August 28, 2023
TECO is ‘here for you’ as Idalia inches closer to Florida landfall
Image via National Hurricane Center.

Staff ReportsAugust 28, 2023

Idalia cone 10am
Natural gas lines are underground, meaning service is unlikely to be interrupted.

TECO Peoples Gas is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, focusing on the safety of its customers, employees and infrastructure, the company offered in a Monday morning notice.

While TECO monitors the storm’s track, the company is encouraging individuals to safeguard themselves, their families and property. It offers resources to help stay safe before, during and after the storm.

TECO anticipates its natural gas will remain reliable and uninterrupted during the storm because the infrastructure is underground. They ask natural gas customers not to turn off their service at the meter. Keeping the meter on helps to maintain proper pressure in gas piping and can prevent water from entering the lines if flooding occurs, TECO explained in the notice.

In the event of an evacuation, TECO reminds customers that only emergency or utility personnel should turn the valve on or off at the natural gas meter. Instead, customers concerned about appliances remaining on can turn the gas off to those individual appliances by turning off the closest valve near each unit. Residents should ensure all burners are off and nothing is on top of them before evacuating.

After the storm, TECO reminds residents to call 8-1-1 to have underground utilities marked before digging up tree roots from fallen trees. Often, trees grow near natural gas pipes or other buried utility lines, the company said.

Residents should also immediately move to safety and call 9-1-1 if they smell natural gas — an odor like that of rotten eggs — or see a broken gas line.

TECO is also asking customers to log into their accounts at tecoaccount.com to ensure contact information is accurate and up to date.

Staff Reports

