswamy spent much of the segment throwing rhetorical haymakers as DeSantis kept his counsel. DeSantis did not defend Trump against Christie as advised.

Asked directly if Pence did the “right thing” on Jan. 6, DeSantis reverted to a stump speech chestnut.

“This election is not about Jan. 6 of 2021. It’s about Jan. 20 of 2025, when the next President is going to take office.”

The former Vice President challenged DeSantis on not having answered the question.

“I’ve answered this before. Mike did his duty. I’ve got no beef with him,” DeSantis said, quickly pivoting to blasting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.