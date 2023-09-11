Nick DiCeglie repeats on committees; will head Transportation, Banking and Insurance

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, heading into his second year in the state’s upper chamber, has landed a chairmanship, vice chairmanship and several committee assignments for the 2024 Legislative Session.

DiCeglie will again chair the Transportation Committee, a post he used in the most recent Legislative Session to successfully lead the charge to dismantle the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, an effort his predecessor, former Sen. Jeff Brandes, unsuccessfully pushed in previous Sessions.

DiCeglie will also again serve as Vice Chair of Banking and Insurance, where last year he was part of the leadership team leading efforts to tackle tort reform to lower insurance costs for both property and auto.

With TBARTA dismantled and one of the most extensive tort packages now implemented, DiCeglie will have prime seats to further conservative priorities.

In addition to his leadership assignments, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo also tapped DiCeglie for several Committee posts, which largely resemble his previous appointments.

Repeating from the 2023 Session, DiCeglie will sit on the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development; Fiscal Policy; Judiciary; Rules; and the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee.

Unlike the 2023 Session, DiCeglie will not serve on the Appropriations Committee for Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

Passidomo made few changes from the 2023 Session, ensuring no new names as Chair or Vice Chair for any Committee and that every Senator will continue to serve on at least one Budget Committee.

Changes were made in response to requests from lawmakers who said they were stretched thin in the previous Legislative Session.

“While my purpose was to allow as many Senators as possible to weigh in on issues prior to the Floor, Senators pointed out this also left little time between committee meetings to meet with constituents or work with Senate professional staff on other legislation,” Passidomo wrote in a memo accompanying the assignments.

Committee meetings for the Senate won’t begin until the week of Oct. 9, well after the House counterparts first meet on Sept. 18.

Complete assignments are below.