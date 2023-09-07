September 7, 2023
Ron DeSantis plugs Guinness at Irish pub
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 7, 20232min1

FLAPOL050523CH039
'Never too early for a Guinness.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced appreciation for a favorite beer of his Thursday hours before lunch.

During a press conference in Jacksonville at an Irish-themed bar, the Governor joked that it was “never too early for a Guinness,” his latest expression of affinity for the signature brew from the Emerald Isle.

To be clear, he wasn’t drinking the beer at the time. But Thursday’s remarks are the latest expression of preference for the stout from across the sea.

The Governor previously extolled the beer during this year’s controversy about Bud Light, in the wake of the company collaborating with a transgender influencer for a promotion. He said that while he supported the “righteous” boycott of the brand from “conservative beer drinkers,” his preferences were already elsewhere.

“But, you know, my wife and I, they (bars) don’t have it here if we ever go out to just have a beer — which admittedly we don’t have the opportunity to do that like we used to, you know — we actually like the stout, Guinness,” DeSantis explained during an interview on “The Benny Show.”

“Years ago we went to Dublin, we went to some other places, and we’ve always been a fan ever since,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Joe

    September 7, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Guinness is owned by Diageo, a multinational corporation that is actually as woke as Bud Light/ABInBev, as you can plainly see from the page on diversity/inclusion/ESG on their website.

    Fortunately for Tiny D, the RepubliQan rubes don’t know anything about anything, so he can keep pretending to make some sort of statement here. He’s a phony.

    Reply

