September 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump perform worse against Joe Biden than most of GOP field

Jacob OglesSeptember 7, 20234min2

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis plugs Guinness at Irish pub

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio trusts Mitch McConnell’s doctors

HeadlinesOrlando

Monique Worrell sues Gov. Ron DeSantis in state court over suspension

230120151937-biden-trump-desantis-split
A CNN poll shows the President underwater, with most Democrats pining for an alternative.

A new poll shows President Joe Biden losing to nearly all major Republican candidates for President. But while a GOP Primary remains largely a dogfight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the Florida men fare worse than most against Biden.

CNN published an SSRS poll that shows the Democratic incumbent underwater with voters, as 67% of Democrats say someone else should carry the party nomination in 2024.

The poll largely measured public opinion on the incumbent, and did so with an intentional over-sample of Republicans to imagine a strong GOP turnout.

But pollsters also posed hypothetical matchups between Biden and the top seven Republicans running against him.

Trump, the heavy front-runner for the nomination, holds a slim 47% to 46% edge over Biden, the man who unseated him as President in 2020. That’s firmly within the poll’s 3.5-percentage-point margin of error, a sign the contest could be a close one.

Trump performs better than Gov. DeSantis, who has repeatedly sold himself as a more electable candidate than Trump. The poll shows Biden and DeSantis tied with 47% apiece in the matchup.

The only Republican candidate Biden leads in the poll is biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The President holds a 46% to 45% advantage over the political outsider, who enjoyed a bump in GOP polls after the first Republican presidential debate.

But while those three candidates continue to boast buzz with Republican voters, other contenders for the GOP nod perform much better against Biden.

Nikki Haley, a former Ambassador to the United Nations, holds the strongest position in the poll and leads Biden 49% to 43%.

Both former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina hold a 46% to 44% edge on Biden.

And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who largely has run as a foil to Trump, still has a stronger lead on Biden. That said, the 44% to 42% lead shows him with weaker support than any of his rivals, but he leads by eroding Biden’s base of support.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio trusts Mitch McConnell's doctors

nextRon DeSantis plugs Guinness at Irish pub

2 comments

  • JD

    September 7, 2023 at 10:14 am

    That’s the prevailing conspiracy theory – leftist dook for brains Soro’s backed super PAC dark money donors are donating to Ron DeSantis to keep him in the game for when Trump goes to jail, so he will lose to Biden, so you better donate and vote for Trump.

    Brawhaha – Dark Brandon deep-state FTW!

    Reply

  • Joe

    September 7, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Everybody hates Ron. As they should.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories