September 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

How Facebook keeps Floridians informed during and after storms
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschSeptember 5, 20235min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Commission eyes new Sophia Lacayo-inspired campaign fundraising requirements

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.5.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Facebook stock
Following official pages offers a one-stop shop for emergency information, before and after the storm.

Hurricane Idalia offered a stark, but important reminder of how quickly major storms can shift and intensify as they approach Florida.

Social media has become an important tool for emergency service providers throughout the state — from local governments to the state Department of Emergency Management — to communicate important information to residents and visitors quickly and efficiently.

Local officials have recognized the unprecedented reach and accessibility of Facebook, allowing them to communicate crucial hurricane-related information to their communities swiftly.

Facebook, as one of the most widely used social media platforms, is successful for emergency communication because it provides real-time updates on things like evacuation notices, weather forecasts, emergency shelter openings and locations, road closures and other vital information.

The city of Gainesville and Gilchrist County Board of Commissioners helped its communities prepare by posting locations where locals could pick up sandbags, and the Alachua Police Department and High Springs Fire Department posted hurricane forecasts and what to expect.

During the storm, St. Johns County Emergency Management and the city of Newberry posted emergency announcements, flood warnings and evacuation orders. The immediacy of this information can be a matter of life and death during the chaotic and rapidly changing conditions of a hurricane.

Communication is just as vital once a storm has passed. Official Facebook pages can update communities on the status of roads and provide direct contact for impacted individuals. For example, St. Johns County continues to post updates regarding emergency services and recovery fundraisers. Gilchrist County Emergency Management continues to use its page to inform local citizens about access to resources they may need.

While these alerts operate in conjunction with local news and the National Weather Service, social media has become a more robust way to stay updated on news from local emergency services. Facebook’s speed, accessibility and interactive features empower communities with vital information, enabling them to make informed decisions during the critical moments preceding and during a hurricane.

Nonetheless, a multifaceted approach to information dissemination remains essential to ensure that no one is left uninformed in times of crisis.

While it is important to receive information from a variety of sources, social media platforms such as Facebook can provide a one-stop location to obtain a variety of needed information, whether it is a storm update or information about food and supply distribution. Following official accounts — like emergency management and local governments — as well as trusted local meteorologists, is a good way to stay informed as hurricane season continues this year.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio staff to host events helping Floridians apply for post-Idalia aid

nextIn the pivotal South Carolina Primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories