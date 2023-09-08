Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.8.23

Good Friday morning.

The Southern Group is growing its Orlando team with the addition of Courtney James, who joins the firm after leading government relations at Valencia College.

At Valencia College, James worked closely with elected officials to advance the institution’s legislative priorities. Notably, her adept navigation of the Florida College System’s complex funding landscape helped secure $5 million in Public Education Capital Outlay funding for Valencia College’s Lake Nona Campus.

“Courtney’s experience immediately impressed us. Her innate ability to understand complex issues will ensure she can help our clients navigate ever-changing policy. We look to hire policy heavyweights and Courtney’s winning attitude will serve our clients well,” said Kelly Cohen, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s fast-growing Orlando office. “Her professional background and work ethic allows her to assist clients not only in local government and economic development but in the education space as well.”

TSG founder and Chair Paul Bradshaw added, “Courtney has demonstrated her knack for cultivating strong relationships with local elected officials and leaders in the Central Florida area. We are thrilled she is bringing those important connections to our firm.”

Before Valencia, James worked as a paralegal monitoring legislation affecting the Florida College System, which helped her gain in-depth knowledge of the legislative process and cultivate relationships within the Florida Capitol.

Her political experience also includes leading grassroots efforts for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign at Bowling Green University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. James, who now lives in Sanford, also earned a master’s degree in public administration from American University.

“The addition of Courtney to The Southern Group’s Orlando team will undoubtedly pay dividends to clients statewide. She is a rising star and brings with her rich experience in state policy matters, impressive advocacy skills, and a deep commitment to serving others,” said Bill Mullowney, vice president of Policy and General Counsel for Valencia College.

___

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida is promoting Renee Buxton to Chief Accounting Officer of the Cooperative.

In her new role, Buxton will oversee all accounting, procurement and information technology teams and join the Cooperative’s Executive Leadership Team.

Buxton’s promotion comes as Brian Lohmann, after 15 years of service to the Cooperative, has accepted a new role outside of the organization effective Oct. 1.

“I am very excited for Brian and thank him for his service to the Cooperative. We know we will have a friend for many years to come and wish him the best,” said Cooperative President and CEO Matthew Hoffman.

Buxton joined the Cooperative in 2016 as Accounting Manager and was promoted to Controller in 2018. Before joining the Cooperative, Buxton worked on the Cooperative’s external audit team from 2009-2016.

“Renee has been with the Cooperative for seven years, where she has helped the Cooperative grow and improved our accounting systems in the role as Vice President-Controller,” Hoffman said. “I am excited to see the vision and vigor Renee will bring as we continue our pursuit to improve our financial reporting and awareness around all costs.”

Buxton earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of accountancy from the University of South Florida. She has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant since 2010.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AnnaForFlorida: (Ron) DeSantis shouts down at a Black man speaking his truth and then removes him. Freedom of speech in Florida only applies if it’s conservative speech.

—@NateMonroeTU: Man, DeSantis simply can’t go out in public without suffering through some sort of humiliation either of his own making or because of the jesters he’s surrounded himself with

—@Scott_Maxwell: “The confrontation happened at the end of an event in which DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo continued their long-standing campaign attacking masks, vaccine boosters and other COVID measures.” Just another Thursday in Florida.

Tweet, tweet:

Ron DeSantis is getting back to the important work: crashing the tailgates of people in another state just trying to enjoy their Saturday of football. #AbsenteeRon pic.twitter.com/oNb0qjUrCx — Anders Croy (@Ders850) September 7, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Look, I think Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States as much as the next guy, but for all my disagreements with MAGA I definitely do *not* want them all killing themselves when Trump loses in November 2024. I really hope they will reconsider this. pic.twitter.com/dz2GrrFRbu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 7, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida GOP 2023 Statesman’s Dinner — 6; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 10; Loki Season Two premieres — 28; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 42; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 45; Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ drops — 46; NBA 2023-24 season tipoff — 46; Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ released — 49; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 56; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 59; 2023 Florida Chamber Mental Health Innovation Summit — 62; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 63; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 70; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 76; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 82; 2023 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 84; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 96; Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ premieres — 105; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: (Donald) Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 123; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In — 123; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 123; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 129; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 131; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 148; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 156; Georgia Democratic Primary — 156; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 168; Michigan Democratic Primary — 174; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 178; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 184; 2024 Oscars — 186; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 235; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 244; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 255; the Republican National Convention begins — 311; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 313; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 322; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 322; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 351; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 406; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 409; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 469; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 525; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 602; ‘Moana’ premieres — 659; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 833; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 966; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 988; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,201; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,340; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,296; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,659.

— TOP STORY —

“Déjà vu: Ron DeSantis rallies against mask, vaccine mandates” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The DeSantis administration organized a news conference in Jacksonville that featured an array of critics of COVID-19 mandates. That included Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, as well as a Jacksonville mom who opposed local mask mandates and a Volusia County woman who said she had serious health issues since taking a COVID-19 shot.

The news conference did breakdown at the end of the event when DeSantis argued with an audience member over the recent racially motivated shooting at a Jacksonville store where a White man killed three Black people. That prompted Ladapo to step in at the very end and call the shooter, who killed himself, “insane.”

To watch a video of the news conference, please click on the image below:

But the bulk of the event allowed DeSantis to rail against COVID-19 restrictions, including ones that, he said, were promoted and pushed by members of Trump’s administration.

“We see all this stuff. And we see that they are not following the science,” DeSantis said. “They are trying to follow a narrative. They are trying to follow an agenda. I can tell you here in Florida, we did not, and we will not allow the dystopian visions of paranoid hypochondriacs to control our health policies, let alone our state.”

“DeSantis plugs Guinness at Irish pub” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis voiced appreciation for a favorite beer of his Thursday, hours before lunch. During a news conference in Jacksonville at an Irish-themed bar, the Governor joked that it was “never too early for a Guinness,” his latest expression of affinity for the signature brew from the Emerald Isle. The Governor previously extolled the beer during this year’s controversy about Bud Light, in the wake of the company collaborating with a transgender influencer for a promotion. “But, you know, my wife and I, they (bars) don’t have it here if we ever go out to just have a beer — which admittedly we don’t have the opportunity to do that like we used to, you know — we actually like the stout, Guinness,” DeSantis explained.

— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis returns to campaign trail as Florida recovers from Idalia” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis hit the presidential campaign trail again this week after returning home for 10 days to deal with Hurricane Idalia, despite critics who say he should stay focused on the storm’s aftermath. DeSantis and his team were hoping his command of emergency operations would remind voters of his decisive and quick leadership during last year’s Hurricane Ian. But new polls did not show any gains in his quest to cut into Trump’s massive lead for the GOP nomination. “I am surprised he is back on the campaign trail,” said Gregory Koger, a political-science professor at the University of Miami.

“DeSantis returned to the campaign trail with two fundraisers in Pennsylvania this week” via Julia Terruso of The Philadelphia Inquirer — DeSantis raised about $400,000 in a fundraising swing through Pennsylvania on Tuesday, his campaign told The Inquirer. The trip marked DeSantis’ return to the campaign trail after a week’s hiatus while overseeing recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Idalia. He met with donors at a luncheon in Harrisburg and an evening reception in Pittsburgh. Both events were closed to the press. For DeSantis, who has remained a distant second to Trump in most state and national Republican Presidential Primary polls, the Pennsylvania trip was a rare visit outside of the early-voting states and comes as he looks to fund a recently rebooted campaign.

