August 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UCF cancels Wednesday classes, most campus activities

Jacob OglesAugust 29, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 8.29.23: Hurricanes & hate crimes — post-debate — fan service

APoliticalHeadlines

DCF allowing access to September SNAP benefits early due to Hurricane Idalia

UCF
Orange County Schools also will close campuses for the day.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced it will suspend most activities on campus on Wednesday. The call came as university officials monitor Hurricane Idalia.

“Academic and most campus operations are suspended Wednesday, Aug. 30. Students, faculty, and staff should remain indoors and off the roads during periods of possible intermittent tropical winds and weather,” reads an alert on the university’s website.

“Standard operations will continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and are planned to resume Thursday, Aug. 31. Select campus dining facilities and student services will be open on Wednesday to support students who live on campus.”

The university’s first football game of the season against Kent State remains scheduled for Thursday.

UCF boasts the highest enrollment of any university in Florida. Located inland from the coast, the school held off on canceling classes until after some peers closer to the Gulf. New College of Florida and the University of Florida canceled classes on Tuesday as well.

More than 6,400 students live on-campus at UCF. Students are not being evacuated.

In the same county, Orange County Schools canceled all classes and after-school activities early in the day based on weather forecasts of sustained winds greater than 35 miles per hour. The county is one of 49 covered by an emergency order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Idalia appears on course to make landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend as a major hurricane with sustained winds greater than 120 miles per hour.

Hurricane warnings were issued from Indian Pass in the Panhandle south to Longboat Key in Southwest Florida.

In coastal regions, the storm is expected to bring extremely dangerous winds and storm surge.

The Orlando area suffered significant flooding last year from Hurricane Ian, even though that storm made landfall in Southwest Florida.

Idalia is forecast to remain at Hurricane force strength as it traverses the state of Florida, bringing threats of power outages and flooding well beyond the Big Bend region.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis warns of 'westward shift' in Hurricane Idalia track

nextDCF allowing access to September SNAP benefits early due to Hurricane Idalia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Uber offers free rides to hurricane shelters as Hurricane Idalia nears
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more