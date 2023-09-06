Ron DeSantis rips ‘symbiotic relationship’ between corporate press, Donald Trump

Florida’s Governor has had his fill of what he calls “colluding” between corporate media and Donald Trump.

During a Rubin Report interview, Ron DeSantis ripped operatives from the Trump campaign “wining and dining corporate journalists from NBC, New York Times and The Washington Post.”

“All these outlets that he had always said were the enemy of the American people,” DeSantis said. “And yet they’re colluding to basically try to put dirt out on me.”

The dubious dinner was in Milwaukee at a restaurant called “Rare,” ahead of the debate last month that the former President skipped. Trump operatives distributed debate “bingo cards” and passed out pudding cups — a lampoon of the Governor’s alleged one-time consumption of the sweet snack with his fingers in lieu of a spoon (which DeSantis has denied).

“I think that they developed a really unhealthy symbiotic relationship because the corporate press wants Trump to be the nominee, partially because he’s better for ratings, but partially because they think that means the Democrats will win. And they don’t want me to be the nominee because they know I will run Joe Biden ragged around this country,” the Governor said.

DeSantis suggested the media caters to Trump because “they want to see America continue to decline.”

“They don’t want to see a guy like me come in, reverse that decline, and put us on a better path. So they’re doing everything they can to try to shape the battlefield accordingly,” DeSantis said.

“They worked very closely with some of Trump’s henchmen to put out as much dirt on me as they can. Now, the stuff they put out is ridiculous but they do it and they do it a lot and it just shows you, you know, who they perceive as the threat.”