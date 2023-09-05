Marco Rubio staff to host events helping Floridians apply for post-Idalia aid

Members of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s staff will attend events throughout the remainder of the week helping Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia apply for federal relief.

Staff members will be on hand to help residents register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The first event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Cedar Key. The Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce, located at 450 2nd St, will host that meeting.

On Thursday, Rubio’s team will be on hand at the Dixie County Public Library in Cross City. The library is located at 15328 SE Highway 19. That event will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A third meeting Friday in Perry will run longer, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Perry-Foley Airport at 481 Industrial Drive.

Attendees are asked to bring several pieces of information with them in order to effectively apply for FEMA aid. Rubio’s team asks individuals to bring information regarding damage to property, including pictures if possible. Residents should also provide their household income and insurance details, as well as social security and banking info.

So far, 14 counties are covered by a major disaster declaration, including Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also asked aid to be available for Alachua, Baker, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Sumter, Union and Wakulla counties.

Rubio’s staff events are in addition to Disaster Recovery Centers run by the federal government, which also aim to assist those affected by a disaster to apply for relief.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm in the Big Bend area. The vast majority of power outages have been restored, as affected Floridians now shift to recovery.

FEMA offered $5.5 billion in total federal support for Florida following Hurricane Ian’s strike, though that number will likely be lower with Hurricane Idalia, which hit the state as a weaker storm and moved through less populated areas.