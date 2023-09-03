September 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DCF refills SNAP benefits, provides ‘hot food wavier’ to residents hit by Hurricane Idalia

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden, Donald Trump keeping relatively light campaign schedules as rivals rack up stops

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron Book remembers friendship with Jimmy Buffett: ‘I’ll never forget the laughs we shared’

FederalHeadlines

Climate change? Ron DeSantis says the problem is really ‘politicizing the weather’

Oregon City, OR, USA - Mar 10, 2022: "We Accept EBT" sign is see
The benefits will be added to EBT cards automatically. Individuals do not need to apply.

Florida residents hit hard by Hurricane Idalia who are dependent on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now breathe — and get fed — a little easier.

On Sunday, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced two additional “flexibilities” to assist storm-impacted SNAP recipients.

They include:

— An automatic, mass replacement of benefits for individuals who normally receive their monthly benefit between Aug. 15 and 28 in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties. “This will eliminate the need for recipients to submit requests individually in the severely impacted areas,” a DCF press note said.

— A “hot food waiver” allowing SNAP recipients to use their EBT card to purchase hot foods at participating retailers. Qualifying recipients must live in Alachua, Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union or Wakulla counties. “Typically, food assistance benefits can only be used to buy unprepared foods, such as breads, cereals, meats, fruits, vegetables, and poultry,” DCF said.

“We believe these flexibilities will help support families through the immediate recovery process, particularly households still awaiting power restoration,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement. “Our team has deployed to several communities to bring supplies, and additional supports.”

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach minutes before 8 a.m., bringing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and 7-foot storm surges in some areas.

The maelstrom reached Category 4 strength overnight but weakened by the time it hit a part of the Gulf Coast that hasn’t experienced such deadly storm surges — up to 9 in the island city of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee River — in more than a century.

The mass replacement of benefits will go to 38,000-plus households, providing more than $8 million in food assistance.

Click here for more information on available local resources DCF offers.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories