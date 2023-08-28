August 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis pledges $1M to boost security at Jacksonville HBCU following racist shooting

A.G. GancarskiAugust 28, 20234min4

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Joe Biden approves Florida emergency declaration as Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices fall to 4-week low as troubles loom

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis says he wanted to go further than Legislature in fixing insurance problems

usa-election-desantis
'We are not going to allow our HBCUs to be targeted by these people.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Jacksonville residents that “help is on the way” after three Black people were killed by a White man at a Dollar General near Edward Waters University.

On Monday, he outlined what some of that help will look like, with funding coming to a local historically Black university.

“I’m pleased to be able to announce we’re going to be able to do $1 million to Edward Waters (University) to increase security on campus,” DeSantis said.

“As I’ve said for the last couple of days, we are not going to allow our HBCUs to be targeted by these people. And so we’re going to provide security help with them.”

In addition to the financial commitment, the state has the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “on site today evaluating security on campus and making recommendations for any additional infrastructure improvements.”

Additionally, $100,000 from Volunteer Florida will go to “the charity that’s supporting the victims’ families,” DeSantis said, vowing to “continue to work with those folks in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Governor said Sunday that his administration had “already identified funds from the state of Florida” and that he would be “announcing some stuff tomorrow morning, which I think will help not only with security but also an attempt to help these families.”

DeSantis’ first visit to the New Town neighborhood in years was not without controversy. He was booed by some attendees at the vigil, which was attended by a variety of local and state leaders. The jeers only abated when Jacksonville City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman appealed to the crowd to quiet down so he could speak.

The Governor said Sunday that a “major league scumbag (came) from Clay County up here,” and that “what he did is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida.”

“We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race. We are going to stand up and we are going to do what we need to do to make sure that evil does not triumph in the state of Florida. And that means we are going to work with Edward Waters so that they have whatever security they need in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“We’ve already given a lot of money to Jewish Day schools because they’ve been targeted with anti Semitism. Well, let me tell you this. You are not going to target HBCUs in the state of Florida and get away with it. We’re going to hold you accountable,” DeSantis added. “Just know that the state of Florida stands with the community. Help is on the way.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnother national poll points to post-debate bump for Ron DeSantis

nextNikki Haley stresses collective responsibility after 'horrible' Jacksonville mass murder

4 comments

  • Michael K

    August 28, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Build the police state: the fascist dream.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "Earl Told Ya So" American

    August 28, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Good mornting America,
    This Million Dollar security boost will go a long way to increasing security in Duvall Counties Black neighborhoods in the wake of the recent election of the Dook 4 Brains Deegan administration.
    Things would just get progressively worse for our vulnerable Black citizens under the current local Dook 4 Brains Leftist Administration if not for Desantis stepping up to save our vulnerable black citizens.
    Best of all none of the 1M can be co-opped into Dook 4 Brains useless local kickback money pits.
    The entire vulnerable Black communitty thanks you America’s Govornor,
    EPA

    Reply

  • TJC

    August 28, 2023 at 9:46 am

    “We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race.”
    Except when it comes to them voting, then all bets are off. And targeting people because of their sexual orientation is okay with DeSantis also. And targeting any people or businesses that support the rights of LGBTQ people is a must.
    It’s nice that he said nice things yesterday, but he has already shown us who he is.

    Reply

    • Earl Pitts "Earl Told Ya So" American

      August 28, 2023 at 9:55 am

      Good mornting TJC,
      This is not the time or place for Dook 4 Brains Leftist rants. Show some respect for our local Duvall Blacks TJC.
      Let this be a warning to all Dook 4 Brains Leftists who wish to use this local tragic situation to post their leftist screed.
      Dont do it,
      EPA

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Emergency operations, emergency shelters open, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more