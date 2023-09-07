Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump perform worse against Joe Biden than most of GOP field

A new poll shows President Joe Biden losing to nearly all major Republican candidates for President. But while a GOP Primary remains largely a dogfight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the Florida men fare worse than most against Biden.

CNN published an SSRS poll that shows the Democratic incumbent underwater with voters, as 67% of Democrats say someone else should carry the party nomination in 2024.

The poll largely measured public opinion on the incumbent, and did so with an intentional over-sample of Republicans to imagine a strong GOP turnout.

But pollsters also posed hypothetical matchups between Biden and the top seven Republicans running against him.

Trump, the heavy front-runner for the nomination, holds a slim 47% to 46% edge over Biden, the man who unseated him as President in 2020. That’s firmly within the poll’s 3.5-percentage-point margin of error, a sign the contest could be a close one.

Trump performs better than Gov. DeSantis, who has repeatedly sold himself as a more electable candidate than Trump. The poll shows Biden and DeSantis tied with 47% apiece in the matchup.

The only Republican candidate Biden leads in the poll is biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The President holds a 46% to 45% advantage over the political outsider, who enjoyed a bump in GOP polls after the first Republican presidential debate.

But while those three candidates continue to boast buzz with Republican voters, other contenders for the GOP nod perform much better against Biden.

Nikki Haley, a former Ambassador to the United Nations, holds the strongest position in the poll and leads Biden 49% to 43%.

Both former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina hold a 46% to 44% edge on Biden.

And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who largely has run as a foil to Trump, still has a stronger lead on Biden. That said, the 44% to 42% lead shows him with weaker support than any of his rivals, but he leads by eroding Biden’s base of support.