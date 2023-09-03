DCF refills SNAP benefits, provides ‘hot food wavier’ to residents hit by Hurricane Idalia

Florida residents hit hard by Hurricane Idalia who are dependent on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now breathe — and get fed — a little easier.

On Sunday, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced two additional “flexibilities” to assist storm-impacted SNAP recipients.

They include:

— An automatic, mass replacement of benefits for individuals who normally receive their monthly benefit between Aug. 15 and 28 in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties. “This will eliminate the need for recipients to submit requests individually in the severely impacted areas,” a DCF press note said.

— A “hot food waiver” allowing SNAP recipients to use their EBT card to purchase hot foods at participating retailers. Qualifying recipients must live in Alachua, Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union or Wakulla counties. “Typically, food assistance benefits can only be used to buy unprepared foods, such as breads, cereals, meats, fruits, vegetables, and poultry,” DCF said.

“We believe these flexibilities will help support families through the immediate recovery process, particularly households still awaiting power restoration,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement. “Our team has deployed to several communities to bring supplies, and additional supports.”

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach minutes before 8 a.m., bringing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and 7-foot storm surges in some areas.

The maelstrom reached Category 4 strength overnight but weakened by the time it hit a part of the Gulf Coast that hasn’t experienced such deadly storm surges — up to 9 in the island city of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee River — in more than a century.

The mass replacement of benefits will go to 38,000-plus households, providing more than $8 million in food assistance.

Click here for more information on available local resources DCF offers.