Ron DeSantis plugs Guinness at Irish pub

Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced appreciation for a favorite beer of his Thursday hours before lunch.

During a press conference in Jacksonville at an Irish-themed bar, the Governor joked that it was “never too early for a Guinness,” his latest expression of affinity for the signature brew from the Emerald Isle.

To be clear, he wasn’t drinking the beer at the time. But Thursday’s remarks are the latest expression of preference for the stout from across the sea.

The Governor previously extolled the beer during this year’s controversy about Bud Light, in the wake of the company collaborating with a transgender influencer for a promotion. He said that while he supported the “righteous” boycott of the brand from “conservative beer drinkers,” his preferences were already elsewhere.

“But, you know, my wife and I, they (bars) don’t have it here if we ever go out to just have a beer — which admittedly we don’t have the opportunity to do that like we used to, you know — we actually like the stout, Guinness,” DeSantis explained during an interview on “The Benny Show.”

“Years ago we went to Dublin, we went to some other places, and we’ve always been a fan ever since,” DeSantis said.