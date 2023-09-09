September 9, 2023
Jamal Sowell tapped for Florida Defense Support Task Force
EFI CEO Jamal Sowell is getting aggressive to save his agency.

A.G. Gancarski

Former Enterprise Florida chief has a new appointment.

A former head of Enterprise Florida is among three new Gov. Ron DeSantis picks for the Florida Defense Support Task Force.

The Governor’s Office announced on Friday the selection of Jamal Sowell, a former Marine and member of the Navy Reserve, to the spot.

“He is a resident member of the Florida Council of 100 and serves on the University of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors. Sowell earned his bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts, and his juris doctor from Indiana University,” notes the EOG’s bio of Sowell.

Additionally, DeSantis selected Monroe County Commissioner James Scholl to the task force.

“He is a veteran of the United States Navy and the recipient of the Legion of Merit, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Services Medals, and two Navy Commendation Medals, one with combat distinguishing device for valor. Previously, he was the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Key West and is a current member of the Key West Military Affairs Committee. Scholl earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University and his master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Navy War College,” reads the official bio.

Pensacola consultant Don Quinn is also new to the board.

“He is a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring with the rank of Rear Admiral. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Services Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star. Quinn earned his bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the United States Naval Academy, his master’s degree in general management from Salve Regina University, and his master’s degree in military strategic studies from the United States Naval War College,” the Governor’s Office notes.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

