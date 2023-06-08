June 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
U.S. Supreme Court. Image via AP.

Associated PressJune 8, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Carlos Guillermo Smith raises $150K, hires Allison Cassidy as Campaign Manager

HeadlinesInfluence

Holland & Knight announces new leadership

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 15 points in Wisconsin

Supreme Court
Alabama lawmakers created a map with one Black congressional seat out of seven.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

The court had allowed the challenged map to be used for the 2022 elections and at arguments in October, the justices appeared willing to make it harder to use the voting rights law to challenge redistricting plans as racially discriminatory.

Roberts was part of conservative high-court majorities in earlier cases that made it harder for racial minorities to use the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in ideologically divided rulings in 2013 and 2021.

The other four conservative justices dissented Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCarlos Guillermo Smith raises $150K, hires Allison Cassidy as Campaign Manager

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories