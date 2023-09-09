Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis play for votes ahead of Iowa-Iowa State game

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis crossed paths with several Republican rivals Saturday as they attended Iowa’s in-state college football grudge match.

The Florida Governor compared Iowa’s in-state battle to one in the Sunshine State.

“I must say this is a little more civilized than the Florida-Georgia game,” he said of the event held most years in Jacksonville.

DeSantis met fans of both schools at tailgates and he was accompanied by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has not endorsed a candidate but often has appeared with DeSantis and his wife, Casey. DeSantis said he would go to the game with Reynolds, an Iowa State graduate.

Trump waded into one of the state’s largest sports crowds at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, where Iowa State was hosting Iowa. Also at the game were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several lesser-known candidates.

Trump stopped at a fraternity house before the game and came outside to greet cheering students. At one point, he stood in front of a table with a line of footballs arranged between red plastic cups. He picked up each of the balls and threw them into the crowd.

Also appearing at tailgates were candidates Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, and Asa Hutchinson, a former Arkansas governor, who greeted each other.