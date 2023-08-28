PSTA to suspend bus service Tuesday evening as Idalia moves closer

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is suspending all transit service Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. due to the approaching Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to make landfall late Tuesday into early Wednesday north of the Tampa Bay area.

The Pinellas transit agency notes that its plan to suspend service at 5 p.m. may be moved up if tropical storm-force winds are sustained at 40 miles per hour.

The suspension will include all PSTA routes, including PSTA Access, the Jolley Trolley and Looper services.

Routes will be fare free until service is suspended to aid in evacuations.

PSTA is working with Pinellas County Emergency Management to provide free bus transportation to designated shelters. A list of shelters can be found here.

PSTA will provide updates on service as needed by issuing information to media outlets and publishing information to its social media feeds on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.