New poll shows Donald Trump lead over Ron DeSantis is ‘the highest yet’

Polling of the Republican presidential race continues to show a widening gap between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

In a new TIPP Insights survey, the former President leads the Florida Governor by nearly 50 points, with 60% for Trump and 11% for DeSantis. A memo highlighting the results calls Trump’s lead over the Governor “the highest yet.”

DeSantis has lost more than half his support from the spring. In April, Trump’s lead was 47% to 23% over the Governor.

The Florida Governor now has a slender lead over third place Vivek Ramaswamy, who has 9% support in the survey of 509 Republican voters conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Meanwhile, Mike Pence’s 6% is good for fourth place, with no other candidate above 3%.

In terms of electability, DeSantis does marginally better than he did in the preference poll, with 13% of respondents seeing the Governor as most electable. However, Trump is seen as the most electable candidate by 56% of those surveyed.

Other recent polling tells a similar story of DeSantis struggling to connect.

A Redfield & Wilton poll conducted Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 shows DeSantis 56 points behind Trump, 65% to 9%. In that survey, DeSantis is in third place; Ramaswamy has 10% support.

The latest survey from Rasmussen Polls, meanwhile, also shows DeSantis struggling and far behind Trump in single digits, with 9% support, 36 points behind Trump. In that survey, Chris Christie is tied with DeSantis in second place.

These polls are weaker for DeSantis than the national average from Race to the White House, which pegs the Trump lead as 53% to 15% over the Florida Governor.

The same website has Trump dominating the race for delegates, with 2,245 projected compared to just 126 for DeSantis. If the race narrows to two people after Nevada votes, DeSantis could have as many as 226 delegates though.