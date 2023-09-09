New national polls find Ron DeSantis with single-digit support in GOP presidential primary

Two fresh national surveys suggest that Ron DeSantis may still be struggling to connect with GOP Primary voters.
A Redfield & Wilton poll conducted Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 shows DeSantis 56 points behind former President Donald Trump among 605 respondents.
“Among likely Republican Primary voters, 65% say they would vote for Trump to be the Republican Party’s nominee, with Vivek Ramaswamy (10%) the only other candidate in double figures. 9% say they would vote for Ron DeSantis while 6% are undecided,” the pollster asserts.
DeSantis does best with Gen X voters, of whom 13% back him. Gen Y voters, meanwhile, pose the question “Why DeSantis?” Only 5% of that cohort backs the Governor.
Regionally, DeSantis is strongest in the South, with 10% support. Midwesterners are less enthusiastic, meanwhile, with 6% leaning toward the Florida Governor.
The latest survey from Rasmussen Polls, meanwhile, also shows DeSantis struggling and far behind Trump in single digits, but at least he’s in a tie for second place.
“45% of Likely Republican primary voters would vote for Trump if the primary were held today, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie would each get nine percent (9%) of the vote.”
These polls are weaker for DeSantis than the national average from Race to the White House, which pegs the Trump lead as 53% to 15% for the Florida Governor.
The same website has Trump dominating the race for delegates, with 2,245 projected compared to just 126 for DeSantis. If the race narrows to two people after Nevada votes, DeSantis could have as many as 226 delegates though.
6 comments
Richard Russell
September 9, 2023 at 4:08 pm
That poll is about correct – Ronny baby should have stayed home and focused on making Florida even better. For instance, not opening the flood gates by allowing Mosaic to increase their dirty toxic mining operations and spreading their outfall onto our highways. That $500,000 won’t be enough to beat Trump, will it? Legacy should matter and our waters are more valuable for humans and marine life than any perks from Mosaic.
My Take
September 9, 2023 at 4:09 pm
“Thoroughly unlikable” —Jennifer Rubin
Thomas Kaspar
September 9, 2023 at 4:19 pm
The latest research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies finds that 46% of Americans disapprove (-1) and 38% approve (+2) of President Joe Biden’s overall job performance as President.
Margaret Chrisawn
September 9, 2023 at 4:23 pm
Yes, we know the polls have not been especially kind to President Biden. However, he is still the President and Dr. Jill is still the First Lady, which is something that MiniMussolini and Tacky-O will never ever be.
And for that fact I am eternally grateful.
Ocean Joe
September 9, 2023 at 4:47 pm
Tommy, I’m not a big fan of Biden. But all the GOP offers are cretans mired in the ’50s who think separation of church and state is a bad thing, that government should tell a woman what to do with her body, that climate change is a hoax, that guns have nothing to do with the highest deathrate by firearms in the world, and that there’s nothing another budget busting tax break for the wealthy wont cure.
It’s more cow bells for Ron, but please send him your money.
Michael K
September 9, 2023 at 5:05 pm
What about, what about, what about?