Donald Trump trashes Ron DeSantis’ ‘sellout’ to insurance industry

Donald Trump is doubling down on his attacks of Ron DeSantis‘ “bailout” of insurance companies.

In a new video, the former President again contended the Florida Governor favors privileged “globalist” insurance companies over the people of the Sunshine State.

“DeSanctimonious is delivering the biggest insurance company bailout in global history. This is a gift to insurance companies and a disaster for the people of Florida,” Trump said.

“He’s also crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the hurricane. They have been absolutely decimated. They’re getting pennies on the dollar.”

Trump then offered a denunciation of Florida’s Insurance Commissioner for doing “absolutely nothing.”

“While Florida’s lives are ruined, the hurricane was a disaster. The hurricane was actually handled very poorly and the insurance companies are being made whole. The people of Florida aren’t,” Trump said, decrying the “total sellout to the insurance companies.”

“The worst insurance scam in the entire country with the highest rates in the entire country. That’s Florida.”

This argument may feel familiar. Two weeks ago on Truth Social, the former President flogged the Florida Governor.

“He’s also crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the Hurricane — They’re getting pennies on the dollar. His Insurance Commissioner does NOTHING, while Florida’s lives are ruined. This is the worst Insurance Scam in the entire Country,” Trump contended.

Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky was selected as a permanent replacement this month. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet — acting as the Financial Services Commission — unanimously elected Yaworsky to head the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR). He had previously served in an interim role.

The insurance “BAILOUT” bashed by Trump refers presumably to two recent Special Session bills. SB 2A, passed in December, provided $1 billion from the state’s general revenue fund to bolster the reinsurance market, in an attempt to stop last year’s attrition of available providers. This followed up on a $2 billion allocation from a different Special Session in May for essentially the same purpose.

___

Gray Rohrer and Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics contributed to this report.