Rick LoCastro seeks re-election to Collier Co. Commission

Collier County Commission Chair Rick LoCastro is formally seeking another term on the board.

The Marco Island Republican filed for re-election to his District 1 seat. To date, he’s the only candidate to put in paperwork for the office.

LoCastro won election to the County Commission in 2020.

“There’s still plenty of work to do,” LoCastro said. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished, and I look forward to continuing my work for the community every day as a full-time County Commissioner. It takes experience and proven leadership to understand, tackle, and solve the challenges and issues of our community. Tough decisions won’t always make everyone happy, but I’ve been honored to have strong support from our community and to lead with integrity and dedication.”

An Air Force Academy graduate, LoCastro previously served as director of Manpower and Personnel for U.S. Strategic Command and oversaw resources for U.S. military and space forces. He was also senior Commander on Andrews Air Force Base supporting the President and all Air Force One missions. He later led a multinational NATO unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

In the private sector, LoCastro founded RJL Consulting Team, a firm specializing in health care, retail, construction, security and a number of fields dealing with government contracts. He stepped down as president of the company after his election to public office in 2020.

LoCastro said he deliberated over whether to seek re-election but ultimately felt called to run.

“When initially elected, I promised to bring the Commissioner to the people, not only with informative and regular correspondence but through frequent town hall meetings as well. Since being elected in November 2020, I’ve had well over 250 town hall meetings across District 1 and beyond,” he said.

“I read and personally respond to every email I receive, hearing directly from our community and listening to their concerns and priorities. I never run away from my stance on any issue or vote because I want to ensure transparency and accessibility for all citizens. I hope the community feels I’ve done that.”