“DeSantis losing support among wealthy donors” via Brady Knox of the Washington Examiner — DeSantis is hemorrhaging support among his wealthy donors, and it is a possible warning sign for his presidential campaign. An analysis found that of the 50 donors who donated at least $160,000 to his campaigns leading up to his 2022 gubernatorial re-election campaign, only 16, less than one-third, have given to his allied super PAC Never Back Down, while eight donors gave directly to his campaign. Larger donations go to super PACs, which have an unlimited contribution ceiling, while the total allowed to go directly to a campaign is limited. Of those who haven’t contributed to his presidential campaign, five have defected to another candidate. Five of those who have given to his super PAC are also giving to another Republican candidate.

“With 4 months left until the caucus, DeSantis is betting big on Iowa” via Aaron Navarro of CBS News — DeSantis is going all-in on Iowa, the first state to hold a Presidential nomination contest and one his campaign and allies believe he can win, despite numerous campaign shake-ups and dips in his polling numbers throughout the Summer. He’s more than halfway through a tour of 99 counties in Iowa, the so-called “full Grassley,” named for the state’s senior Republican Senator, Chuck Grassley, who has been visiting every county in the state annually for over 40 years. Both his campaign and the super PAC supporting him, “Never Back Down,” have offices set up in the Des Moines area, with the PAC running five offices and employing 20 political staffers. The PAC says it’s finished its second pass of door-knocking, part of an over $100 million national investment in voter mobilization.

“DeSantis super PAC launches Iowa parents’ coalition that includes Moms for Liberty” via The Gazette — Never Back Down, the super PAC backing DeSantis’ presidential campaign, has formed a coalition of Iowa parents, including local leaders of Moms for Liberty. The conservative parents’ rights group has successfully advocated for and championed the passage of legislation in Iowa that restricts LGBTQ topics in education, increases school curriculum transparency, and mandates the removal of schoolbooks it believes are inappropriate. The group also has criticized schools for policies to accommodate transgender students, including the Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion. Never Back Down created similar groups in other early Primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, and in Virginia, where the issue was central to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 Election win.

“DeSantis PAC advertises off ‘stone cold dead’ slogan as campaign sells merch” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis and the super PAC backing him for President are working to capitalize on one of his more aggressive slogans. DeSantis is now selling shirts on his website emblazoned with his pledge to leave members of Mexican cartels “stone cold dead” if they cross America’s southern border. The tees go for $35 apiece. Meanwhile, the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down is celebrating that promise in a 30-second ad titled “Stone Cold Dead.” It debuted Wednesday. The spot will run this week in Iowa and New Hampshire as part of a $25 million ad buy targeting the two key early nominating states.

“DeSantis’ super PAC thinks it has cracked the code on delivering his message” via Sasha Issenberg of POLITICO — Within the Georgia headquarters of Never Back Down, the super PAC backing DeSantis, it was called “the surge.” There was a little more than a month to go before DeSantis was expected to launch his candidacy in late May and begin campaigning in earnest, and his well-funded outside allies would fill that void by introducing him to the 34,634,388 Americans whom Never Back Down analysts had identified as Republican Primary voters. Every one of them was a potential target for a series of 60-second television advertisements emphasizing different aspects of DeSantis’s persona: one called “Steel,” which traced the politician’s resolve to his identity as “grandson of a steelworker”; “Anthem,” lionizing DeSantis as a champion of parents’ rights; another that showed him boasting that during the pandemic he had turned Florida into a “refuge of sanity.”

“Nikki Haley campaign hits DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy: Fall ‘all over themselves to copy Donald Trump’” via Zachary Leeman of The Messenger — Haley’s campaign accuses her fellow 2024 candidates of falling over themselves to mimic Trump. “Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy fall all over themselves to copy Trump on everything from policy to his leadership style,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo. “Some run as ‘Trump-lite,’ while others throw rocks at Trump to win points in the media. All are wrong, all will fail, and all show a lack of leadership,” the memo reads.

“DeSantis and Ramaswamy call Proud Boys’ sentences ‘excessive’ and ‘wrong’” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — At least two Republican presidential candidates are criticizing as excessive recent prison sentences for members of the far-right Proud Boys involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, casting the defendants as victims of an unfair justice system rather than leading participants to disrupt the peaceful transition of power. Several sentences have been handed down in the past two weeks. “They just walked into the Capitol. If they were B.L.M., they would not have been prosecuted,” DeSantis said of some defendants in a Newsmax interview on Wednesday.

“DeSantis floats ‘pardons and commutations’ after Proud Boy sentenced to 22 years” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis said that if he were President, he’d consider “pardons and commutations” for Proud Boys and others swept up in investigations of Jan. 6, 2021. During the Newsmax interview, DeSantis said his White House would “look at all these cases” involving Enrique Tarrio and others found guilty in the estimated 1,100 cases regarding what the Governor called a “protest that devolved into a riot.” DeSantis contended “there are some examples of people that should not have been prosecuted.” “They may have been violent, but to say it’s an act of terrorism when it was basically a protest that devolved into a riot, to do excessive sentences,” DeSantis said. “Maybe they were guilty but 22 years, when other people that did other things got six months,” said DeSantis.

“DeSantis rips ‘symbiotic relationship’ between corporate press, Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has had his fill of what he calls “colluding” between corporate media and Trump. During a Rubin Report interview, DeSantis ripped operatives from the Trump campaign “wining and dining corporate journalists from NBC, New York Times and The Washington Post.” “All these outlets that he had always said were the enemy of the American people,” DeSantis said. “And yet they’re colluding to basically try to put dirt out on me.” The dubious dinner was in Milwaukee at a restaurant called “Rare,” ahead of the debate last month that Trump skipped. Trump operatives distributed debate “bingo cards” and passed out pudding cups — a lampoon of the Governor’s alleged one-time consumption of the sweet snack with his fingers in lieu of a spoon.

“Joe Biden faces negative job ratings and concerns about his age as he gears up for 2024” via Ariel Edwards-Levy and Jennifer Agiesta of CNN — Biden’s job approval rating stands at just 39%, and 58% say that his policies have made economic conditions in the U.S. worse, up 8 points since last Fall. Seventy percent say things in the country are going badly, a persistent negativity that has held for much of Biden’s time in office, and 51% say the government should be doing more to solve the nation’s problems. Roughly three-quarters of Americans say they’re seriously concerned that Biden’s age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence (73%), and his ability to serve out another full term if re-elected (76%), with a smaller 68% majority seriously concerned about his ability to understand the next generation’s concerns.

