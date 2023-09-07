Marco Rubio trusts Mitch McConnell’s doctors

A Florida Senator is giving the Republican leader of the Senate caucus a clean bill of health.

During a Fox News interview, Marco Rubio attested to the intellectual vitality of Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, who has frozen up during two recent press availabilities due to what is said to be dehydration and post-concussive complications.

“The doctors have looked at that so I have to go off what doctors have said,” Rubio said on “Fox & Friends.”

Acknowledging that some listeners are not “big fans” of McConnell, Rubio offered assurances, attesting that “never in my interaction with him since he had that fall has he ever appeared to me to be a different person than he was before that fall.”

McConnell has fallen more than once recently, but Rubio seems to be referencing one in March, after which he was treated for a concussion.

The Senator acknowledged that while these falls are “scary incidents because they’re in front of the whole country,” McConnell “knows everything that’s going on.”

“He has a plan A, B and C for every direction he speaks out,” Rubio argued. “He’s operating exactly as he did before.”

Rubio described “an extensive conversation with him yesterday for a few minutes about college football conference realignment,” saying McConnell “was entirely familiar with what was happening.”

The Senator hailed McConnell for being “transparent” and added that McConnell’s problems are “nothing in comparison to what we see on a daily basis from the President of the United States,” pivoting to an attack on Joe Biden.

“Mitch McConnell, for example, does not control the nuclear arsenal of the United States. The guy who often forgets where he is does,” Rubio said.

Meanwhile, McConnell contends that he will continue in office as he did before health questions emerged.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” he told reporters this week in Washington.