August 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis counts on shorter lifespans to help with senior entitlement crisis

A.G. GancarskiAugust 26, 20234min2

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ukraine aid a stress test in 2024 GOP race

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis ‘would not legalize’ marijuana amid worries about ‘kids’ and ‘fentanyl’

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 33 counties ahead of tropical storm

DeSantis Iowa Never Back Down
'What we've had in this country is a pretty significant decline in life expectancy.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis says people aren’t living as long as they used to, so that should help protect them from losing Social Security and Medicare protections when they get old.

“It should reflect life expectancy and what we’ve had in this country is a pretty significant decline in life expectancy. And so given those circumstances to raise (qualifying ages), it would be cutting against where the demographics are going. So that’s not going to happen,” the Governor said in Iowa Saturday.

DeSantis made the comments during a Never Back Down event in Garner, and they continue a theme of recent vintage where he has noted that people are dying at younger ages than they did years back.

During an interview earlier this month, the Florida Governor told CNBC viewers that “in the last five or six years, life expectancy in the United States has gone down.”

He did not blame it solely on the COVID-19 pandemic, even after his interviewer’s prompting.

“I think it started before COVID and I think it’s continued even here afterwards. I think it’s more than, more than just COVID. I mean, I think that there’s deaths of despair. I think you have (drugs),” DeSantis said.

“So, I think it’s hard to say, you know, raise the age (for Social Security eligibility) when the average life expectancy is going down. We used to think that life expectancy was just going to keep going up and that’s just not been the case.”

DeSantis’ position on senior citizen entitlements has been a moving target in recent months, as he has been walking back previous calls for “market forces” and privatization to replace the current programs.

DeSantis has said before that changes for younger generations are inevitable, noting he doesn’t expect to draw the entitlement without material changes in federal practices.

“I think a lot of younger people like me are receptive to this because I don’t assume we’re going to get any of this at this point right now,” the 44-year-old Governor said during a May interview with John Stossel.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody boots up price gouging hotline ahead of likely tropical storm

nextFlorida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores

2 comments

  • My Take

    August 26, 2023 at 5:04 pm

    Kill the Old !
    And other useless.*
    DeSShorty continùes to brag on his covid policy.
    Tens of thousands of additional dead . . . but sports bars ćould remain jumping.
    *The Nazis cleared their nursing homes with needles and pills.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    August 26, 2023 at 5:04 pm

    Well, Florida led the nation in COVID deaths under his leadership, so I guess he’s doing his part.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories