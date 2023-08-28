Donald Trump claims Ron DeSantis may primary Rick Scott in 2024

While Ron DeSantis has put a pause on “political season” as Idalia approaches, another Florida Man in the presidential race isn’t cooperating.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to push the unsubstantiated narrative that DeSantis may end up challenging Rick Scott for his Senate seat.

“Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?”

DeSantis’ political team calls the rumor “fake news” and a distraction floated by Trump.

“This is fake news. Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about Ron DeSantis’ winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed. They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it’s too late,” said Press Secretary Bryan Griffin.

Meanwhile, DeSantis spoke to Scott Monday morning regarding the approaching weather event.

Trump World did offer comment, saying a member of the Florida congressional delegation floated the rumor. More than half the Republicans Florida sent to the U.S. House have endorsed Trump, including U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Carlos Giménez, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz.

DeSantis’ run for the presidency, launched formally this spring, was widely expected well before the formal launch. It was presaged by the release of his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival“, and a tour in support of that volume.

In that book, the Governor seemed less than thrilled with serving in Congress. DeSantis paints a picture of frustration from the outset of his career in Congress, saying that he would not “go along to get along” and that he shunned “the D.C. social circuit” in favor of reading bills he voted on and flying home to visit his wife, Casey, still on television in the Jacksonville market.

However, DeSantis has tried to run for Senate once. After his second term in the House, he launched a bid for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat, but abandoned it to run for re-election once Rubio decided he wanted another term.

If DeSantis were to run against Scott and win, he would leave the Governor’s Office midway through his second term. While that’s understandable for a run for President, there is little indication that DeSantis has an interest in leaving an executive position to be one of 100 Senators.