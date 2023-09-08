September 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brad Drake to fill Walton County Commission vacancy
Brad Drake seeks to cut off campaign contributions from outside the state.

Staff ReportsSeptember 7, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Proposed new rule on mask mandates in health care settings raises concerns

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Dems condemn Moms for Liberty co-founder’s appointment to Ethics Commission

CoronavirusHeadlinesInfluence

Déjà vu: Ron DeSantis rallies against mask, vaccine mandates

FLAPOL030822CH038
There will not be an election for the seat until 2024.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday tapped a longtime state lawmaker and current member of his administration to take on a more local role at the Walton County Commission.

Brad Drake, a Republican who served 12 years in the Florida House until 2022, will fill the empty District 3 seat in the Panhandle county. Drake replaces Mike Barker, who resigned in February to serve as interim city manager of DeFuniak Springs. The appointment comes even though there’s a Republican running for the post.

Until this appointment, Drake was the director of rural and community affairs for the Florida Department of Transportation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida.

During his most recent stint in the Florida House, representing House District 5, Drake’s priorities ranged from targeting ballot-initiative spending to increasing internet access for Floridians in rural areas. Republican Rep. Shane Abbott was elected to succeed Drake after he termed out in 2022.

Walton County, in response to Hurricane Idalia, sent emergency personnel to affected areas. The county was fortunately west of the Category 4-storm’s path last week. Beaches in the county opened five hours after Idalia made landfall.

Florida laws empower the Governor to fill vacancies on county commissions when the incumbent does not complete their term. The replacement finishes the term. Barker, the former incumbent, had a term set till 2024, meaning Drake will not be up for re-election until then. The Walton County Supervisor of Elections website shows that Rob Hamilton, a Republican, filed to run for the same seat in April.

District 3 encompasses the following Walton communities: Alpine Heights, Children’s Home, Cluster Springs, Dixon, DeFuniak Springs NW, Ealum, Liberty, Mossy Head, New Harmony, Piney Grove, and Sand Hill.

Florida statutes provide for the Governor to make an appointment for elected positions if less than 28 months remains in the vacated position’s term.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous1,900 outages left in Florida after Hurricane Idalia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories