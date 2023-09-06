September 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick LoCastro seeks re-election to Collier Co. Commission

Jacob OglesSeptember 6, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

10,000 outages left in Florida 1 week after Hurricane Idalia made landfall

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘History’ tells Ron DeSantis climate change isn’t making storms stronger

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by nearly 40 points in California GOP Primary

Rick LoCastro
The Marco Island Republican said he still has plenty of work ahead on the board.

Collier County Commission Chair Rick LoCastro is formally seeking another term on the board.

The Marco Island Republican filed for re-election to his District 1 seat. To date, he’s the only candidate to put in paperwork for the office.

LoCastro won election to the County Commission in 2020.

“There’s still plenty of work to do,” LoCastro said. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished, and I look forward to continuing my work for the community every day as a full-time County Commissioner. It takes experience and proven leadership to understand, tackle, and solve the challenges and issues of our community. Tough decisions won’t always make everyone happy, but I’ve been honored to have strong support from our community and to lead with integrity and dedication.”

An Air Force Academy graduate, LoCastro previously served as director of Manpower and Personnel for U.S. Strategic Command and oversaw resources for U.S. military and space forces. He was also senior Commander on Andrews Air Force Base supporting the President and all Air Force One missions. He later led a multinational NATO unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

In the private sector, LoCastro founded RJL Consulting Team, a firm specializing in health care, retail, construction, security and a number of fields dealing with government contracts. He stepped down as president of the company after his election to public office in 2020.

LoCastro said he deliberated over whether to seek re-election but ultimately felt called to run.

“When initially elected, I promised to bring the Commissioner to the people, not only with informative and regular correspondence but through frequent town hall meetings as well. Since being elected in November 2020, I’ve had well over 250 town hall meetings across District 1 and beyond,” he said.

“I read and personally respond to every email I receive, hearing directly from our community and listening to their concerns and priorities. I never run away from my stance on any issue or vote because I want to ensure transparency and accessibility for all citizens. I hope the community feels I’ve done that.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous10,000 outages left in Florida 1 week after Hurricane Idalia made landfall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories