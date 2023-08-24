August 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Judge blasts argument that Florida Fair Districts requirement violates U.S. Constitution

Jacob OglesAugust 24, 20239min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Asa Hutchinson upbraids Ron DeSantis for ‘ambiguous’ Ukraine stance

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis expects India to ditch BRICS for U.S. ‘orbit’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis wonders if Vivek Ramaswamy comparing Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Pope went too far for Catholics

FLORDIA REDISTRICTING (10)
Judge Lee Marsh said he's not prepared to say the Florida Supreme Court in 2015 misread the constitution.

A Leon County circuit judge scoffed at state arguments that a former congressional map approved by the Florida Supreme Court was unconstitutional. But he will weigh over the next week whether the map in place needs to be kicked back to lawmakers.

Circuit Court Judge Lee Marsh gave attorneys until next Wednesday to submit legal arguments in an ongoing redistricting case.

Minority groups challenging the map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis argue it illegally diminished the power of Black voters in North Florida. In a stipulation agreement, attorneys for the state already conceded as much, but they argue that’s only because a prior map unreasonably crafted a district primarily, and unconstitutionally, motivated by race.

The litigation unfolds more than a year after DeSantis vetoed a redistricting plan passed by the Florida Legislature. DeSantis had railed publicly against the existence of a district, put in place in 2015 by the Florida Supreme Court and represented for six years by Black Democrat Al Lawson, that he called an “illegal gerrymander.”

The Legislature tried to accommodate those concerns with a map that aimed to preserve a Black-performing district in North Florida, but also offered backup cartography that kept a district like Lawson’s in place in case courts found the change violated provisions of the Fair Districts amendment in Florida’s Constitution.

The measure, approved by voters in 2010, prohibits redistricting in a way that reduces existing opportunities for Black voters to elect a Representative of their choice in Congress.

Ultimately, DeSantis’ Office submitted a redistricting plan that left no minority-controlled districts in North Florida. That left all North Florida’s congressional districts as White-majority and Republican-leaning seats. Lawson in November lost re-election running against GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn in a Tallahassee-centered district.

Attorney Abha Khanna, representing Black Voters Matter Voting Capacity Institute and other groups, said the courts need to toss the existing voting map. She said it’s incumbent on the Florida Legislature to pass a map that preserves a minority-controlled district in North Florida.

“The court has in front of it everything it needs to find on the non-diminishment claim that is actually the subject of this litigation,” she said.

Attorneys for the state, though, maintain that the only way to satisfy the non-diminishment standards would be to restore a district similar to Lawson’s. But doing so would violate the equal protection clause in the U.S. Constitution, they say.

“We’re being asked to take the race neutral map, the active map, and insert in there a race-based district,” argued Mohammad Jazil, the attorney for Florida’s Secretary of State Office. “At this point, how do we do that?”

Marsh recoiled at the argument that Florida could not comply with the non-diminishment standards without violating the U.S. Constitution. He noted the Florida Supreme Court had ruled nearly a decade ago that the state must comply with the Fair Districts amendment, and no one argued then that doing so would violate the U.S. Constitution.

He also voiced frustration that so much of the state’s defense of the existing map involved questioning the validity of one in place for half a decade.

“You’re saying the Florida Supreme Court violated the U.S. Constitution in doing what it did,” he said. “I’m not going there. I don’t think I have the power to say the Florida Supreme Court got it wrong. That’s their business.”

Attorneys for the Legislature said that’s not true. Rather, Florida House attorney Andy Bardos argued, courts could determine in the instance of the North Florida district, the federal limit against drawing a district motivated primarily by race trumped the non-diminishment restrictions in the state constitution.

He compared it to prior court guidance that requirements to protect minority voting power overrule demands for districts to be compact.

“That reflects, your honor, the complexity of the task of redistricting,” Bardos argued in court. “As the U.S. Supreme Court has said, redistricting is not easy.”

Khanna said the state is now making it out as harder than it is. The Legislature produced two maps, one preserving a district like Lawson’s and one creating a Jacksonville district that would elect a Black Democrat most of the time, which lawmakers at the time argued would adhere to Fair Districts requirements.

She also argued that any talk of Lawson’s district was a distraction. Plaintiffs want the current map thrown out, she said, and anticipate courts sending it back to the Legislature to draw something new. Only if the state failed to produce a legal map again would it fall on courts to produce a map, as occurred in 2015.

Khanna suggested adopting the state’s argument would, in effect, challenge not only existing Florida Supreme Court guidance on Fair Districts but open the door to invalidating the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

She suggested DeSantis demanded the current map while presuming a conservative U.S. Supreme Court would rule in favor of other Southern states, and would determine the Voting Rights Act does not require minority access seats.

But in June, the U.S. Supreme Court instead ruled Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act by producing only one majority Black seat. Marsh had said earlier in court proceedings that he had awaited guidance from that case before ruling on Florida’s redistricting process.

The agreement to many facts of the case means there won’t be a full trial, and that appeals of any decision Marsh makes will be fast-tracked to the Florida Supreme Court. The judge bemoaned that going this route meant a far thinner body of evidence for higher courts to consider. Still, he wrapped up a four-hour hearing asking for all sides of the case to present final arguments by the close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and hinted he could rule as soon as Sept. 1.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis expects India to ditch BRICS for U.S. 'orbit'

nextAsa Hutchinson upbraids Ron DeSantis for 'ambiguous' Ukraine stance

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's Un-Official Campaign Manager' American

    August 24, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    We do not speculate or comment on issues that are with the judicial process. Out of great respect we allow Florida’s Judges their space to do their jobs.
    Our applolgies to anyone on the left who may have been anticipating “The Ronald” to make an “Andrew Gillum” era “Monkey It Up” statement which could be used for leftist “Political Gain” so just in case there is anyone out there waiting for “The Ronald” to “Step in It” … Here’s Your Sign:
    *MOVE ALONG LEFTIES … NOTHING TO SEE HERE*

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories