August 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Bay counties shut down schools ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia landfall
Hurricane Evacuation Route Road Sign on blue with arrow

Anne GeggisAugust 28, 20234min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Emergency operations activated, shelters opened, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville Urban League says racist mass murder reflects ‘disturbing trends’ in politics, government

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become major hurricane before striking Florida

Hurricane Evacuation Route Road Sign on blue with arrow
Hurricane-proof school buildings are needed to house evacuees.

Recognition of Tropical Storm Idalia’s growing threat has shut down school operations throughout Tampa Bay’s counties.

Hernando County was the first to make the call, as schools did not open Monday. Citrus County Schools closed at noon, as did four schools in Manatee County.

The storm is expected to make landfall north of Tampa Bay sometime early Wednesday, but storm surge probabilities for the entire area have emergency officials eyeing school buildings for shelter, particularly as mandatory evacuation orders go out.

At 11 a.m., Hillsborough County, the state’s third-largest largest school district, announced they would shut down schools at least through Wednesday.

“The latest forecast brings TS Idalia up the west coast of Florida with storm surges and heavy rains expected by Tuesday evening and all-day Wednesday,” Tanya Arja, schools’ spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “With that in mind, county emergency officials have made the decision to activate some of our schools as storm shelters to house evacuees that are in flood zones.”

Among coastal Tampa Bay counties, Manatee was the last hold out for a complete closure through Wednesday. On Sunday evening, the district had announced that closures would be limited to Nolan Middle, Freedom Elementary, Miller Elementary and Mills Elementary schools closing at noon Monday, with no further direction. But then the word went out that all Manatee County schools and support sites would be closed through Wednesday.

The timing produced some aggravation among the school districts’ constituents, reflecting some of the feelings of vulnerability among the populace.

“Last to announce as always,” Starr Kendall-Cronin wrote on Pinellas County Schools’ Facebook announcement about the closure. “Pinellas is a peninsular county, on a peninsular state. What is WRONG with y’all.”

State-run higher education institutions in Tampa Bay are following suit.

Pasco-Hernando State College will close at 5 p.m. Monday and plans to remain closed through Wednesday.

New College of Florida has canceled Tuesday classes.

St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Urban League says racist mass murder reflects 'disturbing trends' in politics, government

nextEmergency operations activated, shelters opened, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall

One comment

  • JulianaKevin

    August 28, 2023 at 3:12 pm

    I can’t believe I paid $19,000 for my first general test, according to a friend bs05 of my younger brother. Simply click the
    .
    .
    Link to get started…………………………………richprofithome.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Emergency operations, emergency shelters open, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more