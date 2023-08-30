Duke Energy donates $300K to support Hurricane Idalia disaster response

Before Hurricane Idalia even began wreaking havoc on Florida’s Gulf coast, the Duke Energy Foundation stepped up to make a difference.

The energy provider donated $300,000 for disaster response, including $250,000 to the American Red Cross and $50,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“We are committed to supporting communities with disaster preparedness to help them respond more quickly before and after disasters,” Duke Energy Foundation President Amy Strecker said. “The Red Cross provides critical relief and recovery services across Duke Energy’s service territories, and we’re thankful for how they care for our customers and communities.”

The latest charitable contribution brings Duke Energy’s philanthropic giving to the American Red Cross for disaster relief over the past five years to more than $2.4 million.

“We count on disaster responder members like Duke Energy because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” American Red Cross Chief Development Officer Anne McKeough said.

“Duke Energy has been a disaster partner for years, and their generous support will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”

The funds will aid the American Red Cross in its efforts to provide emergency services and supplies to those impacted by the hurricane, and for Volunteer Florida in its mission to coordinate disaster response in the state.

The Duke Energy Foundation is Duke Energy’s philanthropic arm, with a mission to meet the needs of communities the company serves. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually to various charitable causes using funding from Duke Energy shareholders.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Even before landfall, the storm had already caused extensive flooding in coastal areas as well as widespread power outages.