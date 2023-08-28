August 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Duke Energy mobilizes 4,500 power pros as Idalia approaches

Staff ReportsAugust 28, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.28.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis warns to park electric vehicles somewhere dry before Idalia lands

duke energy florida michael
Line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel will be ready to respond to outages.

Duke Energy is preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia’s arrival in the Tampa Bay region, mobilizing about 4,500 power pros, including line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel to the area.

Idalia is currently expected to make landfall north of Tampa Bay sometime early Wednesday, and the utility company said it was closely monitoring the storm’s track.

“Duke Energy is actively monitoring Idalia’s path, intensity and timing, and staging resources in safe locations to respond to outages as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “As we prepare to respond, it’s important our customers take this storm seriously and ensure their homes and families are prepared.”

Duke recommends customers build a hurricane kit (the Florida Division of Emergency Management has a checklist for those who need it) and make alternative shelter plans, if needed. Customers who rely on medical equipment should have a backup power source and a plan in place to get to a medical facility in the event of a prolonged outage.

The company is also urging customers to steer clear of any downed or sagging power lines. If a line falls across a car you’re in. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

After the storm passes, Duke said it will prioritize repairs to larger power lines that will restore power to the greatest number of customers. The company maintains an interactive outage map and will also provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls and social media.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Emergency operations, emergency shelters open, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more