“DeSantis plans to use Florida’s First Lady MORE — and send a surge in messages to supporters to turn his fortunes around” via Emily Goodin of the Daily Mail — DeSantis’ campaign is taking cues from his wife Casey in its latest move to boost his presidential bid, as the Florida Governor sinks in the polls. Never Back Down, the DeSantis-affiliated super PAC, is rolling out a parents’ coalition in key states, similar to the Moms for DeSantis effort Casey launched earlier this Summer in Iowa. It’s already started Parents Never Back Down groups in Virginia, New Hampshire and South Carolina with more states to come. The PAC is also turning to technology to reach voters. It will use an artificial intelligence chatbot to push a pro-DeSantis message via text messages directly to voters’ smart devices, POLITICO reported, as it tries to get DeSantis momentum in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

“How a deepfake video of DeSantis dropping out went viral” via Loreben Tuquero of the Tampa Bay Times — We’ve seen ads that support DeSantis for President employ artificial intelligence to malign DeSantis’ opponents and boost DeSantis. But a recent anti-DeSantis video used AI to do the opposite. “BREAKING NEWS: Governor Ron DeSantis drops out of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary,” proclaimed a Sept. 1 post on X, formerly Twitter, which showed a two-minute video in which DeSantis sat at a desk and appeared to announce he was terminating his campaign.

Tweet, tweet:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Governor Ron DeSantis drops out of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.pic.twitter.com/wyPjrF9bNu — Steven Savage (@ImStevenSavage) September 1, 2023

— MORE 2024 —

“Haley would have the best chance of winning against Biden in hypothetical match, a poll found” via Sudiksha Kochi of USA Today — Biden would most likely lose against Haley in a hypothetical match. The poll found that 49% of voters nationwide would be more likely to vote for Haley if she were the Republican nominee while only 43% of voters would support Biden. Several of the top GOP candidates were neck-and-neck with Biden in the poll. Trump, the current GOP front-runner, held a slight edge over Biden with 47% of voters saying they would support him and 46% for Biden. Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott both topped Biden 46% to 44 %, and Chris Christie would win the support of 44% of voters compared to Biden’s 42% according to poll data.

“‘Society is changing’: Ramaswamy praises the ‘nuclear family,’ but single parents say his comments hurt” via Sudiksha Kochi of USA Today — Entrepreneur and White House hopeful Ramaswamy stood onstage at the first Republican Primary debate and touted the way he grew up: in a home with two parents who both celebrated education. “I did have the ultimate privilege of two parents in the house with a focus on educational achievement, and I want every kid to enjoy that,” Ramaswamy said. “So, part of the problem is we also have a federal government that pays single women more not to have a man in the house than to have a man in the house, contributing to an epidemic of fatherlessness.”

“Ramaswamy goes on podcast of YouTuber who said Jews ‘own almost everything’” via Ron Kampeas of The Times of Israel — Ramaswamy appeared on the podcast of an influencer known for his broadsides against the Jews, including accusing them of owning “almost everything,” in the upstart Republican presidential candidate’s latest dust-up involving Jewish issues. The presidential candidate’s no-holds-barred rhetorical style, borrowed from Trump, has given his poll numbers a boost in the GOP Primary contest, although Trump remains the front-runner. But the spike in the polls has also brought increased scrutiny of the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur, causing comments and appearances that might have remained under the radar just weeks ago to vault quickly into public view.

“Mike Pence goes after Trump and ‘imitators’ for shifting GOP from its roots” via Sarah Dean of Yahoo News — Pence made some of his sharpest criticisms yet of Trump in a speech Wednesday about the battle between conservatism and populism in the Republican Party. Pence has repeatedly denounced the former President’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he pressured Pence to subvert the results of the 2020 election and a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. But Pence is now breaking with Trump, his one-time running mate, over broader philosophical and policy grounds. Pence spent four years in the Trump administration as a booster of Trump’s policies, but now he says Trump no longer backs conservative policies and sounds “like an echo of the progressives” the party wants to replace.

“Tim Scott’s mother: ‘If my son is elected, I want him to focus on helping people’” via Yael Halon of Fox News — Frances Scott, mother of 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Scott, said she hopes her son will focus on helping the less fortunate and will stay true to his roots if he is elected President. The retired nursing assistant sat down with FOX News host Harris Faulkner as part of her “Families in Focus” series, which features candid interviews with the spouses and families of candidates in the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary field. Recalling details of the Senator’s childhood from her living room in South Carolina, Frances Scott credited her faith for helping her navigate the obstacles she faced while raising Tim and his brother Ben as a single mom.

“How a Florida fight could help Democrats win Congress or bring a constitutional clash” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — A fast-tracked Florida Supreme Court decision on whether a North Florida congressional district drawn by DeSantis is legally valid could either help Democrats retake Congress in 2024 or set up a historic showdown between the state and U.S. constitutions. The state has appealed a state circuit judge’s ruling from this past weekend that the map designed to eliminate a Black district was in violation of Florida law. The high court, which contains a supermajority of conservatives appointed by DeSantis, could uphold that decision, or strike down the state’s Fair Districts Amendments, which have acted as a bulwark against gerrymandering since their passage by voters in 2010.

“Leon Republican and Democratic leaders discuss state of local parties and 2024 Election” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The leaders of the Leon County Republican and Democratic parties kicked off the Fall schedule of the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheons Thursday with an hourlong discussion on the state of the local parties and the upcoming 2024 Election. Democratic Executive Committee Chair Ryan Ray is a veteran campaign staffer who worked for Congresswoman Gwen Graham and Florida House Democrats. The 34-year-old aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow is among a group who seek to have the Democratic Party reclaim its role as the party of working people. He said Democrats need to do a better job of listening to what people say they want from the government.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump White House official Peter Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena” via Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press — Trump White House official Navarro was found guilty Thursday of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The verdict came after a short trial for Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost. Navarro was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

“Colorado lawsuit seeks to keep Trump off ballots under 14th amendment” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — Six Colorado voters filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to keep Trump off the state’s ballots under the 14th Amendment, which says anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution after taking an oath to defend it is ineligible to hold office. The lawsuit, which was filed in a state district court in Denver with the help of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, demands that the Colorado secretary of state not print Trump’s name on the Republican Primary ballot. It also asks the court to rule that Trump is disqualified to end any “uncertainty.”

“Trump endorsements helped win primaries … and lose in November” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The worst Trump has fared in polling for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination came soon after he announced his candidacy. You’ll recall that the timing was odd: Trump jumped into the race only days after the 2022 Midterms, an election cycle in which Republicans underperformed both expectations and historical trends with Trump receiving no small amount of blame for that underperformance. He endorsed candidates in Arizona and Pennsylvania (among other places) who won the Republican nomination only to lose close races to Democrats.

“Who do young Republicans want to win in 2024? Spoiler alert: It’s not necessarily Trump.” via Savannah Kuchar of USA Today — It’s a cliché that young people reject their parents’ ideas. But as 2024 approaches, that goes for political candidates too. DeSantis has found favor with younger Republican voters across the country, even as Trump holds a commanding lead in the field of GOP White House hopefuls. Conservatives in their teens, 20s and 30s told USA Today they thought DeSantis was one of two winners of the first GOP debate last month, along with Haley. DeSantis narrowly beat Trump, 36.6% to 35.4%, in an informal straw poll of about 300 attendees at the National Young Republicans Convention in Dallas in August.

