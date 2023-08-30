‘Not my concern’: Ron DeSantis comments on Donald Trump silence on Hurricane Idalia

Gov. Ron DeSantis kept his comments brief when asked about Florida resident Donald Trump’s silence as Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday.

“Not my concern. My concern is protecting the people of Florida, being ready to go and we have done that,” DeSantis said.

On Truth Social Tuesday night, the former President celebrated the latest round of 2024 polls, commented on his legal travails, posted a “thank you” to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and blasted President Joe Biden.

He did not, however, offer words of reassurance for those in the path of the storm in a state that supported him twice for President and where the latest polling shows him leading DeSantis by a wide margin in the 2024 GOP Primary.

Trump has spent a lot of time in recent months ripping DeSantis’ handling of the insurance market.

In March, he said DeSantis “crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the hurricane (Ian in 2022). They have been absolutely decimated. They’re getting pennies on the dollar.”

“While Florida’s lives are ruined, the hurricane was a disaster. The hurricane was actually handled very poorly and the insurance companies are being made whole. The people of Florida aren’t,” Trump said in March, decrying the “total sellout to the insurance companies” and saying Florida had “worst insurance scam in the entire country with the highest rates in the entire country.”

Regarding insurance companies being “made whole,” Trump presumably refers to two recent Special Session bills.

SB 2A, passed in December, provided $1 billion from the state’s general revenue fund to bolster the reinsurance market, in an attempt to stop last year’s attrition of available providers. This followed up on a $2 billion allocation from a different Special Session in May for essentially the same purpose.

While eight insurance companies left Florida in the last year, some new companies have entered the market in recent months, such as Orion180 Select Insurance Company, Orion180 Insurance Company, Mainsail Insurance Company and Tailrow Insurance Company.