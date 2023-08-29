DCF allowing access to September SNAP benefits early due to Hurricane Idalia

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is releasing September Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits ahead of schedule in dozens of counties due to Hurricane Idalia’s impending impact.

Preparation time is running out, as the storm is set to bring “extremely dangerous” impacts near the Big Bend area. That has prompted DCF to allow people to access their September SNAP benefits early to help stock up for the storm.

“We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm.”

Those benefits will be added automatically to EBT cards around the state. They are already available as of Tuesday in 46 counties.

Those counties are: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

That list largely tracks with the 49 counties listed in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent state of emergency executive order. Only Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were left off DCF’s list.

DCF is pushing residents to purchase nonperishable items ahead of the storm, as those can still be eaten if power is knocked out in a given area.

Hurricane Idalia remains a Category 1 storm as of the latest National Hurricane Center update, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 before making landfall. It’s on track to hit the Big Bend area, though the Governor has warned of a possible westward shift, which could put it on track to strike Tallahassee.