“Georgia prosecutor accuses Jim Jordan of trying to ‘obstruct’ Trump case” via Holly Bailey of The Washington Post — The Atlanta-area prosecutor who has brought criminal charges against Trump issued a scathing letter Thursday to the Republican Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, accusing him of trying to obstruct her office’s criminal racketeering case against Trump and 18 allies. Willis accused Rep. Jordan of “an unjustified and illegal intrusion into an open state criminal prosecution” with his own recent letter demanding records related to the investigation and indictment of Trump and his allies on charges, alleging that they illegally plotted to overturn Trump’s 2020 Election loss in Georgia.

“Trump suffers big loss in E. Jean Carroll defamation case, judge says he’s liable” via Dan Mangan of CNBC — A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Trump is civilly liable for defamatory statements he made about writer Carroll in 2019 when she went public with claims he had raped her decades earlier. Judge Lewis Kaplan, as part of that ruling, said the upcoming trial for Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump will only deal with the question of how much the former President should pay her in monetary damages for defaming her. Normally, a jury would determine at trial whether a defendant is liable for civil damages claimed by a plaintiff. But Kaplan found that Carroll was entitled to a partial summary judgment on the question of Trump’s liability in the case.

“Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says” via Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — Stanley Woodward, a former attorney for the IT manager, made the revelation in a court filing responding to Justice Department arguments that he had a potential conflict-of-interest because of his representation of another key figure in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Trump valet Walt Nauta. The worker testified before a federal grand jury that in July returned an updated indictment against Trump, Nauta, and another Mar-a-Lago employee, Carlos De Oliveira, accusing the men of conspiring to delete surveillance footage from the property. All three have pleaded not guilty.

“Chris Christie says Trump is ‘sick to his stomach’ after Mar-a-Lago worker strikes deal with prosecutors” via Marina Pitofsky of USA Today — Christie accused Trump of being “sick to his stomach” after a witness made a deal with prosecutors in the case accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents. Mar-a-Lago IT employee Yuscil Taveras struck an agreement with special counsel Jack Smith’s office in which he said he would testify in order to avoid being prosecuted. Trump was indicted earlier this year on charges of illegally keeping classified documents after his term in the White House, among other allegations. Christie first predicted that the man “will be vilified, attacked and savaged by Donald Trump publicly.”

“Trump was warned that FBI could raid Mar-a-Lago months ahead of time, lawyer’s notes show” via Katherine Faulders and Mike Levine of ABC News — In May of last year, shortly after the Justice Department issued a subpoena to Trump for all classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump’s then-lead attorney on the matter, Evan Corcoran, warned the former President in person, at Mar-a-Lago, that not only did Trump have to fully comply with the subpoena, but that the FBI might search the estate if he didn’t. Only minutes later, during a poolside chat away from Trump, Corcoran got his own warning from another Trump attorney: If you push Trump to comply with the subpoena, “he’s just going to go ballistic,” Corcoran recalled.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says Florida needs a Special Session on the insurance crisis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Mucarsel-Powell says Florida Republicans must call a Special Session to address Florida’s property insurance problems. “Property insurance costs are a crisis. I’m calling on leaders in Tallahassee to convene an immediate Special Session to pass common-sense legislation to lower costs for Florida families and small businesses,” she said. “We need action, not tomorrow, but right now, to save Floridians who are struggling with massive rate increases.” Mucarsel-Powell announced last month she’s seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. In raising the property insurance issue, she traced years of high consumer costs to his eight years as Governor.

“Marucci Guzmán raises $40K in HD 35 bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Guzmán has raised more than $40,000 since filing in July for a House seat up for Special Election in Central Florida. “I am overwhelmed by the generosity and support we have received in this initial phase of the campaign,” the Orlando Democrat said. “This is a testament to the strength of our community and the shared belief in our mission to create a better Florida for everyone. Together, we will make a difference.” Guzmán’s camp announced she had raised $42,835 from 132 separate contributors. The support comes as she runs in a Democratic Primary in House District 35.

“Anna Eskamani kicks off re-election campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Eskamani is kicking off her re-election campaign for her fourth and final consecutive term in the House. Some of Orlando’s most prominent progressive leaders rallied around the Orlando Democrat at the Abbey in downtown Orlando. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat and the youngest member of Congress, was among the speakers. So was former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith. Frost also played drums during a musical performance at the event. “Sending a deep note of gratitude for everyone who made our 2024 Re-Election Campaign Kick-Off a success,” Eskamani said.

Save the date:

“Democratic Primary taking shape to succeed term-limited Patricia Hawkins-Williams” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Hawkins-Williams has termed out from representing inland northeast Broward County. Now, her legislative aide is facing a Democratic Primary against a local government legislative aide in the contest to succeed her. Robert Moore Sr. retired from management at the United Parcel Service in Deerfield Beach before he joined Hawkins-Williams’ staff. He’s worked with her throughout her entire Statehouse stint and envisions he will be concentrating on education matters, as she has. Steven Meza, who lost a four-way 2020 Democratic Primary as Sen. Perry Thurston Jr. sought re-election, is also seeking the House seat. He said his interest lies in small business development and infrastructure.

“Rick LoCastro seeks re-election to Collier Co. Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Collier County Commission Chair LoCastro is formally seeking another term on the board. The Marco Island Republican filed for re-election to his District 1 seat. To date, he’s the only candidate to put in paperwork for the office. LoCastro won election to the County Commission in 2020. “There’s still plenty of work to do,” LoCastro said. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished, and I look forward to continuing my work for the community every day as a full-time County Commissioner. It takes experience and proven leadership to understand, tackle, and solve the challenges and issues of our community. Tough decisions won’t always make everyone happy, but I’ve been honored to have strong support from our community and to lead with integrity and dedication.”





— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis appoints Moms for Liberty co-founder to state Commission on Ethics” via The Associated Press — DeSantis appointed a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over School Boards in multiple states, to the Florida Commission on Ethics on Wednesday. Tina Descovich was named to the nine-member, Tallahassee-based Commission, which investigates alleged breaches of public trust by elected and appointed officials, as well as state employees. Descovich was previously elected to the School Board of Brevard County in 2016 and served as president of the Florida Coalition of School Board Members. Moms for Liberty started with Descovich and two other Florida women fighting COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.

“DeSantis has heated exchange with audience member over Jacksonville shooting” via Cheyanne M. Daniels of The Hill — DeSantis had a heated exchange at a news conference Thursday with an audience member who said the Governor was responsible for the recent racist shooting in Jacksonville that left three Black people dead. Speaking from the audience, an unidentified man accused DeSantis of enacting policies “that hurt people like (me) and the people that I love,” including his children. “You have allowed weapons to fill the street into immature, hateful people that have caused the deaths of the people who were murdered a few weeks ago,” the man said. Then as the man began to speak of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Black boy who was fatally shot in Sanford, by George Zimmerman in 2012, DeSantis interrupted him.

“DeSantis lashes out at Jacksonville man who blamed his policies for racist murders” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis railed at a Black questioner in Jacksonville on Thursday who suggested his policies bore some blame for the racist shooting there last month that left three Black people dead. “You have allowed people to hunt people like me,” the man said, leading DeSantis to angrily respond, “I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity! I am not going to take that.” The man said the Governor and his policies have “allowed weapons to be put on the street in the hands of immature, hateful people that have caused the deaths of the people that were murdered.” “You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman,” DeSantis said as his supporters cheered. “That is not appropriate, and I’m not going to accept it. That is nonsense.”

