August 29, 2023
DCF allowing access to September SNAP benefits early due to Hurricane Idalia

Ryan NicolAugust 29, 20233min1

Portland, OR, USA - Oct 28, 2020: "SNAP welcomed here" sign is s
'The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm.'

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is releasing September Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits ahead of schedule in dozens of counties due to Hurricane Idalia’s impending impact.

Preparation time is running out, as the storm is set to bring “extremely dangerous” impacts near the Big Bend area. That has prompted DCF to allow people to access their September SNAP benefits early to help stock up for the storm.

“We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm.”

Those benefits will be added automatically to EBT cards around the state. They are already available as of Tuesday in 46 counties.

Those counties are: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

That list largely tracks with the 49 counties listed in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent state of emergency executive order. Only Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were left off DCF’s list.

DCF is pushing residents to purchase nonperishable items ahead of the storm, as those can still be eaten if power is knocked out in a given area.

Hurricane Idalia remains a Category 1 storm as of the latest National Hurricane Center update, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 before making landfall. It’s on track to hit the Big Bend area, though the Governor has warned of a possible westward shift, which could put it on track to strike Tallahassee.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

One comment

  • Shauntina Morris

    August 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    I had a heart attack the end of june so i missed my recertification date in july ok i did my recertification application on the 8th of August and now the hurricane is approaching my county and i still haven’t gotten my EBT benefits and I have no groceries so how am I supposed to prepare for this what are me and my child going to do?????

    Reply

