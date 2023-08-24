Ron DeSantis expects India to ditch BRICS for U.S. ‘orbit’

Florida’s Governor doesn’t worry about the BRICS alliance (short for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Ultimately, he believes India and China will be at cross purposes.

During an interview Thursday on the Brian Kilmeade Show, Ron DeSantis suggested that India would end up in the United States’ “orbit.”

Asked if Americans should worry about the nations’ attempt to create an alternative to the hegemony of the U.S. dollar, DeSantis said that it might be a worry, but it was nothing he couldn’t handle as President because of India’s apparent soft commitment to the scheme.

“I think we should be concerned. I think, though, if we play our cards, right, that is not going to happen,” DeSantis assured Kilmeade.

“I mean, you look at a country like India,” DeSantis continued. “At the end of the day, when push comes to shove, if we do what we need to do, India is going to be in our orbit when it comes to China. They just have too many disagreements.”

BRICS is poised to expand.

Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia have been invited to join BRICS from Jan. 1, 2024, bringing the total number of nations in the bloc to 11.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.