“DeSantis’ affordable housing director was abusive, sexist, employees said” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis’ affordable housing executive director yelled and screamed at staff, made sexist comments, talked about their weight and threatened their jobs, employees of the Florida Housing Finance Corp. told an inspector general during an investigation. The behavior of Mike DiNapoli, a former New York City financial adviser chosen by DeSantis to lead the corporation, created a hostile work environment that violated the organization’s policies, the corporation’s inspector general told board members Thursday. “The conduct is severe and pervasive enough to create a work environment that a reasonable person would consider intimidating, hostile or abusive,” said the inspector general.

“DeSantis’ immigration law may affect hurricane cleanup” via Miriam Jordan of The New York Times — When Hurricane Idalia struck last week, Michael Burnett’s bayside home in Crystal River was inundated with a noxious cocktail of stormwater and sewage from burst pipes that rose to his chest. “We lost everything we owned,” Burnett, the manager of a gun shop, said. “All my kids’ clothes, all my guitars, all my guns, everything I have collected is gone.” He added, “The only saving grace was those guys who came to my house.” The “guys” are four undocumented men he hired to help sort through the muck, members of an immigrant workforce that in recent years has helped communities in Florida and other states clean up and rebuild after climate disasters, with thousands of such workers rushing in.

“DeSantis’ tourism district agrees to narrow Disney federal lawsuit” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ tourism oversight district agreed Thursday to narrow Disney’s federal lawsuit to just the issue of free speech. Disney wants to focus on what its lawyers call “a retaliatory weaponization of government in violation of Disney’s First Amendment rights,” leaving other matters dealing with development agreements and contracts to be resolved in state court. On Sept. 1, federal Judge Allen Winsor rejected Disney’s motion to narrow the lawsuit because of a procedural rule requiring it to confer with the state’s lawyers. In a statement Thursday, officials with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said they accepted Disney’s proposal.

— STATEWIDE —

“Category 4 Hurricane Lee rapidly intensifying, forecast to become Category 5. Tropical Storm Margot forms behind it” via Bill Kearney, Robin Webb, Angie DiMichele, and Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Hurricane Lee is expected to reach Category 5 strength with maximum winds of 160 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening. Lee rapidly intensified from a Category 2 to a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 130 mph in several hours Thursday afternoon, the hurricane center said. “The question doesn’t appear to be if (rapid intensification) continues, but rather how strong Lee will get, and how quickly will it get there,” forecasters wrote on Thursday.

“Abortion rights hang in the balance at state Supreme Court oral arguments” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Florida Supreme Court is poised to make a crucial decision potentially affecting not only Florida residents’ abortion rights but also marking an entire swath of the country as a place where abortion is mostly off-limits. Justices will hold oral arguments today on whether Florida’s existing 15-week abortion ban violates the privacy clause in the state constitution enacted by voters in 1980. And if the Supreme Court agrees with the state’s case, it will clear the way for new legislation further restricting abortion to go into effect 30 days after the court’s ruling. That new law (SB 300) the Legislature passed earlier this year bans abortion before most people know they are pregnant.

“Florida Supreme Court justices have personal ties to abortion, Disney. Should they recuse themselves?” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Two Florida Supreme Court justices have personal connections with two of the biggest legal fights in the state over control of Disney World development and abortion rights. Justice Meredith Sasso is married to one of DeSantis’ go-to guys in his culture war battle against Disney, a clash that could make it to the state Supreme Court. Justice Charles Canady’s wife is a Republican state representative who co-sponsored a six-week abortion ban. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the abortion issue Friday. Despite their personal ties, Florida’s judicial ethics code doesn’t require those justices to step aside, said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University.

“Proposed new rule on mask mandates in health care settings raises concerns” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Hours after DeSantis spoke out against COVID-19 mandates and vaccines in Jacksonville, Florida hospitals and other health care providers met with state health care officials to flag concerns with new regulations regarding masks. Those proposed rules essentially preclude hospitals, long-term care facilities and doctors’ offices from requiring patients, visitors, and certain staff from wearing facial coverings. At least 29 people attended the rule workshop, either in person or telephonically, on the proposed regulation, a requirement in SB 252, which DeSantis signed earlier this year.

“New laws in Florida and elsewhere are pushing faculty to leave, survey says” via Divya Kumar and Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — A survey of more than 4,250 faculty across four states, including Florida, highlights growing concern over political involvement in higher education and a widespread desire to find new employment. Close to half the 642 respondents in Florida said they planned to seek employment in a different state within the next year. “The brain drain that we’ve been concerned about, and the trends that we’ve been wondering about, based on what we’ve seen here, are certainly happening,” said Andrew Gothard, president of United Faculty of Florida, the statewide faculty union.

“Florida expected to approve classical exam as a competitor to the SAT” via Dana Goldstein of The New York Times — The Classic Learning Test is the college admissions exam that most students have never heard of. An alternative to the SAT and ACT for only a small number of mostly religious colleges, the test is known for its emphasis on the Western canon, with a big dose of Christian thought. But on Friday, Florida’s public university system, which includes the University of Florida and Florida State University, is expected to become the first state system to approve the Classic Learning Test, or CLT, for use in admissions. “We are always seeking ways to improve,” said Ray Rodrigues, the Chancellor of the State University System of Florida, noting that the system, which serves a quarter million undergraduates, was the largest in the country to still require an entrance exam.

“DeSantis orders Florida flags at half-staff for Jimmy Buffett” via Mark Skoneki of the Orlando Sentinel — Six days after Buffett’s death, DeSantis ordered that flags in Key West and Tallahassee be flown at half-staff in honor of the legendary Florida singer and songwriter. “To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5 p.m. today [Thursday] to 5 p.m. on Friday … because it’s always five o’clock somewhere,” his proclamation reads. “Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy. An inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Buffett captured the Florida lifestyle and entertained generations of Floridians with his relaxed “Floridays” style that embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic,” the Governor’s memo reads.

Real Estate Roundtable says new land law has unintended consequences — The Real Estate Roundtable, a national coalition of real estate execs, sent a letter to the Florida Real Estate Commission warning of unintended consequences from state’s new law restricting land ownership by foreign citizens. The law was intended to bolster state and national security by blocking citizens from “foreign countries of concern” — including China — from owning land in Florida. However, the group said the law may also be blocking investment funds that accept money from citizens of those countries from purchasing land in the state. “Based upon feedback from our members, the new law has served as a significant impediment to further investment in Florida real property, and is likely to impact Florida real estate markets,” the letter reads.

“Florida Black farmers were promised equity in marijuana. Some question it.” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — When Moton Hopkins died last year at 84, he left a key part of his legacy up for grabs. Neither his family nor his company, Hatchett Creek Farms, could inherit a marijuana license. His legal team has been fighting that decision ever since. Hopkins’ story is just one piece of the legal battle that has ensued. Twelve have applied, and it took six years before any Black applicants with a farming resume got one. Two farmers and their teams received a license in July, and each has paid a state-required $5 million bond to begin operations. Hopkins wasn’t the only farmer who died waiting. So did 81-year-old Earkus Battle, a potato and soybean farmer, who died in 2020.

