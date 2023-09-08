Personnel note: Courtney James joins The Southern Group

The Southern Group is growing its Orlando team with the addition of Courtney James, who joins the firm after leading government relations at Valencia College.

At Valencia College, James worked closely with elected officials to advance the institution’s legislative priorities. Notably, her adept navigation of the Florida College System’s complex funding landscape helped secure $5 million in Public Education Capital Outlay funding for Valencia College’s Lake Nona Campus.

“Courtney’s experience immediately impressed us. Her innate ability to understand complex issues will ensure she can help our clients navigate ever-changing policy. We look to hire policy heavyweights and Courtney’s winning attitude will serve our clients well,” said Kelly Cohen, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s fast-growing Orlando office. “Her professional background and work ethic allows her to assist clients not only in local government and economic development, but in the education space as well.”

TSG founder and Chair Paul Bradshaw added, “Courtney has demonstrated her knack for cultivating strong relationships with local elected officials and leaders in the Central Florida area. We are thrilled she is bringing those important connections to our firm.”

Before Valencia, James worked as a paralegal monitoring legislation affecting the Florida College System, which helped her gain in-depth knowledge of the legislative process and cultivate relationships within the Florida Capitol.

Her political experience also includes leading grassroots efforts for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign at Bowling Green University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. James, who now lives in Sanford, also earned master’s degree in public administration from American University.

“The addition of Courtney to The Southern Group’s Orlando team will undoubtedly pay dividends to clients statewide. She is a rising star and brings with her rich experience in state policy matters, impressive advocacy skills, and a deep commitment to serving others,” said Bill Mullowney, Vice President of Policy and General Counsel for Valencia College.