Matt Gaetz demands Kevin McCarthy get tougher on Biden family investigation, spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz publicly questioned whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy achieved any results since Republicans recaptured the House.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican posted a litany of complaints on X about McCarthy’s first eight months wielding the gavel. Those included House Republicans’ failure to hold votes on term limits or a balanced budget amendment, two things agreed to in a deal reached with Freedom Caucus leaders as McCarthy whipped votes for Speaker.

“No vote on Term Limits. No vote on a balanced budget. No plan to have individual appropriations bills considered. No full release of J6 tapes. No spending cut to raise the Debt Limit,” Gaetz posted. “Trump has been charged with 91 counts. We haven’t even subpoenaed Hunter Biden – or any Biden for that matter.

“I know it is the tendency of political leaders to self-preen, but the truth is that while some GOP House work has made positive reforms — it isn’t good enough. Not even close, actually. We are going to have to seize the initiative and make some changes.”

Gaetz’s post referenced remarks published by McCarthy earlier in the day claiming massive changes to House operations. McCarthy said the sitting Republican-controlled Congress passed more bills than the Democratic Congress working with a Democratic President the two years prior to his ascension to Speaker. He also noted numerous procedural changes.

“We opened the House back up,” McCarthy said. “Members now have to come to work. Bills have to go through committee. You get 72 hours to read it, not just the members but the people, the American public themselves. The people’s House is back.”

He posted on X that the GOP majority “made this Congress more productive, more open, and more transparent than at any time in recent history.”

For the record, Gaetz’s list simplifies much of the first eight months in McCarthy’s tenure. The Speaker did release thousands of hours of security footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but gave it exclusively to Tucker Carlson, a Fox News pundit at the time who since was fired and launched his own show on X. While McCarthy has said the footage would be widely released, that hasn’t occurred.

Also, while Gaetz’s list of concerns asserts a debt deal reached between McCarthy and Democratic President Joe Biden included no spending cuts, the final deal included $136 billion in discretionary spending reductions, according to an analysis by The New York Times. That includes $21.4 billion in cuts to the Internal Revenue Service.

And while the House hasn’t brought in the President’s son, Hunter, for questioning of his international business deals, the House Oversight Committee, on which Gaetz said, has pursued a wide-ranging Biden Family Investigation. That includes scrutinizing whether Joe Biden personally benefited from deals during his time as Vice President.

Gaetz has been a long-time critic of McCarthy, and was the only Republican in Florida’s U.S. House delegation who would not support McCarthy’s bid for Speaker. It ultimately took 15 votes for McCarthy to secure a majority vote to become presiding officer, with Gaetz ultimately voting “present” to allow a lower threshold to reach a majority vote.

McCarthy secured the gavel only after negotiating with holdouts in the House Freedom Caucus. A high-priority demand at that time was reinstating a rule that allows any member of the majority to motion to vacate the chair, a procedure that would prompt a vote on whether to remove McCarthy as Speaker.

Gaetz told Florida Politics he’s not advocating for such a move— yet.

“Things have to change. I’m not forecasting that precise action right now,” Gaetz said of a vacate motion. “But the American people see House Republicans as ineffective and we need to be much stronger to give them hope.”

Gaetz isn’t the first Republican to demand McCarthy change gears or face consequences.

Rep. Dan Bishop, a South Carolina Republican, called in May for a motion to vacate after details of the debt deal were released. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican, called such a vote “inevitable” around the same time.