“1,900 outages left in Florida after Hurricane Idalia” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eight days after Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida, repair workers have cut power outages statewide to fewer than 2,000. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, just 1,906 outages remained, data from the Public Service Commission shows. The number of reported outages at one time peaked at 288,000 at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Pending reconnections are exclusively in the state’s Big Bend region where the Panhandle curves into the Florida peninsula. Just three counties have yet to be fully restored: Lafayette, Suwannee and Taylor, where 4-7% of accounts are still without electricity.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight U.S. as trustworthy alternative to China” via Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Biden wants to demonstrate to the world at the Group of 20 summit in India and during a stop in Vietnam that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China. White House officials said Biden, who departed Thursday evening for New Delhi, will use the annual G20 gathering as an opportunity for the United States to highlight a proposition for developing and middle-income countries that would increase the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by some $200 billion.

“Marco Rubio trusts Mitch McConnell’s doctors” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio attested to the intellectual vitality of McConnell, who has frozen up during two recent press availabilities due to what is said to be dehydration and post-concussive complications. “The doctors have looked at that so I have to go off what doctors have said,” Rubio said on “Fox & Friends.” Acknowledging some listeners are not “big fans” of McConnell, Rubio offered assurances, attesting that “never in my interaction with him since he had that fall has he ever appeared to me to be a different person than he was before that fall.” McConnell has fallen more than once recently, but Rubio seems to be referencing one in March, after which he was treated for a concussion.

“House Republican pushes age limits for President, members of Congress” via Elizabeth Elkind of Fox News — A freshman House Republican is calling on Congress to give serious thought to imposing age limits for federal elected officials, with new legislation aimed at injecting new blood into Capitol Hill. Rep. John James introduced a resolution this week aimed at pushing lawmakers to amend the Constitution and establish an upper age limit for eligibility to be President, Vice President or a member of Congress. If passed, it would call on Congress to work on a constitutional amendment to stop anyone from running for those offices “if at any time during the term the person will be 75 years of age or older,” according to bill text.

“Republican cowardice is creating a mess for the U.S. military” via Fred Kaplan of Slate — Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a first-term Republican from Alabama — a former college football coach without a lick of political experience and barely more than a lick of pertinent knowledge — is tossing the U.S. military into a rumpus unlike any since … well, nobody can recall any time one otherwise insignificant lawmaker has unleashed such a storm. Earlier in the Summer, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blasted Tuberville for “undermining America’s military readiness … hindering our ability to retain our very best officers, and … upending the lives of far too many American military families.”

“Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry” via Stephen Groves and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — After months of struggling to find agreement on just about anything in a divided Congress, lawmakers are returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, even as House Republicans consider whether to press forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden. A short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning will dominate the September agenda, along with emergency funding for Ukraine, federal disaster funds and the Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

“Can climate policy survive a future GOP administration?” via Justin Worland of Time — In the year since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became law, I’ve heard versions of the same question keep coming up on the road from people interested in taking advantage of the law’s programs: will the incentives last if Republicans take over? It’s a good question. The law received zero Republican support in Congress, and, in the past, Republicans have made overturning influential Democratic policies a centerpiece of their agenda, a trend underscored at last week’s Republican presidential debate where leading GOP presidential candidates trashed the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“After marathon meeting, Miami-Dade School Board rejects LGBTQ Month — again” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade School Board again rejected a proposal to recognize October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History Month after some members claimed the measure violated state law even though it included language saying it wouldn’t affect instruction and the board’s attorney assured it was legal. The proposal — which drew enough people to fill the School Board auditorium with at least 75 more people waiting outside to have their comments known, including a contingent of Proud Boys, with a few wearing shirts that said “Shoot Your Local Pedophile” — failed 5-3. The vote occurred just shy of 1 a.m., 10 hours after the item was brought up.

“Clevelander announces plans to remake Ocean Drive icon into 30-story affordable housing” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The owners of the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive are looking to replace the iconic South Beach establishment with a high-end restaurant and a housing development under a new state law designed to encourage affordable housing. Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander and adjoining Essex House hotel, said in a news release it will submit plans to the city of Miami Beach in the coming days for a development with 40% of units designated as affordable and a maximum height of approximately 30 stories, which it said is now allowed under Florida’s Live Local Act designed to incentivize affordable housing.

Assignment editors — Molina Healthcare of Florida, in collaboration with the Hispanic Coalition, Miami-Dade County’s Elder Affairs Advisory Board, and other local partners will host an elderly fraud prevention education event for seniors in the Miami community: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m., Antonio Maceo Community Center, 5135 NW 7th St., Miami.

“More dorms? More land? Students squeezed out of FAU housing pay high rents off campus” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — When Florida Atlantic University (FAU) junior Jaclyn Magill checked the waiting list for on-campus housing in early March, she lost hope. Number 460. “If I didn’t find housing, I was being sent back to Jersey,” Magill said, explaining she didn’t think she could afford the surrounding apartment costs in Boca Raton. “And I did not want to be there because I love Florida now.” Magill’s hometown is in Essex County, about an hour from New York City. But since attending FAU, she’d fallen in love with Palm Beach County, she said.

“Fort Lauderdale residents might get sticker shock when they see water bills” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Like any big city, Fort Lauderdale has big bills to pay. And if you live here, you’re helping pay for them. Here’s the scoop on what you can expect to pay next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. Mayor Dean Trantalis says residents might have “sticker shock” when they see their monthly water bills over the coming years. But the money will help pay for a modern new water plant that will deliver fresh, clear water to homes, hotels and other properties. The new plant will remove the yellow tinge from Fort Lauderdale tap water. Replacing pipes and water plants is not cheap.

“Enrique Tarrio’s mom speaks out about Proud Boys ex-leader’s 22-year prison sentence” via Max Greenwood and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — The mother of former Proud Boys leader Tarrio maintained her son’s innocence just days after he was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, insisting that he had no serious role in the attack. “Twenty-two years of sentencing seems, like, extremely excessive,” Zuny Duarte Tarrio said at a news conference in Miami. “It’s really hurting the families. All of the families.” Speaking alongside her son’s defense attorney, Nayib Hassan, Duarte Tarrio called the government’s case against her son a “witch hunt.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis’ tourism district agrees to narrow Disney federal lawsuit” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Gov. DeSantis’ tourism oversight district agreed to narrow Disney’s federal lawsuit to just the issue of free speech. Disney wants to focus on what its lawyers call “a retaliatory weaponization of government in violation of Disney’s First Amendment rights,” leaving other matters dealing with development agreements and contracts to be resolved in state court. On Sept. 1, federal Judge Allen Winsor rejected Disney’s motion to narrow the lawsuit because of a procedural rule requiring it to confer with the state’s lawyers. In a statement Thursday, officials with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said they accepted Disney’s proposal.

“Volusia moves forward $1.1B budget, but may do some trimming before final approval” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Council unanimously voted to move forward a more than $1.1 billion operating budget, but they plan to look at trimming costs before the final hearing to see if they can reduce property tax rates. The county is required to have two public hearings to finalize the budget and tax rates. The final hearing will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in County Council chambers at 123 W. Indiana Ave. in DeLand. The next budget year will begin on Oct. 1. The Council can make budget adjustments throughout the year as needed, though the property tax rates won’t change for the year once they’re approved this month. The operating budget funds day-to-day operations.

