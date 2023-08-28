Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan says sandbags aren’t supported by science

Jacksonville has a new Mayor this hurricane season, but residents are still on their own when it comes to sandbag distribution.

That’s the message from Donna Deegan, who responded to a reporter’s question Monday saying that “scientific information” didn’t support Duval County distributing sandbags, as many other counties (such as St. Johns) do.

The Mayor said: “If you look at the scientific information around sandbags, if you really look at how they work or don’t work, they just don’t provide much help frankly. And they can be a biohazard.”

Deegan believes “counties can do what they want to do” and “if people feel like they want to go get sandbags, they can do it.” But she doesn’t think they work.

“But there’s really just no scientific reason to point to, to say that they are particularly effective. I think they have more of an effect of making people feel like they’re doing something. And at the end of the day, they may end up trapping more water into your house, and they end up saving you from getting into your house,” Deegan said.

During the Lenny Curry administration, the city’s refusal to provide sandbags for residents riled at least one member of the City Council. Former Finance Chair Garrett Dennis estimated that just $25,000 would purchase enough bags and sand for the city’s then-800,000 residents in 2017. That did not make the budget, however.

Dennis is now a member of the Deegan administration as director of Boards and Commissions.

Previously, the lack of city distribution of sandbags was rooted in the city’s “complicated” stormwater system.

“Sandbags in other counties are because they have a different stormwater management system,” said Todd Smith, Emergency Preparedness Division chief. “In Jacksonville, we have a very complicated system, and sandbags, if not used the right way, can cause damage.”

Local guidance reflected that viewpoint.

“Sandbags are not provided by the city. Jacksonville is a geographically diverse city, covering 840 square miles. The city’s stormwater needs and population size are different from neighboring counties. Residents who believe sandbags are a necessity should consult with their local hardware store. In addition to sandbags, the city does not provide batteries, flashlights, radios, ice, first aid kits or canned goods. These are personal preparedness items that citizens are encouraged to acquire based on their anticipated needs,” read a FAQ in 2016.

However, Deegan didn’t reference the city’s stormwater system, offering novel reasons to reach the same conclusion as previous administrations.

Nevertheless, the city is taking other storm precautions, including closing public schools from Tuesday through Thursday, as some facilities serve as shelters. Garbage pickups slated for Wednesday are being postponed to Saturday.