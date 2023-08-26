August 26, 2023
Ashley Moody boots up price gouging hotline ahead of likely tropical storm
Ashley Moody takes the fight with Big Tech to the Supreme Court. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Ashley Moody
See something? Say something.

With a tropical storm potentially headed toward Florida this week, the Attorney General is bringing back the price gouging hotline, giving consumers recourse if retailers take advantage of the weather event.

“I have activated our Price Gouging Hotline to take complaints about extreme price increases on commodities needed to prepare for a potential storm strike. Please make preparation now, pay attention to weather updates and report price gouging to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com, or downloading our app—No Scam,” said Ashley Moody Saturday.

Moody’s order follows Governor Ron DeSantis state of emergency declaration covering Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

State law bans temporary hikes in the prices of equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed in the wake of tropical storms.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