“Flagler School Board unanimously appoints LaShakia Moore as new Superintendent” via Mary Ellen Ritter of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Flagler County School Board unanimously appointed Moore from Interim Superintendent to Superintendent at a board meeting. “I am super excited about the vote for tonight,” Moore said at the meeting. “For me, this is about doing good work because good work needs to be done, and I look forward to doing that work in this position.” Moore’s salary is still being negotiated, according to Jason Wheeler, the district’s coordinator of communications. Moore has worked in the district since October 2008, which Board Chair Cheryl Massaro believes gives her a strong advantage.

“Bunnell Elementary Principal resigns in wake of segregated assembly” via Mary Ellen Ritter of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen has resigned from her position, according to an email from district Communications Coordinator Jason Wheeler. The move comes nearly three weeks after the school hosted an assembly in which only Black students were called to the cafeteria to discuss low standardized test scores. Children said during the assembly, one teacher told them that unsuccessful students have a higher chance of going to jail or being shot or killed. Superintendent Moore has asked former Bunnell Principal Marcus Sanfilippo to return as the school’s Interim Principal, according to the email.

“July saw another dip in Orange County tourist taxes” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Tourist-tax revenues fell in July from a year ago, the fourth straight month that collections were lower year-over-year, according to figures released by Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond. July collections totaled $27.1 million, down about 5% from $28.4 million in July 2022 and down from $30 million in June, but total collections for fiscal year 2022-23 are still tracking ahead of last year’s record pace. “The declines have not been huge declines and the numbers are still good,” said Diamond, who tracks the tourist-tax revenues and compiles monthly reports. “But we need to keep a watchful eye on the collections because they can, they will and they have changed drastically over the years.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa General Hospital gives $25M to USF for new athletics district” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The University of South Florida athletics department has received its largest donation ever, boosting its efforts to build an on-campus stadium. Tampa General Hospital announced Thursday it has allocated $25 million for the naming rights at a facility to include locker rooms, strength and conditioning rooms, coaches offices, and more at the currently unnamed stadium. “We are incredibly grateful to Tampa General Hospital for this historic gift and for their phenomenal partnership with USF that goes back decades,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “This investment in our students, our university, and our community will have far-reaching positive impacts for generations to come.”

“How the next decade will shape Tampa’s skyline” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — While many other metro areas felt a dip during the pandemic, downtown Tampa is experiencing an explosion of growth. Economic development experts say it’s long overdue. At least 10 projects in the pipeline will stretch 27 stories or more. The projects, if they avoid pitfalls, will fill out Tampa’s skyline and add thousands of residential units to a downtown that’s still evolving from business district to vibrant city center. The Tampa Bay Times analyzed city building records to line up Tampa’s next 10 tallest developments and fit them into the current patchy skyline.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Emery Gainey, former Marion sheriff, appointed by DeSantis to take over ACSO” via Andrew Caplan of the Gainesville Sun — DeSantis has appointed Gainey as the next sheriff of Alachua County. The Governor’s office announced late Wednesday that Gainey, a Republican, will officially take on the role as the county’s top law enforcement officer on Oct. 2. Sheriff Clovis Watson, who has been battling health issues and a range of problems internally with the agency, announced his resignation last month, leaving the door open for an appointee. “I’m honored that the Governor chose me to finish out this term of Sheriff,” Gainey said Wednesday, adding that he has already been in contact with Watson.

“Former Duval County jail medical provider failed to pay settlement on time, lawyer says” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — The Duval County jail’s former medical provider has landed itself back in court — this time for failing to pay the first sum in a wrongful-death settlement. Lina Odom, 28, died in 2018 after her extreme alcohol withdrawal symptoms were ignored. At the time, Armor Correctional Health Services handled care at the John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters dissolved the city’s contract with Armor after The Tributary reported on problems with Armor’s care, including that the deaths under the company’s care tripled compared to the years when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office handled medical care in-house.

—“FBI, IRS agents search Jacksonville teachers’ union, Duval Teachers United building” via The Florida Times-Union

“Dean Black calls on Duval Teachers’ Union to ‘come clean’ after FBI, IRS raid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of an FBI and IRS raid of the Duval Teachers United, a Republican legislator from Jacksonville wants answers. Rep. Black wants the labor organization to “come clean” in the wake of reports that computers and other documentary evidence were targeted and removed by the feds. “Like all Duval County residents, I was horrified to see that the FBI raided the office of the Duval County Teachers Union. The FBI, in conjunction with the IRS, has an ongoing investigation involving alleged ‘misappropriation of union funds,’” Black asserted.

“Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Jacksonville Dollar General shooting victim’s funeral” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — The Rev. Sharpton, a nationally known civil rights leader, will deliver the eulogy at one of the funeral services this week for the three Black victims killed Aug. 26 when a self-proclaimed racist white gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood. Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump of Tallahassee will take part in Friday’s service for Angela Michelle Carr. Two days after the shootings, Sharpton condemned them as hate crimes, saying they occurred after the suspicious suspect was seen by security at the historically Black Edward Waters University nearby.

“Idalia swamped their homes. They still dropped everything to try and put out a house fire.” via Douglas Soule of USA Today — Suwannee resident Billie Mincks didn’t know where he was staying that night or how long he’d be displaced when Hurricane Idalia hit. He was moving some furniture out Thursday evening when someone pointed out the smoke down the road. Mincks rushed over and joined a small group outside the house. They started throwing buckets of river water onto the structure, as Johnston ran around to alert neighbors to get more help. “Buckets, we need buckets,” they shouted. Those buckets were quick to come, as more and more people joined the group.

“UNF survey: Area economy contracting, but outlook is improving” via Mark Basch of Jax Daily Record — A monthly survey of Jacksonville manufacturers by the University of North Florida’s Local Economic Indicators Project showed contraction in the local economy, but also brought some positive signals. Meanwhile, a new quarterly survey by Jacksonville-based Dun & Bradstreet found optimism for growth in the global economy. UNF’s Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey of Northeast Florida manufacturing companies found eight of 12 indicators contracting in August, and its overall Purchasing Managers’ Index fell from 49.3 in July to 47 last month. “However, despite the overall contractionary environment, there are bright spots that may point toward a more optimistic future for Jacksonville’s economy,” UNF economist Albert Loh said.

UF tops $1.25B in research spending — University of Florida faculty conducted a record $1.25 billion in research in fiscal year 2023, a nearly 15% increase over 2022. The high watermark represents a 15% increase over the prior record and comes a year after the flagship university first crossed the $1 billion mark in research spending. UF said it hit the total thanks in part to a record $530 million in spending on projects funded by the federal government and nearly $200 million in state and local government spending. Both were up about 13%. “Since 2012, UF research expenditures have increased by nearly 80%, nearly doubling the rate of growth for university research spending nationally,” said David Norton, vice president for Research at UF. “This success is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our research faculty, post-docs, staff and students, as well as our focus on addressing opportunities and challenges that are highly relevant locally, nationally and globally across all disciplines.”

“Some UWF students fear ‘war on woke’ is moving Florida backward” via Edward Bunch III of the Pensacola News Journal — As the third week of classes begins at the University of West Florida, some students say they’re concerned about the well-being of themselves, and their peers should state officials continue their “war on woke.” “Specifically trying to erase Black History in schools feels like we’re going back in time,” said Ashley Dejoie, a senior at UWF.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota School Board discusses safety following threat to Lakeview Elementary” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — At its first meeting since Hurricane Idalia, the Sarasota School Board approved a new communication plan and discussed a threat made against Lakeview Elementary School in August. Several members of the public voiced concerns over gun safety and school safety following a threat made by a Sarasota Middle School student against Lakeview Elementary School in late August. The student drew a map of the school and named two specific teachers as targets. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and took the student to Bayside Center for Behavior Health for treatment, according to the incident report entered in the court filing.

“Interim Cape Coral City Manager upgrades to permanent role; contract talks pending” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Cape Coral City Council told Interim City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn that he’s poised to have the permanent role. Council member Tom Hayden introduced the last-minute discussion against a potential national search and voted to allow the Mayor to begin contract negotiations with Ilczyszyn. “I’ve believed he’s exceeded expectation at this point,” Hayden said. Ilczyszyn will oversee a population of 216,992 with more than 1,800 regular and contract employees and a budget of more than $1 billion. City Council appointed 20-year employee Ilczyszyn, who was once demoted for an improper relationship, to an interim position in February after they fired then-City Manager Rob Hernandez.

“Naples City Council supports property tax increase for 2024 to offset higher operating costs” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Naples residents will likely pay higher property taxes next year. By a majority vote, the City Council tentatively approved the increase. The final hearings on the city’s budgets and 2023-24 property tax — or millage — rates are scheduled for Sept. 20. Millage rates must be adopted before the approval of next year’s budgets. The city is looking to increase its aggregate millage rate to about 1.18 mils (including its East Naples Bay and Moorings Bay taxing districts). That’s up from a rate of roughly 1.16 this year. As a result, property owners with higher values will see an increase in their tax bills, unless they can qualify for any exemptions, or caps they didn’t have this year.

“Oil spill cleanup almost complete at Port Manatee. Its source is still unknown” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Cleanup of an oil spill that contaminated more than 19,000 gallons of water at Port Manatee near the mouth of Tampa Bay is nearly complete, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard responded to the spill on Friday. In an update, the Coast Guard estimated that 90-95% of the surface oil has been removed from the water. Oil rings that formed around the hulls of two ships in the port continue to be cleaned, and crews have removed and disposed of 6.4 tons of oily debris, the Coast Guard said. The source of the oil spill has not yet been identified.

Assignment editors — Following the recent oil spill at SeaPort Manatee, Congressman Vern Buchanan will tour the area with the U.S. Coast Guard and the port’s Executive Director, Carlos Buqueras: 12:30 p.m., SeaPort Manatee North Gate/Access Control Center, 1705 Piney Point Rd., Palmetto.

— TOP OPINION —

“Old is workable. Depravity is a dead end.” Via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Biden’s age. Trump’s trials. One man’s attempt to manage the rigors of a presidential campaign without being or seeming depleted by them. Another man’s challenge to manage any kind of presidential campaign at all with the sword of imprisonment dangling over his head. I can’t shake the feeling that the 2024 Presidential Election hinges on those anomalies, with all the usual dynamics minimized or rendered irrelevant by the uncharted terrain that both Biden and Trump are traversing.

Granted, there could be an eventual matchup other than Biden versus Trump. The seeming inevitability of that faceoff prompts me to distrust it: Life in general and politics in particular are seldom as tidy and predictable as that.

And even if it does turn out to be the choice before us, we’ll hear plenty about matters other than Biden’s health and Trump’s indictments — about inflation, Hunter Biden, migrants, Hunter Biden, NATO, Hunter Biden, abortion, Hunter Biden. In terms of values and policy as well as demeanor, Biden and Trump have governed and will govern as differently as two leaders can.

But questions about Biden’s physical and cognitive fitness aren’t going away. In private and in whispers, many Democrats express doubts about his robustness and crispness. They entertain the possibility of — and in some cases, wish for — a turn of events by which someone else becomes the party’s nominee. They contemplate how much is at risk.

As well they should. “If Trump beats Biden next year, there won’t be another free and fair election,” A.B. Stoddard wrote in The Bulwark recently, an assessment that I find as correct as it is blunt.

— OPINIONS —

“Let’s sweep illegal vapes from Florida store shelves.” via Kristin Reif of Florida’s Voice — Products from illicit sources, along with counterfeit and illegal vape products from overseas, are finding their way into the marketplace. In addition to providing funding streams to ongoing criminal enterprises or lost tax revenue, the risk to Floridians has grown even more significant: Experts warn that some black-market vapes may be laced with fentanyl, the deadly opioid responsible for thousands of deaths in Florida. The issue is so pressing that the Florida Retail Federation recently sounded the alarm that Florida is the number one state in the country for illegal vaping products. These counterfeit tobacco and nicotine products are often mass-produced in places like China, where they can be purchased cheaply and sold for massive profits. Criminals then illegally bring these products into the United States.

“Jim Rigg: Florida’s ‘Catholic school advantage’” via Florida Politics — Why are Catholic schools flourishing in the Sunshine State? Clearly, demographic shifts have helped. Florida is the fastest-growing state in America, experiencing a surge of new residents fleeing Northern states in the COVID era. “Why Catholic Schools in Florida Are Growing: 5 Things to Know,” released by Step Up For Students, identifies the factors that have contributed most to Catholic success: Choice. Florida school choice programs are helping to drive that growth and diversity. Innovation. Catholic schools are increasingly adding forward-thinking elements to their core features have made them attractive. Competition. Nearly half of all Florida K-12 students — 1.6 million total — attend something other than their zoned neighborhood schools — magnet, private, charter, home-school, virtual or a hybrid. Diversity. Over the past decade, the percentage of students of color in Florida Catholic schools rose from 45.6% to 65% (slightly higher than in public schools). This growth has not come at the expense of quality.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of the implementation of speed cameras in schools. Joining Walker to discuss is Hillsborough County District 4 Commissioner Michael Owen.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and President of the Florida Education Association Andrew Spar will discuss teacher shortages in Florida.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Sen. Geraldine Thompson will discuss the Legislative Session, the property insurance crisis, and the controversy over new Social Studies standards put forth by the Florida Department of Education.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and Trisha Neel of the League of Women Voters.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jacksonville City Council Finance Chair Nick Howland; Council member Ju’Coby Pittman; and Dr. John Allen Newman, pastor of The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville.

— ALOE —

“Tampa Bay area beaches named top trending travel spots by TripAdvisor” via Rachel Tucker of WFLA — Two Tampa Bay area beach towns are among the top trending travel destinations this Fall. The platform released its Fall Travel Index on Wednesday, detailing Americans’ attitudes toward travel and the trending vacation spots as the Summer vacation season ends. 74% of travelers surveyed by TripAdvisor said they plan to take a vacation this Fall.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to former U.S. Rep. Mark Foley, former Sen. Anitere Flores, Rep. Thad Altman, former Rep. Ed Narain, former St. Petersburg City Council member Jeff Danner, former Rep. Karen Castor Dentel, Ali Pardo, and Sean Phillippi.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.